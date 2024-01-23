List of nominees for the 2024 Oscars

BREAKING Federal court rules Emergencies Act invocation 'not justified'
The Federal Court says that the government's use of the Emergencies Act to shut down the so-called Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa two years ago was 'not justified.'
A partial list of nominees to the 96th Academy Awards, which were announced Tuesday in Beverly Hills, California.
"American Fiction"; "Anatomy of a Fall"; "Barbie"; "The Holdovers"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Maestro"; "Oppenheimer"; "Past Lives"; "Poor Things"; "The Zone of Interest"
Annette Bening, "Nyad"; Lily Gladstone, "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Sandra Huller, "Anatomy of a Fall"; Carey Mulligan, "Maestro"; Emma Stone, "Poor Things"
Bradley Cooper, "Maestro"; Colman Domingo, "Rustin"; Paul Giamatti, "The Holdovers"; Jeffrey Wright, "American Fiction"; Cillian Murphy, "Oppenheimer."
Sterling K. Brown, "American Fiction"; Robert De Niro, "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Robert Downey Jr., "Oppenheimer"; Ryan Gosling, "Barbie"; Mark Ruffalo, "Poor Things"
Emily Blunt, "Oppenheimer"; Danielle Brooks, "The Color Purple"; America Ferrera, "Barbie"; Jodie Foster, "Nyad"; Da'Vine Joy Randolph, "The Holdovers"
Justine Triet, "Anatomy of a Fall"; Yorgos Lanthimos, "Poor Things"; Christopher Nolan, "Oppenheimer"; Martin Scorsese, "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Jonathan Glazer, "The Zone of Interest"
"The Boy and the Heron"; "Elemental"; "Nimona"; "Robot Dreams"; "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
"Four Daughters"; "20 Days in Mariupol"; "Bobi Wine: The People's President"; "The Eternal Memory"; "To Kill a Tiger."
"Society of the Snow," (Spain); "The Zone of Interest," (United Kingdom); "The Teachers' Lounge" (Germany); "Io Capitano" (Italy) ; "Perfect Days" (Japan)
"Barbie"; Killers of the Flower Moon; "Napoleon"; "Oppenheimer"; "Poor Things"
"American Fiction"; "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Oppenheimer"; "Poor Things"
"The Fire Inside" from "Flamin' Hot"; "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie"; "What Was I Made For?" from "Barbie"; "Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)" from "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "It Never Went Away" from "American Symphony.
"Golda"; "Maestro"; "Oppenheimer"; "Poor Things"; "Society of the Snow"
"Barbie"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; Napoleon"; "Oppenheimer"; "Poor Things"
"Anatomy of a Fall"; "The Holdovers"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Oppenheimer"; "Poor Things"
"Barbie"; "Poor Things"; "American Fiction"; "Oppenheimer"; "The Zone of Interest"
"Anatomy of a Fall"; "The Holdovers"; "Past Lives"; "May December"; "Maestro"
"Letter to a Pig"; "Ninety-Five Senses"; "WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko"; "Pachyderme"; "Our Uniform"
"The After"; "Invincible"; "Knight of Fortune"; "Red, White and Blue"; "The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar."
"El Conde"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Maestro"; "Oppenheimer"; "Poor Things"
"Anatomy of a Fall"; "The Holdovers"; "Killers of the Flower Moon"; "Oppenheimer,"; "Poor Things."
"The Creator"; "Godzilla Minus One"; "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"; "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One"; "Napoleon"
"Oppenheimer"; "Maestro"; "The Zone of Interest"; "The Creator"; "Mission: Impossible -- Dead Reckoning Part One"
"The ABCs of Book Banning"; "The Barber of Little Rock"; "Island in Between"; "The Last Repair Shop"; "Nai Nai & Wai Po"
Police and coroners will fly to the scene of a deadly helicopter crash in northwestern British Columbia Tuesday to investigate the incident that left three people dead and four others in critical condition.
The Doomsday Clock that has been ticking for 77 years is no ordinary clock — it attempts to gauge how close humanity is to destroying the world. On Tuesday, the clock was again set at 90 seconds to midnight — the closest to the hour it has ever been.
A man tore a hole in his windpipe by pinching his nose and keeping his mouth shut during a sneezing episode, a case study says. Doctors in Dundee, Scotland are using this 'rare' situation as an example of what could happen if people hold in their sneezes under certain circumstances.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
The head of the Nova Scotia RCMP says he's seen a draft plan on how the Mounties will respond to the inquiry into the 2020 mass shooting, but Dennis Daley couldn't say today when it will be released.
