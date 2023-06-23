Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
ASTEROID CITY: 3 STARS
For better and for worse, there is nothing quite like a Wes Anderson film. The director’s unique production design is all over his new sci-fi comedy “Asteroid City,” but with this film it is clear that whimsy has finally replaced storytelling on his to do list.
This is a twisty-turny one. Like a set of nesting dolls, it’s a film, within a play, within a show hosted by a Rod Sterling-esque talking head (Bryan Cranston), within a teleplay written by playwright Conrad Earp (Edward Norton).
The bulk of the “action” takes place in Asteroid City, a remote New Mexico desert town—population 87—where Steve Carell’s motel manager hosts a Junior Stargazer convention. Gifted kids and their parents from all over the state convene to showcase their incredible, and often outlandish, inventions.
It's an interesting group that includes recently widowed war photographer Augie Steenbeck (Jason Schwartzman), father to “brainiac” Woodrow (Jake Ryan) and son-in-law to Stanley (Tom Hanks), movie star Midge Campbell (Scarlett Johansson) and the rough-n-tumble J.J. Kellogg (Liev Schreiber). Along for the ride are singing cowboy Montana (Rupert Friend), teacher June (Maya Hawke), Dr. Hickenlooper (Tilda Swinton) a scientist from the local observatory, and the fast-talking Junior Stargazer awards judge General Grif Gibson (Jeffrey Wright).
When the convention is interrupted by a visiting alien, the whole thing is locked down for a mandatory government quarantine.
Despite the quirky tone and Anderson’s trademarked stylistic choices, “Asteroid City” is a serious film, albeit one laced with a healthy dose of absurdism. A study in how people deal with grief, and the true nature of love, Anderson’s characters experience existential dilemmas, angst born of loss and dissatisfaction. Threats are posed by nuclear bombs and life from other planets unexpectedly dropping by to say hello and children wonder aloud what happens when we die. A shroud of melancholic anxiety hangs over the film, like a shroud, but Anderson’s staging of the film, the meta story within a story structure, obscures the movie’s deeper meanings under layers of style.
The cast, particularly Johansson and Hanks, bring focus to Anderson’s unfocussed story, and Carell, Cranston and briefly Goldblum are having fun, but it sometimes feels the surfeit of characters are there more to decorate the screen than to forward the story.
“Asteroid City” may delight long-time fans, but casual moviegoers or newcomers to the director’s oeuvre may find the film’s mannered obtuseness off kilter and off putting.
NO HARD FEELINGS: 2 STARS
In recent years, the R-rated comedy has fallen out of favor, pushed out of movie theatres by hunky but fully clothed, spandex-clad superheroes. In her new movie, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence attempts to bring soft-core comedy and innuendo back to the big screen with “No Hard Feelings,” a throwback to a time before #MeToo when raunchy romps like “American Pie” and “Not Another Teen Movie” bridged the gap between mainstream movies and stag films.
Lawrence plays Montauk, Long Island Uber driver Maddie, a young woman with only a few dollars in her bank account and even fewer options to earn more after her vehicle gets repossessed.
“I’m an Uber driver and I don’t have a car,” she says. “I’m going to lose my house.”
With no job and no prospects, she answers a Craigslist ad posted by Laird (Matthew Broderick) and Allison (Laura Benanti), the wealthy, eccentric helicopter parents of withdrawn 19-year-old Percy (Andrew Barth Feldman). The overbearing couple, who keep track of their kid via GPS on his phone, fear he is too withdrawn and unready to attend Princeton University in the fall.
“He doesn’t come out of his room,” says Laird. “He doesn’t talk to girls. He doesn’t drink.”
The deal is simple: If Maddie will date Percy, and bring him out of his shell, they’ll give her an old Buick they haven’t driven in years.
“So, when you say ‘date him,’” Maddie asks, “do you mean ‘date him’ or ‘date him’?”
“Date him,” Laird says, “date him hard.”
