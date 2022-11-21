'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40
Peter O'Toole was famed for his commanding, Oscar-nominated turns. Mark Linn-Baker was a fledgling stage actor. Richard Benjamin, who'd made a leading-man splash in "Goodbye, Columbus" and "Westworld," had a few TV directing credits.
The sum of these unlikely parts was the zesty 1982 movie comedy "My Favorite Year," starring O'Toole and Linn-Baker, directed by Benjamin and produced by Mel Brooks. It paid loving tribute to the original golden age of TV in the mid-20th century and the variety shows that were the "Saturday Night Live" hits of their day.
When Benjamin read the screenplay credited to Norman Steinberg and Dennis Palumbo, he immediately turned to his wife, actor Paula Prentiss.
"I hope they want me for this, because it's just great," Benjamin recalled saying.
The film, marking its 40th anniversary, is set in 1954 and topped by O'Toole as faded but still-glam movie idol Alan Swann, who's appearing on "Comedy Cavalcade" only to pay off his IRS debt. Linn-Baker plays Benjy Stone, an energetic young writer tasked with keeping Swann out of trouble (read: sober) until the broadcast.
The inspirations for "My Favorite Year" included Sid Caesar, the decade's reigning TV comedy star, and "Your Show of Shows," the hit he topped from 1950-54 and was followed by "Caesar's Hour." The movie also is infused with the spirit of Errol Flynn's swashbuckling films such as "Captain Blood," with Swann's "Captain from Tortuga" seen in a faux clip.
Brooks, who wrote for "Your Show of Shows" alongside another future giant of stage and screen, Neil Simon, said in his 2021 memoir "All About Me!" that the movie represented "my love letter to Sid Caesar and the early days of television, and it was also a damn good story."
"It's one of the three best productions about live TV that I've ever seen," said David Bianculli, a TV critic for NPR's "Fresh Air" and author of "Dictionary of Teleliteracy." His other top picks: "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and Simon's play "Laughter on the 23rd Floor."
My Favorite Year," which is available on streaming services, had a respectable box office opening in October 1982, coming in third behind "An Officer and a Gentlemen" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial."
Joseph Bologna plays the talented, manic (and sexist) King Kaiser. Others in the impeccable cast include Lainie Kazan ( "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" and sequels ), Jessica Harper ("See"), Bill Macy ("Maude") and Selma Diamond. A character actor on sitcoms, among them the 1980s "Night Court," Diamond's TV roots were in writing and included "Your Show of Shows."
Benjamin was a teenage fan of Caesar's program and recalled how he and his equally devoted friends would get on the phone after it aired Saturday nights to recap and reenact the highlights.
"The show changed everything. Comedians used to stand up and tell jokes, but here was comedy that was behavior" and unfolded in extended sketches, Benjamin said. "It seemed like a miracle that this (film) would come to me."
His agent had talked him up for the job, and a meeting with Brooks and producer Michael Gruskoff convinced them that Benjamin could handle it.
The role of Swann had yet to be cast, and it was a quirk of Hollywood fortune that it went to O'Toole, yielding his seventh of eight leading-actor Oscar nods (he lost to Ben Kingsley in "Gandhi"). O'Toole received an honorary Academy Award in 2003.
Albert Finney had been offered the part but was dragging his feet. Benjamin was dispatched to the San Francisco area, where Finney was working on another film, to talk him into it -- or risk seeing the project fall apart.
Finney said he liked the script for "My Favorite Year." But after making several movies in the United States, he longed to get back to the London stage despite the fact he'd earn only "┬ú125 pounds a week," as he put it.
"Why don't you get O'Toole?" Finney helpfully suggested. "We do this all the time. I turn something down, he turns something down" and the other one takes the role.
Prentiss, who'd starred opposite O'Toole in the 1965 film "What's New Pussycat," seconded the idea. So did the producers, who again tasked Benjamin with getting an actor to say yes. O'Toole deemed the script excellent but was curious about a scene that included Swann's tombstone, with the birthdate of Aug. 2.
O'Toole asked if the date been tailored to each actor who'd been pitched the project. When told it wasn't, he replied, "That's my birthday, and that's how old I am. Therefore, I must do the film."
(The cemetery scene was filmed but cut when test audiences had a more upbeat response to what now concludes the movie, Benjamin said.)
O'Toole proved a breeze during filming. Benjamin recalled expressing concern to him about a scene in which the actor's head would hit an unpadded tile wall. "I was trained in music hall, " the English-born O'Toole said, referring to his country's version of vaudeville. "I can do this all day."
Linn-Baker (TV's "Ghosts," "Perfect Strangers") found O'Toole a kind and generous mentor and remains awed by his body of work, which includes "Lawrence of Arabia," "Becket" and "The Lion in Winter." O'Toole died in 2013 at age 81.
"The relationship that Benjy and Swann had on film is pretty much the relationship that we had off screen," said Linn-Baker, currently on Broadway in "The Music Man" with Hugh Jackman. "He took me under his wing. The little I know about film acting, I know from watching him and listening to him."
