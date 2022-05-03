Johnny Depp's attorneys rest their case in defamation trial against Amber Heard

Ukrainian fighters: Russian forces storming Mariupol plant

Russian forces Tuesday began storming the steel mill that represented the last pocket of resistance in Mariupol, Ukrainian defenders said, just as scores of civilians evacuated from the bombed-out plant over the weekend reached relative safety in Ukrainian-held territory.

opinion

opinion | Tom Mulcair: The Trump side to Poilievre

Millennials know that they’re the first generation of Canadians to have less than their parents or grandparents. Pierre Poilievre’s got that figured out, writes former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his latest column for CTVNews.ca.

What's next for abortion after U.S. Supreme Court leak?

The nation's capital has a long tradition of stunning leaks, from national security secrets to political scandals, but this week's disclosure of a draft U.S. Supreme Court decision is one for the history books. The document obtained by Politico shows a majority of justices could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark 1973 decision that created a constitutional right to abortion.

