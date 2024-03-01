Millie Bobby Brown reveals the deep way Jake Bongiovi proposed to her

Millie Bobby Brown is talking about her marriage proposal from Jake Bongiovi.

The actress and Bongiovi, the son of rocker Jon Bon Jovi, first shared news of their engagement in April 2023. On Thursday, Brown appeared on "The Tonight Show," where she shared with host Jimmy Fallon new details about how they became engaged.

"I haven't told anyone this because there are moments, key moments, but I'm like, 'Fallon is the best' and also I think this is too good of a story to not tell," Brown said. "Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving, we got our diving licences together."

She said Bongiovi told her, "You got to be up at 8:00 a.m., we're going on a dive."

"I was like, '8 a.m., dive?' And he's telling me, 'We're going to the same spot we usually go to,'" Brown continued. "I'm like, 'It's boring, let's go somewhere new.' He's like, 'No, we have to go to this spot.'"

The "Stranger Things" star explained that his marriage proposal came underwater.

"He gives me like a shell and I like, turn it over and it's a ring," she said. "And I like, looked at him and he was like," Brown said, mimicking Bongiovi talking under water.

"So I was like okay,'" Brown said making the okay gesture. "And I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."

"Anyway he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him the ring falls off my finger, plummets like, so fast, it was like a cinematic movie," Brown said, adding, "Jake threw himself, like so deep, like the diver was like, 'You can't do that, like your ears … literally your brain will explode.'"

Bongiovi managed a deep dive to get the ring back.

"It's a reflection of who he is and I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it," Brown said.