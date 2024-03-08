Entertainment

    • Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied divorce after 11 years of marriage

    Natalie Portman, left, and Benjamin Millepied pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'Thor: Love and Thunder in London Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt) Natalie Portman, left, and Benjamin Millepied pose for photographers upon arrival at the screening of the film 'Thor: Love and Thunder in London Tuesday, July 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Scott Garfitt)
    Share

    Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have divorced after 11 years of marriage and two children.

    The Oscar-winning actor and Millepied, a choreographer and director, finalized the divorce last month in France, where they live, People magazine reported, citing a representative for Portman.

    A representative for Portman declined comment on the record to The Associated Press. Representatives for Millepied did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

    According to People, Portman, 42, filed for divorce from Millepied, 46, eight months ago.

    Portman and Millepied met on the set of 2010's "Black Swan," Darren Aronofsky's ballet film. Millepied choreographed the film, for which Portman won the Oscar for best actress. They wed in 2012 and share two children.

    Portman's most recent film was 2023's "May December," the Todd Haynes film that earned its stars critical praise. Millepied made his directorial debut with "Carmen," starring Paul Mescal and Melissa Barrera, which opened at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival and debuted in cinemas last year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Canada to resume funding to UNRWA

    Canada is resuming funding to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA). Minister of International Development Ahmed Hussen is expected to say more, soon.

    Canada

    World

    Politics

    Health

    Sci-Tech

    Entertainment

    Business

    Lifestyle

    Sports

    Autos

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News