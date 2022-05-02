Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
The Los Angeles jury found that none of the members of the famous family defamed Chyna, nor did any interfere with her contract by convincing the E! network to cancel her reality show "Rob & Chyna."
The four Kardashian defendants attended nearly the entire trial, but when the verdict was read all were in New York at the Met Gala, where this year's theme was "Gilded Glamour."
Chyna was in court for the verdict. She had no visible reaction.
After about 10 hours of deliberations, the jurors found on the long jury form that the Kardashians often acted in bad faith on the issues brought up in the case, but that it had no substantial effect on Chyna's contract or the fate of the show, and she was awarded no damages.
Executives from the E! network, which aired the show, testified that "Rob & Chyna" ended because the relationship ended, not because of the defendants' actions.
Jurors were considering the defamation case against Kris Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, after a judge threw out the part of the lawsuit against Kim Kardashian in the middle of deliberations.
All four of the women testified during the nine-day trial.
The trial focused largely on allegations that Chyna violently attacked her then-fiance and reality TV co-star Rob Kardashian on a night and morning in December 2016. He testified that she twice held a gun to his head, wrapped a phone-charging cord around his neck and beat him with a metal rod. She testified that she had put the cord around his neck and held the gun playfully as the two celebrated the renewal of their reality show, and when the celebration turned into a dispute, she was never violent against him.
But the legal questions the jury considered were all about the aftermath of that fight. Jurors had to decide whether each of the defendants knowingly lied about the abuse when they talked about it with the producers and executives overseeing "Rob & Chyna," or spread word about it with reckless disregard for the truth. And they had to decide for each defendant whether those communications were an illegal interference with Chyna's contract to appear on the show.
Jurors were free to make it a split decision -- finding against some of the Kardashians but not others.
They gave the family a clean sweep instead, and gave Chyna nothing.
The 5-year-old lawsuit overcame many obstacles -- including motions to dismiss and settlement talks between the two sides -- and was a longshot to even get to trial.
But the final obstacle, convincing a jury, proved too much to overcome.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
Trudeau calls Lavrov's Hitler comments 'ridiculous and unacceptable'
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is blasting Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov for recent comments about the country's goal to 'denazify' Ukraine and a claim that Adolf Hitler was Jewish.
Drone carrying 11 guns found stuck in tree near Canada-U.S. border along St. Clair River
Lambton County OPP are investigating after a drone carrying handguns got stuck in a tree.
Israel blasts Russia over Lavrov's claim Hitler was Jewish
Israel on Monday lashed out at Russia over 'unforgivable' comments by its foreign minister about Nazism and antisemitism — including claims that Adolf Hitler was Jewish. Israel, which summoned the Russian ambassador in response, said the remarks blamed Jews for their own murder in the Holocaust.
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Sex assault trial getting underway for Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard
The sex assault trial of Canadian musician Jacob Hoggard is getting underway after multiple delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Canada
-
'Chaotic situation' at Toronto Pearson as travellers wait in massive security lines
People flying out of Toronto Pearson International Airport are being warned about delays getting through security as travellers wait in massive lines to get onto their flights.
-
States of emergency declared in 18 Manitoba communities as flooding continues
Communities across Manitoba's Interlake Region are dealing with major flooding issues on Monday, including crumbling roads and streets covered in water.
-
Winnipeg man facing impaired driving charge after fatal hit-and-run in Transcona
A man has been charged with multiple offences including impaired driving in connection with a fatal collision early Sunday morning in Transcona.
-
Peguis First Nation in Manitoba under mandatory evacuation after extreme flooding
The Peguis First Nation, about 150 kilometres north of Winnipeg, was placed under a mandatory evacuation order after ice jams on the Fisher River drove up water levels.
-
Here's how data collected in B.C. will be used to combat systemic racism in the province
B.C. is taking a step to address systemic racism in the province by introducing new legislation and collecting data in a culturally safe way.
-
Biker protest cost up to $3M to police, sustainable solution needed: board chair
The 'Rolling Thunder' protest in the national capital over the weekend cost an estimated $2.5 to $3 million to police, says the chair of Ottawa's police services board.
World
-
Civilians rescued from Mariupol steel plant head for safety
Russia resumed pulverizing the Mariupol steel mill that has become the last stronghold of resistance in the bombed-out city, Ukrainian fighters said Monday, after a brief cease-fire over the weekend allowed the first evacuation of civilians from the plant.
-
Muslims mark Eid al-Fitr holiday with joy, worry
This year, Muslims around the world are observing Eid al-Fitr -- typically marked with communal prayers, celebratory gatherings around festive meals and new clothes -- in the shadow of a surge in global food prices exacerbated by the war in Ukraine.
-
Trump appeal: US$10K fine in record search 'unconscionable'
In a court appeal, a lawyer for Donald Trump said Monday it is 'unconscionable and indefensible' for the ex-U.S. president to be held in contempt and fined US$10,000 a day for failing to turn over documents he doesn't possess.
-
Boston violated free speech rights by refusing to fly Christian flag: U.S. Supreme Court
A unanimous U.S. Supreme Court ruled Monday that Boston violated the free speech rights of a conservative activist when it refused his request to fly a Christian flag on a flagpole outside City Hall.
-
Arrest warrant issued in Alabama for missing jail official
Authorities issued an arrest warrant Monday for a jail official who they say helped an inmate awaiting trial on a murder charge to escape from an Alabama jail. A search was on for the pair.
-
Trump faces biggest test of his 'king-maker' clout since leaving White House
The month of May brings Donald Trump the biggest test of his political clout since the end of his presidency, as candidates he has endorsed contest Republican primaries that will set the stage for November's midterm congressional elections.
