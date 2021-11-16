HALIBURTON, ONT. -- Pearl Jam will finally begin the band's North American tour in May 2022, after postponing the highly anticipated Gigaton tour early last year.

"For nearly two years, the band has wanted nothing more than to play their new music live for you," the Seattle rockers said in a statement. "The whole Pearl Jam team shares your excitement for us all to be safely on the road again together."

Eddie Vedder and company postponed the first leg of the Gigaton tour on March 10, 2020.

Pearl Jam was set to open the tour in Toronto on March 18, before playing gigs in Ottawa, Quebec City and Hamilton, Ont.

Pearl Jam also postponed their planned 2020 European tour, which was rescheduled for the summer of 2021 before being pushed out again to 2022.

"Thank you, Pearl Jam fans, for your patience and flexibility as we have waited to reschedule the band’s postponed 2020 North American tour," the band said Tuesday. "We are working to finalize the details of the new tour schedule and will announce the dates early next year."

In September, Pearl Jam played their first live shows together in three years with three dates at at Eddie Vedder’s Ohana Festival and at Sea.Hear.Now festival.