A new study finds that more services and supports should be tailored to the unique needs of diverse communities, predicting that the number of people living with dementia in Canada will rise 187 per cent by 2050.
Donald Trump is aiming for a commanding victory Tuesday in New Hampshire, securing a sweep of the first two Republican primary races that would make a November rematch with President Joe Biden look more likely than ever.
A coalition of more than 250 feminist organizations from across Canada are calling on the government to reform the Divorce Act and ban the concept of 'parental alienation' in family law cases, calling it a 'sexist and unscientific theory' that undermines survivors of domestic violence and puts children at risk.
Edmonton city hall has been evacuated after loud bangs were heard Tuesday morning.
Nathaniel Veltman, 23, was found guilty in November of four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder for hitting the Afzaal family with his truck while they were out for a walk on June 6, 2021.
North Korea has demolished a major monument in its capital that symbolized the goal of reconciliation with South Korea on the orders of leader Kim Jong Un, who last week called South Korea a 'primary foe' and said unification was no longer possible.
U.S. officials confirmed to the Associated Press that two Navy SEALs who went missing on Jan. 11 in the Arabian Sea have died.
Police responding to a retail theft call in a California city discovered what is likely the most 2024 thing ever: A Sacramento woman allegedly stole about five dozen Stanley cups valued at a whopping US$2,500.
Willis, an elected Democrat, has shown no signs of stepping down, but there are ways she could be removed. Here's a look at some options.
A magnitude 7.1 earthquake in a remote part of China's western Xinjiang region killed at least three people and caused extensive damage in freezing weather, officials said Tuesday while suggesting that the area's sparse population contributed to the "very strong" quake's low death toll.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government will launch a renewed effort to promote Canada's interests in the United States as the spectre of another Trump presidency looms.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh has convened his MPs to meet in 'target' Edmonton over the next few days to plot out their strategy for the return to Parliament. The federal New Democrats have descended on Alberta for a three-day caucus meeting, with electoral growth and policy goals top of mind.
Does the colder season have you dragging during the day, feeling like the amount of sleep you usually get in other parts of the year doesn’t seem to be enough now? 'If you feel like sleeping more in the winter, you're not alone,” said Dr. Raj Dasgupta.
A new study headed by researchers from the University of Waterloo found that by the year 2100, climate change will quadruple the number of air quality alerts in the U.S.
A new study attempts to understand canine vision using an unconventional method: encouraging dogs to watch television.
The high-pitched tweets, trills and chirps sound like the chorus of birds in the treetops. But the songs documented in new research emanate from sites including abandoned mines in British Columbia, and the voices belong to silver-haired bats.
These are the nominees for the 96th Academy Awards.
After a tumultuous movie year marred by strikes and work stoppages, the Academy Awards showered nominations Tuesday on Christopher Nolan's blockbuster biopic, 'Oppenheimer,' which came away with a leading 13 nominations.
Ryan Gosling, Robbie Robertson and Celine Song are among the Canadians who have been nominated for Oscars. The 96th Academy Awards are set to air on March 10.
WestJet's fleet is growing after the company announced Tuesday it would be leasing five brand new Boeing aircraft.
Pret A Manger's first standalone Canadian restaurant is opening today.
If you're a TD Bank customer, you may be entitled to part of a $15.9 million settlement due to a recent class-action lawsuit.
The grills have been fired up and the salad has been tossed at the first vegan fast food eatery at a Canadian university campus.
Textile designers and tartan experts have banded together to recreate the oldest piece of Scottish tartan for modern production, allowing fans of the famed plaid to wear a piece of history.
Hall of Fame second baseman Ryne Sandberg has been diagnosed with metastatic prostate cancer.
Cleveland Cavaliers centre Tristan Thompson was suspended 25 games by the NBA for violating its anti-drug program on Tuesday.
Forward Corey Perry has agreed to a one-year contract with the Edmonton Oilers, the team announced Monday.
The federal Liberals have announced a national summit on auto theft aimed at getting provinces and industry officials together to address the growing issue of cars being stolen and shipped abroad.
A Japanese automaker that cheated on safety tests for decades said Monday it doesn't expect to resume shipping cars any time soon.
