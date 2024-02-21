Jury selection begins for trial of 'Rust' armorer in fatal 2021 shooting by Alec Baldwin

Canada's war crimes program hasn't publicly updated its activities in eight years
A federal government unit tasked with keeping war criminals out of Canada has not published a report on its activities in more than eight years.
Prosecutors in New Mexico want more accountability for the 2021 death of a cinematographer who was fatally shot by actor Alec Baldwin during a rehearsal for the Western film "Rust."
Before Baldwin's case progresses, the armorer on the set will be tried on charges of involuntary manslaughter and tampering with evidence. Jury selection in Hannah Gutierrez-Reed's trial starts Wednesday in Santa Fe.
Gutierrez-Reed has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains she's not directly to blame for Halyna Hutchins' death. Baldwin also has pleaded not guilty to an involuntary manslaughter charge in a separate case.
Prosecutors say they'll present evidence that Gutierrez-Reed loaded a live round into the gun that killed Hutchins after unknowingly bringing live ammunition onto a set where it was expressly prohibited. They contend the armorer missed multiple opportunities to ensure safety on the movie set.
The evidence and testimony has implications for Baldwin, who was pointing a gun at Hutchins during an October 2021 rehearsal outside Santa Fe when the gun went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza.
Here are some things to know about the Gutierrez-Reed trial:
Gutierrez-Reed, the stepdaughter of renowned sharpshooter and weapons consultant Thell Reed, was 25 at the time of Hutchins' death. "Rust" was her second assignment as an armorer in a feature film.
Gutierrez-Reed faces up to 18 months in prison and a $5,000 fine if convicted of involuntary manslaughter. The evidence tampering charge stems from accusations she handed a small bag of possible narcotics to another crew member after the shooting to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Her attorneys say that charge is prosecutors' attempt to smear Gutierrez-Reed's character. The bag was thrown away without testing the contents, defense attorneys said.
More than 40 people are listed as witnesses during the trial that's scheduled to run through March 6.
Authorities located six rounds of ammunition on the movie set, in locations including in a box, a gun belt and a bandolier worn by Baldwin. Baldwin has said he assumed the gun only had rounds that couldn't be fired.
Special prosecutors say they will present "substantial evidence" that Gutierrez-Reed unwittingly brought live rounds onto the set. They also argued in court filings that Hutchins died because of a series of negligent acts by Gutierrez-Reed, and say that she should have noticed live rounds and intervened long before the shooting.
Gutierrez-Reed's attorneys say she's unfairly been scapegoated. They contend live rounds arrived on set from an Albuquerque-based supplier of dummy rounds. They also pointed to a broader "atmosphere" of safety failures that were uncovered during an investigation by state workplace safety inspectors that go beyond Gutierrez-Reed.
Additionally, Gutierrez-Reed is accused in another case of carrying a gun into a bar in downtown Santa Fe in violation of state law. Her attorneys say that charge has been used to try to pressure Gutierrez-Reed into a false confession about the handling of live ammunition on the "Rust" set.
Gutierrez-Reed was responsible for storage, maintenance and handling of firearms and ammunition on set and for training members of the cast who would be handling firearms, according to state workplace safety regulators.
Live rounds are typically distinguished from dummy rounds by a small hole in the dummy's brass cartridge, indicating there is no explosive inside or by shaking the round to hear the clatter of a BB that is inserted inside. A missing or dimpled primer at the bottom of the cartridge is another trait of dummy rounds.
The company Rust Movie Productions paid a $100,000 fine to the state following a scathing narrative of safety failures in violation of standard industry protocols. The report included testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires on set before Hutchins was shot.
Prosecutors urged a judge to keep regulators' conclusions out of the trial because those might be used to argue that "Rust" management was responsible for safety failures, not Gutierrez-Reed.
The judge in the case sided last week with Gutierrez-Reed. The report says the production company did not develop a process for ensuring live rounds were kept away from the set and that it failed to give the armorer enough time to thoroughly inventory ammunition.
Baldwin, the lead actor and a co-producer on "Rust," was indicted in January on an involuntary manslaughter charge.
Baldwin has said he pulled back the gun's hammer -- but not the trigger -- and the weapon fired.
The charge against Baldwin provides two alternative standards for prosecution, one based on the negligent use of a firearm and another tied to negligence without due caution or "circumspection," also defined as "total disregard or indifference for the safety of others." Legal experts say the latter standard could broaden the investigation beyond Baldwin's handling of the gun.
Prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis initially dismissed an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin in April, saying they were informed the gun might have been modified before the shooting and malfunctioned.
A more recent analysis of the gun used by Baldwin concluded the "trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."
"Rust" used an operable revolver. Industry-wide guidance that applied to "Rust" says that "live ammunition is never to be used nor brought onto any studio lot or stage." It also says to "treat all firearms as if they are loaded."
A trial date hasn't been set for Baldwin.
