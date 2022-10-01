Johnny Depp-Amber Heard trial adapted into a new film

Mere months after a judge handed down a verdict in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial, the courtroom drama has been adapted into a film by streaming service Tubi.

Produced for Tubi by FOX Entertainment’s MarVista Entertainment, Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial dramatizes the defamation trial that saw Heard ordered to pay Depp US$10.35 million for damaging his reputation when she described herself as a domestic abuse victim in an op-ed piece.

The film premiered on the digital streaming service Sept. 30. A minute-long trailer hosted by Tubi on YouTube shows recreations of scenes straight out of the courtroom, as well as dramatized versions of private moments between the couple.

Mark Hapka stars as Depp, complete with goatee, moustache, sun glasses and tied back hair. Megan Davis plays Amber Heard, and is shown in the trailer sporting a blonde updo similar to the way the Aquaman actor wore her hair in court. Melissa Marty, as Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez, and Mary Carrig, playing Heard’s lawyer Elaine Bredehoft, are both shown defending their clients in court.

One comment under the trailer described the film as, “the movie nobody thought they needed and... they'd be right.”

Referencing the film’s title, another commenter quipped, “The only hot take here is the fact I'd rather re-watch six weeks of free, raw court footage than any money-milking, dramatized college project.”

While the Pirates of the Caribbean actor won the Virginia-based trial, some columnists have accused Depp’s supporters and scores of social media commentators of misogyny over their treatment of Heard prior to and throughout the trial.

It is unclear from the trailer how Hot Take: The Depp/Heard Trial handles that aspect of the trial, if at all.