Kazan, who played Belle Steinberg Carroca, Benjy's widowed and remarried mom, recalls meeting O'Toole for the first time when she and Brooks knocked on the actor's dressing room door, heard a muffled "come in" and found an underwear-clad O'Toole seated at the sink and washing his hair.
"He stands up and says, `Miss Kazan, my extreme pleasure,"' the actor and singer recounted with delight. "I fell in love with him. He was so wonderful to me."
Kazan, who earned a Tony nomination for reprising the role of Belle in the 1992-93 musical adaptation of "My Favorite Year," said she based the outspoken Jewish mother on her relatives, including an aunt who was "a real dominant figure" and Kazan's mother, a beautiful woman who wore "all these fantastic clothes."
A Brooklyn dinner invitation from Belle to Swann results in a culture clash of epic comedy proportions. At one point, Benjy's middle-aged aunt Sadie enters wearing an elaborate wedding gown, prompting a dubious compliment from sister Belle.
"You like it? I only wore it once," replies a beaming Sadie, while Swann, amused, looks on.
For all its entertaining punchlines and slapstick, "My Favorite Year" is a deserved Valentine to the groundbreaking creativity of early TV makers. The templates they created remain copied and popular, even amid the medium's drastic 21st-century changes.
The movie's plot is fanciful, but "the world in which it is set is the zany reality, and it's just so good," Bianculli said. "I show `Your Show of Shows' in my class (at Rowan University), and it still works."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
Ottawa announces $250-million grant to help homeowners switch to heat pumps
Canadians will soon be able to apply to a $250-million grant program aimed at helping them stop heating their homes with oil and switch to electric heat pumps, the federal government announced Monday.
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
Russia resumes bomber, submarine patrols near North America: Norad
Russia has started sending long-range bombers back over the Arctic toward North American airspace following a short-lived pause during the early months of its war in Ukraine, according to a senior Canadian military official.
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
Canada
-
Unlicensed Vancouver daycare operator sentenced in tragic Baby Mac case
The operator of the unlicensed East Vancouver daycare where 16-month-old Macallan Saini died five years ago has been handed a 20-month jail sentence.
-
Ontario senior scammed out of $800,000, police say
Norfolk County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are warning the public to be 'extremely vigilant' after they say a local senior was scammed out of around $800,000.
-
Driver found dead after semi plows into house west of Edmonton
Two people were home Sunday afternoon when a semi truck crashed into their house near the small Alberta town of Onoway.
-
Toddler found dead in Kelowna home, RCMP investigating
Mounties in Kelowna are investigating after a toddler was found dead at a home in the city Sunday.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
'My worst nightmare': Alberta paramedic responds to crash that fatally injured her daughter
An Alberta paramedic called to a crash last week didn’t know she was trying to save her own daughter because the victim’s injuries were too severe, until later when police arrived at her door just in time for her to say goodbye for the final time.
World
-
Quake topples houses in Indonesia's Java; at least 162 dead
A powerful earthquake killed at least 162 people and injured hundreds on Indonesia's main island on Monday. Terrified residents fled into the street, some covered in blood and debris.
-
Colorado LGBTQ2S+ bar shooting suspect facing murder, hate crime charges
The man suspected of opening fire at a LGBTQ2S+ nightclub in Colorado Springs was being held on murder and hate crimes charges Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and left 17 others with gunshot wounds.
-
Russia, blaming Ukraine, says Zaporizhzhia plant at risk of nuclear accident
Russia said on Monday that shelling of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plantrisked unleashing a grave nuclear accident and repeated accusations, denied by Kyiv, that Ukrainian forces were to blame.
-
100M euros pledged to Moldova, hit hard by war in Ukraine
French President Emmanuel Macron said more than 100 million euros (US$102 million) were raised at a donors conference Monday to help assist Europe's poorest country, Moldova, which is suffering massive blackouts, an acute energy crisis, heavy refugee flows and potential security threats from the war in neighbouring Ukraine.
-
Alabama pausing executions after 3rd failed lethal injection
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey sought a pause in executions and ordered a 'top-to-bottom' review of the state's capital punishment system Monday after an unprecedented third failed lethal injection.
-
'Master of Silly Business' among 5 dead in Colorado shooting
Daniel Aston, a 28-year-old transgender man, is remembered as always trying to make people laugh. He is among 5 people killed and 25 others injured when a gunman entred Club Q in Colorado on Saturday and open fired.
Politics
-
Here's what minister Bill Blair said on the stand at the Emergencies Act inquiry
Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair was the first federal politician to take the stand before the Public Order Emergency Commission this week, speaking about his involvement in the federal government's response to the 'Freedom Convoy' protests and the decision to invoke the Emergencies Act. Here's some of the notable things Blair had to say during his testimony.