Politics
-
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
Conservatives, Bloc pan government move to allow midnight sittings in Parliament
The Conservatives say the prime minister is trying to create 'an audience, not an opposition' after the Liberal government introduced changes to allow midnight sittings for the rest of the spring.
-
More military aid to Ukraine 'best guarantee' of diplomatic safety: ambassador to Canada
Ukraine's ambassador-designate to Canada says the 'best' way to guarantee the safety of diplomats returning to their posts in Kyiv is to enhance military aid to the country.
Health
-
Cancer in Canada: What the latest projections are
The overall rate of cancer diagnosis is declining in Canada, but an aging and growing population means the number of cases and deaths due to the disease are estimated to rise, according to a new study.
-
Vegetarian versus meat-eating children: Study finds similar growth, nutrition
Children who eat a vegetarian diet have similar measures of growth and nutrition compared to those who eat meat, according to a new Canadian study.
-
Triggers for severe illness in children with COVID-19 identified in small study
Researchers have identified triggers for multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children (MIS-C) and acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) related to COVID-19, according to a small Australian study.
Sci-Tech
-
Rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse to be visible coast to coast in Canada in mid-May
On the night of May 15, a Blood Moon will rise, and it’ll be the longest lunar eclipse that Canadians have been able to see in 15 years.
-
European Union moves forward in antitrust case against Apple
The European Union stepped up its antitrust case against Apple on Monday, accusing the company of abusing its dominant position by limiting access to technologies allowing contactless payment.
-
Russians plunder US$5M farm vehicles from Ukraine -- to find they've been remotely disabled
Russian troops in the occupied city of Melitopol have stolen all the equipment from a farm equipment dealership. But after a journey of more than 1,100 kilometres , the thieves were unable to use any of the equipment -- because it had been locked remotely.
Entertainment
-
Met Gala live: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds hit the carpet
The year's biggest night in fashion, the Met Gala, returned to the first Monday in May after years of pandemic upheaval with a celebration of American design and a theme of gilded glamour.
-
Jury gives sweeping win to Kardashians in Blac Chyna lawsuit
A jury on Monday gave a sweeping win to the Kardashian family in former reality TV star Blac Chyna's lawsuit against them.
-
Johnny Depp's agent calls Amber Heard op-ed piece on abuse 'catastrophic'
Johnny Depp's agent testified Monday that his ex-wife's 2018 op-ed piece in The Washington Post describing herself as a victim of domestic abuse was 'catastrophic' to his career and coincided with the loss of a $23 million deal for a 'Pirates of the Caribbean' sequel.
Business
-
'It won't change overnight:' Workers push back as return-to-office plans roll out
As pandemic restrictions are lifted and case numbers ease, some companies want workers back in the office five days a week. On the other side of the spectrum, others are vacating pricey leases in prime downtown areas and asking employees to work remotely for good.
-
Poland urges EU to slap sanctions on Russian oil and gas
Poland urged its European Union partners on Monday to unite and impose sweeping sanctions on Russia's oil and natural gas sectors over the war in Ukraine, and not to cave in to pressure to pay for their gas in Russian rubles.
-
OPINION
OPINION | Pattie Lovett-Reid: Why is real estate so expensive in Canada?
Housing prices in Canada are still incredibly high and here is why – we are still dealing with a supply shortage in desirable locations, higher immigration levels have put pressure on demand, along with the strong desire for urban lifestyle living, especially in Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal, writes contributor Pattie Lovett-Reid.
Lifestyle
-
New Met exhibit examines American fashion, frame by frame
Some big-name directors are putting their stamp on the Met's spring Costume Institute exhibit that will be launched with at the Met Gala and opening to the public on May 7. Guests at the gala, which raises millions for the self-funding institute and has become a major fashion and pop culture spectacle, will be among the first to see the displays.
-
'It's gonna be May' meme turns 10 years old
The iconic Justin Timberlake 'It's gonna be May' meme, a play on the singer's pronunciation in the 'N Sync song 'It's Gonna Be Me,' has officially been around for a decade.
-
sponsored
sponsored | Acrobats wanted: How gymnasts are using RBC Training Ground as a springboard to success in other sports
If you’re a gymnast with lofty ambitions, Canada’s national sport organizations (NSOs) are looking for you. RBC Training Ground, a talent identification and athlete-funding program that looks for up-and-coming Olympians, says gymnasts are sought after by many NSOs.
Sports
-
What it takes for NHL playoff contenders to win Stanley Cup
The path to the Stanley Cup is rarely a straight line. Sometimes it's the direction a puck takes when it banks off the post and in -- or out.
-
Canada's Leylah Fernandez ousted in doubles competition at Madrid
Canada's Leylah Fernandez and Czech partner Katerina Siniakova have been eliminated in the second round of women's doubles competition at the Madrid Open following a 6-1, 6-4 loss to Slovakia's Tereza Mihalikova and Norway's Ulrikke Eikeri.
-
Guy Lafleur lies in state as Montreal Canadiens fans pay respects
Habs fans are saying their final goodbyes to Guy Lafleur on Sunday as the late hockey legend lies in state at Montreal's Bell Centre.
Autos
-
Feds, Ontario invest $1B to retool Stellantis plants to make electric vehicles
Canada and Ontario are jointly investing more than $1 billion to help Stellantis retool its Canadian auto plants to make electric vehicles.
-
The U.K. now has an airport for flying taxis and drones, the first of its kind in the world
Resembling a futuristic circus tent from the outside, a new building in the U.K. is said to be the first of its kind on Earth: an airport for flying taxis.
-
Romain Grosjean enrages Graham Rahal with aggressive late-race contact
The honeymoon is over for Romain Grosjean, and if Barber Motorsports Park had hosted a boxing match, then Graham Rahal would have at least bloodied IndyCar's darling.