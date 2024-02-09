Movie reviews: 'Lisa Frankenstein' a story of loss and love, with a hint of mayhem

Canada's unemployment rate drops for first time since 2022: report
Canada's unemployment rate fell 0.1 percentage points to 5.7 per cent in January, according to Friday's Statistics Canada labour force survey, the first decline in over a year.
Fifteen years after "Jennifer's Body," writer Diablo Cody returns to the horror genre with a teen riff on Mary Shelley's gothic masterpiece. "Lisa Frankenstein," now playing in theatres, breathes life into a reanimated corpse and the misunderstood teenager who loves him.
Set in 1989, the phantasmagorical romantic comedy stars Kathryn Newton as Lisa Swallows, a gloomy Goth who feels out of step with the world. "Lisa looks good," says her stepsister Taffy (Liza Soberano). "She could even do pageants if she had congeniality."
Lisa, the survivor of a horrific axe attack that took the life of her mother, writes dark poetry, watches silent movies and hangs around the Bachelor Grove Cemetery, a rundown burial ground near her high school. She makes wax rubbings of the gravestones, and is particularly drawn to the marker of a handsome young Victorian era man whose bust sits atop his grave.
"I just don't think anyone should be forgotten," she says.
At school, she has a crush on Michael (Henry Eikenberry), the hipster editor of the school literary magazine, but her withdrawn nature prevents her from making the first move. "I can always count on Lisa to work Saturdays," says her boss at the dry cleaner where she is a seamstress, "because she can't get a date."
At home, her father (Joe Chrest) is the mild-mannered counterpart to her evil stepmother (Carla Gugino), a psychiatric nurse who would love nothing more than to ship Lisa off to a residential psych ward.
When a freak lightning storm strikes the crucifix necklace Lisa draped over her favourite grave, the young man ("Riverdale's" Cole Sprouse) is reanimated and makes his way to Lisa's home. After a meet-not-so-cute, they form an emotional connection.
They complete one another, except that he's not quite complete. He's almost perfect, save for some culture shock and a few missing bits and pieces, which they attempt to replace and rebuild with the help of a few unwilling victims and the electric charge of a faulty tanning bed.
"Lisa Frankenstein" isn't just a gender swapped "Weird Science," or a riff on the scientific hubris of "Frankenstein." It's a high school outsider story about loss and love with a hint of mayhem thrown in for good measure. Cody's screenplay is often more strange than actually funny, but the underlying theme of forming connections — even if it is with a guy who "speaks" in grunts — is heartfelt and even touching. Sure, it's still a slasher movie, but one more interested in what makes the heart beat, not what stops the heart from beating.
Newton, who visually channels "Who's That Girl" era Madonna, is eccentric yet charming, building empathy for Lisa, even though she's aiding and abetting some pretty heinous acts in the name of love.
As the zombie heartthrob, Sprouse radiates heavy Edward Scissorhands vibes in a role Johnny Depp would likely have played if this movie was made in the early 1990s.
Gugino goes all in as a mommy dearest type but it is Soberano who steals scenes as Taffy, Lisa's superficial but big-hearted stepsister.
In "Lisa Frankenstein" director Zelda Williams, daughter of the late, great Robin Williams, creates a stylistic homage to both John Hughes and Tim Burton. It's a sweet and strange zombie love story that understands teenage angst and how the heart wants what it wants, even if that heart no longer beats.
A movie best described as a melancomedy, a mix of melancholy and comedy, "Sometimes I Think About Dying," now playing in theatres, is a subdued, tender study of social anxiety and disconnection.
Daisy Ridley pauses the blockbuster phase of her career to play Fran, a withdrawn office worker who avoids eye contact, lives alone and rarely says a word. Her jocular co-workers mostly just ignore her, leaving her alone, save for her computer and spreadsheets, in the faraway corner of their workspace.
At night, in the privacy of her own home, she passes the time imagining herself dead, her body displayed in various, artful tableaus, like a Viking funeral or pastoral forest setting. She doesn't have a death wish, she's just fascinated with the morbid idea of it all, of how it might feel to be dead. Of how the void of death would differ from the void that is her life.
She is invisible to everyone at work, except new hire Robert (Dave Merheje). He's a chatty, friendly guy who fills the air with stream of consciousness observations about what would happen if an armchair was actually shaped like an arm, and the like.
On his first day on the job, he tells everyone he likes Thai food, going to the movies and uncomfortable silences. Sounds like he and Fran will get along just fine.
And they do.
Their friendship begins with a work-related email exchange which blossoms into a movie date. Desperate for connection, they are drawn to one another, uncomfortable silences and all.
"Sometimes I Think About Dying" is a quiet film that revels in its mundanity. From the idle chit chat around the office and the casual bonhomie of friends playing a murder mystery game to the awkward getting-to-know-you stage of a relationship and falling asleep while watching a movie, it's a case study of everyday life, from the perspective of a person overwhelmed by life.
