Lindsay Lohan shares she is married

Lindsay Lohan shares she is married

Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married. Lohan is shown here attending MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Premiere Party at Moxy Times Square on January 7, 2019 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America) Lindsay Lohan has announced she is married. Lohan is shown here attending MTV's "Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club" Premiere Party at Moxy Times Square on January 7, 2019 in New York City. (Cindy Ord/Getty Images North America)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social