“I’ll date his brains out,” she promises.
The plan doesn’t get off to a promising start after Percy, fearing that Maddie’s advances are actually a kidnapping attempt, pepper sprays her. As time passes, however, Maddie and Percy’s friendship goes beyond contractual.
“No Hard Feelings” aims to find a sweet spot between racy comedy and heartfelt friendship story and misses the mark on both counts. The silly premise dampens whatever authentic moments Lawrence teases out of the bland script, and the metaphors—i.e.: the old Buick may be broken down, but there’s nothing wrong with it, or Maddie, that a bit of love and tenderness can’t fix—are so heavy handed, they flatten out whatever sincerity is lurking in the shadows.
Lawrence and Feldman are both better than the material, and what success, and laughs, the film has are owed to their performances. As the movie struggles to create a feel-good vibe in the last reel, Lawrence’s considerable charisma comes in handy, but the predictable and ultimately contrived story feels outdated and overdone.
BLUE JEAN: 3 ½ STARS
“Blue Jean” is a new British period drama, set in 1988 at the time of Margaret Thatcher’s Section 28, that feels unsettling in its timeliness.
Set in working class Newcastle, and told against a backdrop of news reports detailing Prime Minister Thatcher’s Section 28, a new law which would “prohibit the promotion of homosexuality,” the movie stars Rosy McEwen as Jean Newman. She is a gay high school physical education teacher who is out in her day-to-day life, but closeted at work. “You have to create boundaries as teachers,” she says. “It’s part of the job. If anyone found out, I‘d never work again.”
Her off hours are spent at home or at the local gay/lesbian bar, a smoky pool hall where she can be open with girlfriend Viv (Kerrie Hayes).
The line between her personal and professional life begins to fade when a new student, Lois (Lucy Halliday), joins Jean’s class. As Lois navigates her way in unfamiliar surroundings, Jean encourages her to play basketball, but the newcomer is bullied before, during and after every game. Jean suspects Lois is a lesbian, but, despite Viv’s disappointment, doesn’t confide in her.
“What kind of example are you setting for her?” asks Viv. “How is that girl going to learn if she has a place in this world?”
When the underage Lois shows up at the local gay bar, Jean feels exposed; afraid that her secret will be revealed.
In an early scene in “Blue Jean,” Jean asks her class if they know what “fight or flight means.” It is, she says, how the body responds before the brain has even thought about it. It is that flight response to Lois that informs Jean’s initial reaction to being outed, before a wave of self-reckoning sweeps over her.
Vividly brought to life by McEwen, who makes her big screen debut here, Jean’s instinctual need to preserve her job conflicts with her heart. McEwen’s star-making performance guides the character through the self-recrimination, heartache and ultimately relief necessary to bring this low-key story to vibrant life.
“Blue Jean” is a harrowing but tender study in identity, that blends a personal story with a political and societal one. Set decades ago, it is unfortunately timely, given recent events, in its portrayal of oppression of rights and casual homophobia, but still, a quiet heartbeat of rebellion pulses within as Jean marches toward self-actualization.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
Five things to know about Canada's new wage-fixing and no-poaching prohibitions
New rules prohibiting wage-fixing and no-poaching agreements kick in Friday in an effort to crack down on companies undermining competition at employees' expense.
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
WATCH | OceanGate CEO told CTV News in 2017 he 'wanted to be an astronaut'
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
Foreign firefighters fight flames, fatigue and get 'eaten alive' by mosquitoes
For some other firefighters, their trip to Canada has yielded a front-row view to infernos of a magnitude few of them had ever seen.
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
Canada
-
450 Tactical Helicopter Squadron resumes flying activities following Chinook crash in Petawawa, Ont.
The Royal Canadian Air Force's fleet of CH-147F Chinook helicopters will resume flying activities today, three days after two crew members died in a helicopter crash near Garrison Petawawa.