Ridley hands in a career best performance as someone uncomfortable even in her own comfort zone. Fran could have been a cipher, a character with no discernable traits, but Ridley does a lot with little. Her extreme reserve is a mask, and Ridley haltingly allows personality to peek through. It's a beautiful, quiet performance that could have been dreary, but Ridley creates something in the absence of any front-facing personality traits.
Another standout is Marcia DeBonis as Carol, a former workmate who delivers a devastating, but understated monologue near the end of the film. Carol and Fran have nothing in common except for occupying the same space while they worked together. But in a heartfelt and heartbreaking way, Carol gives Fran hope. No spoilers here, but this scene and the one immediately following are the film's payoff.
"Sometimes I Think About Dying" is beyond low key, with no real conflict to speak of, other than one unexpectedly caustic remark that, given the quiet tone of the film, lands with the power of a punch to the jaw. Driven by ideas rather than story points, the movie requires patience, but for a film about the absence of emotion, delivers a sensitive and emotional conclusion to Fran's story.
"Float," a new romance starring "Kim Convenience's" Andrea Bang and "Upload's" Robbie Amell, and now playing in theatres, is an old-fashioned romance about having to choose between family expectations and love.
Set during the summer before Waverly (Bang) is to do a medical residency in Toronto, the story begins with the young protagonist making a detour from a planned visit with her parents in Taiwan. She hasn't seen them in years, not since she began studying medicine in Chicago. "They make sure I have everything I need," she says, "but they don't really know me."
At the last minute she detours and stops over to visit with her hippie-ish aunt (Michelle Krusiec) in Tofino, B.C.
"I haven't had time off since med school," Waverly says. "Now is my chance. I haven't told my parents."
It's a rare impulsive move for Waverly, who until this point has followed a path in life predetermined by her mother and father.
When she almost drowns, charming and handsome lifeguard Blake (Amell) comes to her rescue. He's a local, tethered to the town by family obligations. The two hit it off, and as Waverly settles into life in the beach town, Blake gives her swimming lessons.
"Why are you doing this?" she asks.
"I like spending time with you," he says.
They fall in love, but will the expectations of Waverly's parents prevent them from having a life together?
If you can't figure out how "Float" ends then you may want to rethink your Harlequin Book of the Month subscription. The escapist story, about finding a path forward in life using love as a compass, may be predictable, but writer and co-director (adapting a wildly successful Wattpad story by writer Kate Marchant) Sherren Lee provides just enough conflict between Waverly and her parents, and Blake and his sister, to keep the movie on a low dramatic simmer throughout.
This is a story about, as Waverly says, finding a logical family over a biological family. It's about the joys of friendship and love, and opening oneself up to new experiences and people. To that end, Lee casts an appealing supporting cast with King Bach, Rukiya Bernard, Sarah Desjardins, Ghazal Azarbad and Tristan Arthurs, playing members of Waverly's supportive new family.
It's fitting, given the setting of the film, that "Float" is the equivalent of a summer beach read. Despite some clunky, earnest dialogue — "I want to stay here with you but I want to be a doctor," sounds like a rejected line from a Hallmark movie — the movie does what it set out to do: put a new spin on a classic genre.
Prince Harry has settled the remainder of his lawsuit against Mirror Group Newspapers over phone-hacking and other unlawful acts after the publisher agreed to pay substantial damages and his legal costs, his lawyer told London's High Court on Friday.
South Asian business owners are going to extraordinary lengths to protect themselves and their families following a wave of violent extortion attempts across the county, including wearing bulletproof vests each time they leave their homes.
Passengers onboard an Air Canada flight bound for St. John’s earlier this week spent close to seven hours in the air and were brought back to Toronto after “several” attempts to land.
Experts say the main factors that have driven grocery prices up over the past couple of years are global. Here's a look at how the grocery supply chain works.
The majority of Canadians still support the federal government’s use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called 'Freedom Convoy' protests in early 2022, according the new data from Nanos Research.
Calls for Hungary's conservative president to resign grew on Friday amid outrage over her pardoning of a person convicted of covering up a child sexual abuse case, a decision that unleashed an unprecedented political scandal for the country's long-serving nationalist government.
An investigation is underway at a Montreal-area high school after multiple parents have alleged their kids' art teacher has been taking drawings that they made in class and listing them for sale on several websites without their knowledge.
A new report by Zoocasa looks at whether renting or owning a home is cheaper in 26 markets across Canada. But one expert says it's not as cut and dry as that.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Ontario Premier Doug Ford will sign a new health-care agreement between the federal government and the province in the GTA on Friday.
A family of five are among the survivors after a remarkable rescue from an apartment building that caught fire in Cape Breton during last weekend's paralyzing snowstorm.
