Nick Cannon welcomes baby No. 12
Nick Cannon has expanded his family once again.
"The Masked Singer" host and the model had daughter Halo Marie Cannon, on Dec. 14, Scott revealed on Instagram Thursday. Their daughter -- Cannon's 12th child to date -- arrived roughly one year after the death of the duo's son Zen, who died at age 5 months from brain cancer.
"December 14, 2022. Our lives are forever changed," Scott wrote. "Zen is in every breath I take. I know his spirit was with us in the room that morning. I know he is watching down on us. He shows me signs every day. I will hold onto this memory forever."
She added, "I will remember the sound of Nick's voice saying 'it's a girl' and the look of everything we've been through flash across his face. I will remember the sound of her crying out with her first breath and feeling her heartbeat against mine."
Scott had shared photos throughout her pregnancy on social media.
Cannon has fathered a dozen children to date.
Cannon has three children with model Brittany Bell -- sons Rise Messiah, 10 weeks, and Golden Sagon, 5, and daughter Powerful Queen, 2.
He also has three children with Abby De La Rosa -- Beautiful Zeppelin, 6 weeks, and twins Zion and Zillion, 18 months -- and 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey.
Cannon's also father to son Legendary Love, 5 months, with model Bre Tiesi and daughter Onyx Ice Cole, 3 months, with model LaNisha Cole.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man accused of killing OPP officer had been initially denied bail in other case
Court documents show the man accused of killing an Ontario Provincial Police officer had been initially denied bail, and was later granted it upon review, in a separate case months before the alleged shooting.
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson has died at the age of 89, former wife says
Canadian folk legend Ian Tyson, best known for the hit single 'Four Strong Winds' as one half of Ian & Sylvia, has died at age 89.
Man who died after injuries in Montreal jail was illegally detained, ministry confirms
The 21-year-old Montreal man who died following an intervention by a correctional officer last Saturday should have been released from the Bordeaux jail the day before he was fatally injured.
'We really try to not go there. But I think we need to go there': Grief library provides resources, support
As people mourn the loss of loved ones this holiday season, a grief support website tells stories and provides resources to help them heal.
A look at 6 Canadian police officers who were killed in recent months
Six police officers have been killed in Canada since September. Here's a look at their cases and who they were.
Canadian Army eyeing new weapons in response to lessons learned from Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine has identified critical gaps in the Canadian Army's ability to fight and survive on the battlefield, leading to an unanticipated rush to buy new military equipment.
Ont. family stuck in Cancun says Sunwing rep told them 'I'll make sure people stay here forever'
A Toronto family with a five-month old baby who were stranded in Mexico after their Sunwing flights were cancelled says a Sunwing representative told them if they didn’t stop challenging their situation they would be left in Mexico 'forever.'
OPP release new details about suspects charged in shooting death of officer
New details have been released about the two people charged with first-degree murder in the death of Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala.
Canada
One of 8 teen girls charged in swarming death of Toronto man granted bail
One of eight teenage girls accused of second-degree murder in the death of a 59-year-old Toronto man has been granted bail.
'We just did this two years ago': OPP officer killed near Hagersville, Ont. brings up painful memories for community
Days after OPP Const. Grzegorz “Greg” Pierzchala was fatally shot near Hagersville, Ont., the brother of another fallen police officer with ties to the small community says he's angry and sad Hagersville has to go through another tragedy.
World
3 charged in Mall of America killing days before Christmas
Three suspects were charged Thursday in connection to the Mall of America shooting on Dec. 23 that killed 19-year-old Johntae Hudson, of St. Paul, inside the mall's Nordstrom store.
Pipeline section in Kansas with oil spill is back in service
A pipeline operator put a damaged section in Kansas back into service Thursday, a little more than three weeks after a spill dumped 14,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a rural creek.
Suspects in Vermont murder-for-hire case plead not guilty
Two of the three suspects facing federal charges in a case that led to the 2018 killing of a Vermont man pleaded not guilty Thursday to a new charge of wire fraud as part of a transcontinental murder-for-hire case.
Vatican: Benedict XVI lucid, stable, but condition 'serious'
Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is lucid, conscious and stable but his condition remains serious, the Vatican said Thursday, a day after it revealed that the 95-year-old's health had deteriorated recently.
Iran replaces central bank governor amid currency crash
Iran appointed a new head of its central bank on Thursday after the currency crashed to its lowest level ever against the dollar amid mass protests and ongoing Western sanctions.
Jan. 6 panel drops Trump subpoena as it wraps up work
The House Jan. 6 committee has dropped its subpoena against former President Donald Trump as it wraps up work and prepares to dissolve next week. Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee's Democratic chairman, wrote in a letter to Trump lawyer David Warrington on Wednesday that he is formally withdrawing the subpoena.