-
New trial ordered for Manitoba men convicted of murder 50 years ago
The federal justice minister has ordered a new trial for two Manitoba men who were convicted of murder nearly 50 years ago.
-
Air Canada flight has tense moments mid-air as pilot becomes 'incapacitated'
A pilot on an Air Canada flight out of Toronto became 'incapacitated' mid-flight. A pilot who was on the flight as a passenger had to step in.
-
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving, report shows
New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more nurses are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
-
BC Hydro admits it knew about high-risk vault years before February explosion
BC Hydro has admitted it was aware that an underground electrical vault was high-risk seven years before it exploded in downtown Vancouver.
-
Bail decision reserved for Alberta man accused of sexually assaulting five women
A judge has reserved his decision on bail for a man accused of kidnapping and sexually assaulting women in Calgary.
World
-
WATCH
WATCH | OceanGate CEO told CTV News in 2017 he 'wanted to be an astronaut'
The driving force behind OceanGate, CEO Stockton Rush, outlined his vision for bringing tourists to the Titanic's wreck site in a 2017 interview with CTV News.
-
Questions emerge about Titanic-bound sub's regulation, as investigators hunt for reason it imploded
Authorities hunted Friday for the reason a submersible carrying people to the wreck of the Titanic imploded deep in the North Atlantic, as questions emerged about how such expeditions are regulated.
-
Activists say they’ve identified hundreds of bodies left in the streets of West Darfur
Residents of El Geneina, the capital of war-torn West Darfur, are struggling to bury their dead as violence rages across the city.
-
U.K. elections watchdog says new voter ID law stopped thousands from casting ballots
Britain's electoral watchdog said Friday that about 14,000 people were prevented from voting in last month's local elections because of a new law requiring voters to show photo identification.
-
Cambodian lawmakers approve changes to election law that disqualify candidates who don't vote
Pro-government Cambodian lawmakers unanimously approved changes to the country's election law on Friday that will ban anyone who fails to vote from running as a candidate in future elections, a move critics say is aimed at crippling the opposition's chances in the polls.
-
A suspected Russian diplomat is occupying a proposed embassy site vetoed by Australia
A suspected Russian diplomat is apparently squatting on the site of Moscow's proposed new embassy in Canberra after the Australian government vetoed the plan on security grounds and passed legislation that Russia will try to overturn in Australia's highest court.
Politics
-
Centre Block on pace to reopen in 2032, include new public area under Parliament Hill
A massive overhaul of Centre Block on Parliament Hill is expected to be completed by 2031 and open to the public by 2032.
-
Liberal bill requiring Google and Meta to pay for news content passes in Senate
A federal bill that will require Google and Meta to pay media outlets for news content that they share or otherwise repurpose on their platforms is set to become law.
-
Russia-Ukraine war 'will be settled at the negotiation table' eventually, but decades of support ahead: Joly
Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says the war in Ukraine will eventually end through diplomacy, but that Canada’s support of the country will continue in the long term, to help prevent future conflict.
Health
-
Animal sedative adds new suffering to opioid drug crisis, but is it driving up deaths?
A powerful animal sedative in the illicit drug supply is complicating the U.S. response to the opioid crisis, scrambling longstanding methods for reversing overdoses and treating addiction.
-
Many young Canadians in the 'grey zone' when it comes to kidney function. Here's what that means for their health
A new study is suggesting a number of younger Canadians could be at risk of developing adverse health conditions due to poor kidney function.
-
More nurses working in Ontario, but more also leaving, report shows
New figures show the number of nurses active in Ontario is increasing, but more nurses are also leaving the province for work or taking leaves.
Sci-Tech
-
Here's the science behind the implosion of the Titan submersible that killed 5
Officials are saying the Titan submersible likely imploded under the pressure of the ocean. One expert explains how this is different from an explosion and what happened to the people on board.
-
Microsoft, U.S. regulators head to court over $69-billion deal that could reshape video gaming
Microsoft on Thursday will try to gain clearance to complete a $69 billion takeover of video game maker Activision Blizzard in a legal showdown with U.S. regulators that will reshape a pastime that's bigger than the movie and music industries combined.