At the news conference, Police Chief Thai Truong said, 'How we portray young women and girls on TV, in music videos, how we write about them, all that contributes to sexual violence and the normalization of what we're seeing.' CTV News London sat down with Truong and asked him to elaborate.
Police investigating drug trafficking and organized crime arrested three people, including one member of the Savages Motorcycle Club, when they raided the group's clubhouse and eight other properties around the B.C. capital last week.
Certain President's Choice and Taylor Farms brand salad kits are being recalled in Canada over concerns of a Listeria contamination, stemming from a deadly outbreak in the U.S.
A small group of hostages' families is pushing a different message: Let the army first finish the job of defeating the militant group, even if that delays the return of their loved ones.
A group of Russian tourists arrived in North Korea on Friday, likely the first from any country to enter the isolated state since the pandemic.
Israel bombed targets in overcrowded Rafah early Friday, hours after Biden administration officials and aid agencies warned Israel against expanding its Gaza ground offensive to the southern city where more than half of the territory's 2.3 million people have sought refuge.
Authorities in a northern Indian town imposed an indefinite curfew and ordered police to shoot violators after clashes over the construction of a Muslim seminary and a mosque left at least five people dead and more than 150 injured, officials said Friday.
On Feb. 10, Asian American communities around the U.S. will ring in the Year of the Dragon with community carnivals, family gatherings, parades, traditional food, fireworks and other festivities.
Heritage Minister Pascale St-Onge is accusing Bell Media of breaking its promise to invest in local news after the company was granted more than $40 million in annual regulatory relief.
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre proposed a new plan today for First Nations to collect taxes from industry that he says would speed up negotiations and project approvals.
King Charles III's recent unprecedented public disclosures of his treatments for an enlarged prostate and cancer have led to increased interest in the conditions.
Puberty blockers have been in the spotlight since Alberta Premier Danielle Smith announced plans last week to ban the medications for children 15 and younger, unless they have already started the treatment. Here's what health-care professionals say about the medications and why they are used.
Zyn has become a cultural sensation in the past year, attracting the attention of Gen-Z consumers who have become loyal buyers of the product. It is aimed at adults 21 and up who already use nicotine, according to Zyn’s website.
Despite worries artificial intelligence lacks empathy and could be coming to steal their jobs, a growing number of Canadians are turning to AI tools, a new poll suggests.
Astronomers have discovered a 'super-Earth,' or a world larger than our planet, orbiting a star about 137 light-years away. A second planet, thought to be the size of Earth, may also be orbiting the same star.
Google on Thursday introduced a free artificial intelligence app that will enable people to rely on technology instead of their own brains to write, interpret what they're reading and deal with a variety of other tasks in their lives.
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies 'Lisa Frankenstein,' 'Sometimes I Think About Dying' and 'Float.'
Usher found fitting three decades of successful music into a super-short Super Bowl halftime show a challenge, but the multiple Grammy winner decided to concentrate on past hits, moments from his popular Las Vegas residency and possibly draw from his new album.
This is Taylor Swift's week. It's hard to remember a star of Swift 's stature straddling so many roles, spanning so much of the globe, covering so many corners of the culture and doing so much of it in the spotlight she will have between Sunday's Grammy Awards and the coming Sunday's Super Bowl -- with four Tokyo concerts in between.
Most Canadian companies locked in their Super Bowl ad space long before anyone knew the Kansas City Chiefs would make it to the final match, but experts say many of those brands will be looking to score big with the audience drawn in by the team's most famous fan: Taylor Swift.
Over the past eight years, the travel influencer, known as 'The Bucket List Mom,' has visited more than 90 different countries with her entrepreneur husband and their three children.
Vancouver’s sky-high rental prices have forced many residents to find creative ways to be able to afford to live in the city. Turning to creativity is exactly what Tim Chen did to avoid paying rent in Vancouver.
A trio of Calgary friends and former co-workers are each $16.6 million richer after splitting a whopping $50 million Lotto 6-49 jackpot.
The Toronto Raptors were active ahead of the NBA's trade deadline, making two separate deals. Guard Ochai Agbaji and Canadian centre Kelly Olynyk were sent to Toronto from the Utah Jazz for guard Kira Lewis Jr., forward Otto Porter Jr., and a 2024 first-round pick. Guard Dennis Schroder and forward Thad Young were then traded by the Raptors to the Brooklyn Nets for guard Spencer Dinwiddie. Toronto then waived Dinwiddie in a corresponding move.
Toronto's Summer McIntosh defeated all-time great Katie Ledecky of the United States in the 800-metre freestyle on Thursday and set a Canadian record in the process.
Haywood Highsmith of the Miami Heat was ticketed for careless driving, police records show, after he crashed into a man who was trying to assist the driver of another disabled vehicle stopped in the road.
Carmakers say they're caught in a game of cat-and-mouse with criminals as auto thefts surge.
An Ontario family was surprised after their SUV randomly deployed its airbags after they shut the car door.
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