-
Invoking Emergencies Act was 'indeed required': Key moments from CSIS' convoy commission testimony
The final week of public hearings as part of the Public Order Emergency Commission's inquiry into the 'Freedom Convoy' protests kicked off on Monday with testimony from a panel of the highest-level security and intelligence officials in the country.
-
RCMP monitored hostility from anti-vaccine movement against Trudeau
The RCMP worried that after arriving in Ottawa, participants in the "Freedom Convoy" would try to pinpoint Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's location, documents suggest — just as demonstrators had tried to do during last year's election campaign.
Health
-
Snacking on almonds can help people reduce calorie intake: study
A new study from the University of South Australia found that eating 30 to 50 grams of almonds could regulate appetite, leading to less calories consumed each day.
-
Sperm counts may be declining globally, review finds, adding to debate over male fertility
Over the past 50 years, human sperm counts appear to have fallen by more than 50 per cent around the globe, according to an updated review of medical literature.
-
Parents welcome twins from embryos frozen 30 years ago
Lydia and Timothy Ridgeway, Born on Oct. 31 of this year, originate from what may be the longest-frozen embryos to ever result in a live birth, according to the U.S. National Embryo Donation Center.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA capsule buzzes moon, last big step before lunar orbit
NASA's Orion capsule reached the moon Monday, whipping around the back side and passing within128 kilometres on its way to a record-breaking lunar orbit.
-
Bright fireball lights up Ontario sky, may have dropped meteorites in Niagara: Western University
In a truly out of this world sight, a small asteroid hurdling towards Earth was tracked by scientists for three hours where its trajectory brought it over the skies of southern Ontario over the weekend, according to London, Ont.’s Western University.
-
Meteorite that hit U.K. driveway contains extraterrestrial water
A meteorite that crashed onto a U.K. driveway last year has been found to contain extraterrestrial water and amino acids, which are essential building blocks of life.
Entertainment
-
Reality TV's Chrisleys sentenced for bank fraud, tax evasion
Reality TV stars Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced Monday to lengthy prison terms after being convicted earlier this year on charges including bank fraud and tax evasion.
-
'My Favorite Year,' comic salute to TV's golden age, hits 40
1982 movie comedy "My Favorite Year' starring Peter O'Toole and Mark Linn-Baker celebrates 40 years.
-
Jay Leno released from the hospital after burn injuries
Jay Leno has been discharged from the hospital after sustaining burn injuries about nine days ago.
Business
-
Crude oil tumbles on report that OPEC plus could hike production
Crude oil prices slumped to a 10-month low Monday on a report that OPEC plus may hike output at its next meeting.
-
S&P/TSX composite down as oil prices drop and energy sector falls
Canada's main stock index was down more than 100 points in late-morning trading, weighed down by losses in the energy sector as the price of oil moved lower, while U.S. stock markets also fell.
-
Canadians can now buy government bonds to support Ukraine
The new $500-million Ukraine Sovereignty Bond program gives Canadians the chance to help the embattled nation provide essential services this winter.
Lifestyle
-
A collection of privately-owned Canadian masterpieces will soon be up for auction
Historical and famous paintings by Canadian artists are up for auction, including works by Paul Kane, Tom Thomson and Emily Carr.
-
Nestle's Nespresso to sell paper-based compostable coffee pods
Nestle's Nespresso coffee business is launching paper-based compostable capsules to attract customers put off by the Swiss packaged food giant's metal ones, which despite being recyclable often end up in landfill.
-
U.S. Justices asked to hear dog toy dispute. Will they bite?
The company that makes Jack Daniel's is howling mad over a squeaking dog toy that parodies the whiskey's signature bottle. Now, the liquor company is barking at the door of the U.S. Supreme Court.
Sports
-
Bombers' Collaros makes no excuses, credits Argonauts after Grey Cup loss
Quarterback Zach Collaros made no excuses after the Toronto Argonauts upset the two-time defending Grey Cup champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers 24-23 Sunday in the CFL title game.
-
Novak Djokovic matches Federer's record with 6th ATP Finals title
Novak Djokovic claimed a record-equalling sixth ATP Finals title by beating the third-seeded Casper Ruud on Sunday to top a fantastic finish to the season for the Serb.
-
Women's protests overshadow Iran's World Cup loss to England
Iran's players didn't sing their national anthem and didn't celebrate their goals. In the stands, many Iranian fans showed solidarity with the protest movement that has roiled the country for months.
Autos
-
Tips for a first-time car buyer with a stretched budget
Buying your first car can be as exciting as it is daunting. Whether you’re buying a car off the lot from a dealership or purchasing a car in a private sale, contributor Christopher Liew shares in an exclusive column for CTVNews.ca a few basic tips that you should always keep in mind.
-
Champion Verstappen ends F1 season with 15th win
Max Verstappen won a record-extending 15th race of the year at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix on Sunday to conclude one of the most dominant seasons in Formula One history.
-
Ford recalling some F-150 vehicles due to wiper motor
Ford is recalling more than 550,000 F-150 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because the front windshield wiper motor may stop functioning, causing the wipers to stop working.