Politics
Federal government will reimburse Windsor for Ambassador Bridge blockade
The federal government is giving Windsor up to $6.9 million in compensation for dealing with 'Freedom Convoy' protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in the southwestern Ontario city in February.
Canada, allies demand Iran submit to binding arbitration for downing of Flight PS752
Canada is among four countries calling on Iran to agree to binding arbitration for shooting down Flight PS752 nearly three years ago.
Trudeau wants 'outlines' of a health deal before meeting with premiers
While premiers continue to call for a meeting with the prime minister to talk about boosting federal health-care funding, Justin Trudeau says that'll only happen 'once there is the outlines of a deal.'
Health
New test can detect elusive sign of Alzheimer's disease in blood
A new test developed by neuroscientists at the University of Pittsburgh can detect signs of Alzheimer’s disease in a blood sample more accurately than previous tests, by spotting an elusive sign of the disease.
Nova Scotia premier open to guaranteeing outcomes to get health-care funding from feds
Nova Scotia Premier Tim Houston says there is no pushback from the province when it comes to guaranteeing outcomes and performances for additional health-care funding from the federal government.
Father of two with terminal cancer finds hope in life-saving precision medicine
Recent developments in diagnostic tools and treatment options have given more time to patients confronted with terminal and advanced-stage cancer diagnoses.
Sci-Tech
James Webb Space telescope's amazing images show the Universe unlike anything before
After only a year since its launch, the James Webb Space telescope has released spectacular images of galaxies, stars and planets in ways previous telescopes have taken years to capture. CTVNews.ca looks at a few of the striking pictures captured by the telescope this year and what we learned.
Greece: New quake on island near Athens puzzles experts
Emergency services were placed on alert on an island near Athens following a new earthquake Wednesday that caused no injuries or severe damage but puzzled scientists.
From smart homes to connected cars, new tools of domestic abuse make escape harder
Digital forms of intimate partner violence began increasing in 2020, as technology became more integrated into everyday life amid the physical isolation of the pandemic.
Entertainment
Turning trauma into music: Canadian singer Leslie Taylor on her new song 'Look But Don't Touch'
Canadian musician Leslie Taylor reveals the true meaning behind her latest song 'Look But Don't Touch' and how she has healed from childhood trauma.
Business
FTX customers ask bankruptcy court to keep their names secret
A group of FTX customers from outside the United States have asked a U.S. bankruptcy judge to keep their names secret during the cryptocurrency exchange's bankruptcy case, saying that revealing their identities could expose them to identity theft and other scams.
Sunwing still working to bring stranded passengers home from Mexico
Sunwing Vacations Inc. says it is sending out dozens of recovery flights this week to bring home passengers stranded in Mexico after winter storms disrupted its operations.
Canadian airlines come in at low end of on-time performance: analytics firm
Aviation analytics company Cirium says Canada's two biggest airlines ranked low in terms of on-time performance this year.
Lifestyle
Vivienne Westwood, influential fashion maverick, dies at 81
Vivienne Westwood, an influential fashion maverick who played a key role in the punk movement, died Thursday at 81.
'Death by a thousand cuts': How to reassess, cut back on subscriptions
As 2022 comes to a close and the cost of living continues to climb, many Canadians are looking for ways to cut back on spending -- and some are looking to trim down on subscriptions.
Sports
Pele, Brazil's mighty king of 'beautiful game,' has died
Pele, the Brazilian king of soccer who won a record three World Cups and became one of the most commanding sports figures of the last century, died Thursday. He was 82.
Exact number of Pele's goals forever a topic of debate
Pele's career of greatness will be remembered for decades to come, but one topic of debate is still discussed: How many goals he scored in his timeless career.
Canada leaves Spengler Cup without a win after 3-1 loss to Sweden's Orebro
Canada finished with a winless record at the Spengler Cup after dropping a 3-1 decision to Swedish club Orebro HK on Thursday in quarterfinal action at the international hockey tournament.
Autos
Tesla shares extend losses on demand worries in China
Tesla Inc shares fell 11.4 per cent on Tuesday after a Reuters report that Tesla was planning to run a reduced production schedule in January at its Shanghai plant sparked worries of a drop in demand in the world's biggest car market.
Caesars touts F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix VIP package worth US$5M
Casino giant Caesars Entertainment is offering what may be the most extravagant guest package for next year's highly anticipated Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix at a whopping US$5 million.
How to check road conditions in your area before you travel
Each province and territory has resources to check and contact regarding road conditions so that you can complete your trip safely, or be aware of possible issues before you travel. CTVNews.ca lists what you need to know depending on where you live.