Statistics Canada says there are now more millennials than baby boomers in the country, ending the 65-year reign of the post-Second World War generation as the largest cohort in the population.
British actor Ewen MacIntosh, best known for his role in BBC comedy series “The Office,” has died at the age of 50, his representatives confirmed.
Once upon a time, gazing at the night sky was an escape from manmade messiness on Earth. Not anymore.
Nobody wants to be the person who mucked up the "Law & Order" franchise. It’s a fear that’s haunted veteran procedural writer Tassie Cameron since she embarked on the most daunting responsibility of her career: turning Dick Wolf’s beloved legal drama into the new Canadian spinoff "Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent."
Dollarama has reached a $2.5 million settlement in a class-action lawsuit over hidden environmental fees at its stores.
A future Conservative government would change the law to require that porn websites verify the age of users to prevent minors from accessing the content, Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre signalled on Wednesday.
A criminal case involving handwritten lyrics to the classic rock megahit 'Hotel California' and other Eagles favourites went to trial Wednesday in New York, with three men accused of scheming to thwart band co-founder Don Henley's efforts to reclaim the allegedly ill-gotten documents.
If you have spotted "ungraded beef" at your grocery store recently – it's not mystery meat. In fact, officials say it's completely safe to consume.
Ocean temperatures in the North Atlantic are historically warm for this early in the year, raising the risk of a hyperactive storm season that could also be supercharged by a budding La Nina.
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation (STF) president Samantha Becotte says the province needs to look at other regions of Canada and use them as examples when it comes to bargaining at home.
The federal government has signed a tourism funding agreement with the Atlantic provinces worth $30 million.
OLG will announce the winner once they claim this life-changing windfall at the OLG Prize Centre.
The Association of Rape Crisis Centers in Israel on Wednesday said it has found evidence of 'systematic and intentional' rape and sexual abuse during the Hamas attack on Oct. 7 that ignited the war in Gaza.
An Israeli sabotage attack on an Iranian natural gas pipeline caused the multiple explosions that struck it a week ago, Iran's oil minister alleged Wednesday, further raising tensions between the regional archenemies amid Israel's war on Hamas in the Gaza Strip.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been fighting for more than a decade to avoid extradition to the United States to face charges related to his organization's publication of a huge trove of classified documents.
European Union countries on Wednesday agreed on a new package of sanctions against Russia to target individuals and businesses suspected of assisting Moscow in its war against Ukraine, including Chinese companies.
Authorities in Mexico said Wednesday they have largely confirmed the contents of a grisly drug cartel video showing gunmen shooting, kicking and burning the corpses of their enemies.
The mother of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has filed a lawsuit at a court in the Arctic city of Salekhard contesting officials' refusal to release her son's body, Russia's state news agency Tass reported Wednesday.
The federal government's evolving plan to help protect Canadians from harm online could include a new ombudsperson to field public concerns and a regulator that would oversee the conduct of internet platforms.
As Ontario prepares to expand the number of private clinics that perform publicly funded cataract surgeries, documents show those procedures form one of the most common complaints the province receives from patients about unfair billing practices.
A brand of birth control pills sold in Canada are being recalled due to labelling issues that can lead to dosage confusion, according to health officials.
Alberta’s flu season has yet to end, but it’s already ranking as the deadliest in recent memory since the mid-1990s when reliable stats were first tracked.
A private U.S. lunar lander reached the moon and eased into a low orbit Wednesday, a day before it will attempt an even greater feat -- landing on the gray, dusty surface.
A cyber incident has taken several IT systems at Laurentian University offline, including the university’s website.
The Brain Computer Interface program at Holland Bloorview Kids Rehabilitation Hospital in Toronto develops technology that allows Giselle and dozens of other physically disabled children to use their minds to move and play.
Statistics Canada has released new data about how the economy started off the new year, saying the country's inflation rate has slowed and now sits at 2.9 per cent. One economist explains what's behind the decline.
Canada's largest grocery retailer is spending more than $2 billion to expand its empire with plans to build more than 40 new stores and renovate hundreds of others.
At eight years, six months and 11 days, Ashwath Kaushik made history on Sunday by becoming the youngest player ever to beat a chess grandmaster in a classical tournament game.
An event known as the 'naked man festival,' said to have run for more than 1,000 years, was held for the last time on Saturday, becoming the latest Japanese tradition to fall victim to the country's aging population crisis.
Arshdeep Bains made his NHL debut with the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday night against the Colorado Avalanche.
Ottawa will be getting a professional lacrosse team in the National Lacrosse League. The New York Riptide will become the Ottawa Black Bears starting in the 2024-25 NLL season.
The Toronto Blue Jays used different approaches when it came to the delicate matter of salary arbitration with their two homegrown franchise cornerstones.
There are additional aspects about buying an EV that you'll need to consider in order to get the best value. The car experts at Edmunds have put together five tips on what you need to know.
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
Ottawa is considering alterations to its proposed clean-electricity regulations after consultations with industry, opening the door to more flexibility for individual power generators.