-
Nearly half of U.S. honeybee colonies died last year. Struggling beekeepers stabilize population
America's honeybee hives just staggered through the second highest death rate on record, with beekeepers losing nearly half of their managed colonies, an annual bee survey found.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: The mannered obtuseness of Wes Anderson's 'Asteroid City'
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Asteroid City,' 'No Hard Feelings' and 'Blue Jean'
-
Fashion, star power and a martial aura fuse at Givenchy's collection at Paris Fashion Week
History, fashion, and star power came together at Givenchy's latest menswear show at Les Invalides in Paris. Steeped in the martial aura of the former military hospital with its cast iron cannons, the show was the first of its kind across the monument's sprawling balcony.
-
Hollywood writers at rally say they'll win as strike reaches 50 days
Fifty days into a strike with no end in sight, about 1,000 Hollywood writers and their supporters marched and rallied in Los Angeles for a new contract with studios that includes payment guarantees and job security.
Business
-
Honda recalls nearly 1.2M U.S. vehicles due to possible rear camera image issues
Honda is recalling nearly 1.2 million vehicles in the U.S. because the rear view camera image may not appear on the dashboard screen.
-
CPKC to partner with U.S. railway CSX Corp. on hydrogen locomotives
Canadian Pacific Kansas City says it will collaborate with U.S. railway CSX Corp. to develop additional hydrogen-powered locomotives.
-
Deloitte study suggests Canadians lack trust in brands' sustainability claims
While most consumers believe in rewarding companies that accurately deliver on sustainability promises, a new study suggests their trust is lacking in the 'green' claims made by brands.
Lifestyle
-
More threats mean more security at Pride. That plays out differently across Canada
Pride organizations across the country have been grappling with more threats, while anti-LGBTQ2S+ protesters have come out in force to oppose events held by the community year-round, such as child-friendly drag performances. It's put security top of mind for Pride organizers -- in some cases, for the very first time.
-
The world's 50 best restaurants for 2023 revealed
Peru’s capital city – and undoubtedly its gastronomic capital – had a tremendous showing Tuesday at The World’s 50 Best Restaurants awards, taking the No. 1 title and earning more slots in the top 50 than any other city.
-
Jason Baerg creating 'safe spaces' to showcase Metis art in Canada
This Cree-Metis artist is creating a safe space for other Indigenous artists to share their voices and uplift their culture.
Sports
-
NHL teams won't wear theme-night jerseys after players' Pride refusals caused distractions
NHL teams won't wear special jerseys for pregame warmups during themed nights next season, the result of a handful of players refusing to use rainbow-colored Pride jerseys this past season and causing unwelcome distractions.
-
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will be carried for 68 days before the cauldron is lit
The Olympic flame for the 2024 Paris Games will pass through 64 departments -- including five overseas -- and 400 towns over 68 days before the cauldron is lit.
-
7-foot-4 Frenchman Victor Wembanyama taken by the San Antonio Spurs with first pick of NBA Draft
Victor Wembanyama, a 7-foot-4 Frenchman who some NBA commentators think could be a generational talent, was the No. 1 pick by the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Draft on Thursday night.
Autos
-
Alberta's fuel tax relief extended to Dec. 31
Albertans will enjoy cheaper fuel costs for a little while longer, Premier Danielle Smith confirmed on Monday.
-
Telus and Aussie EV charger Jolt to build up to 5,000 charging stations across Canada
Telus has signed a partnership with an Australian electric vehicle charging company, announcing plans to install up to 5,000 EV charging stations across Canada.
-
U.S. highway safety agency reports power problems in 2022 Hyundai Ioniq 5 SUVs
Multiple U.S. owners of Hyundai's popular Ioniq 5 electric SUV have complained of completely or partially losing propulsive power, many after hearing a loud popping noise, the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said Saturday.