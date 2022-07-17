Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck obtain wedding license in Nevada
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have obtained a marriage license in Nevada, according to court records posted Sunday.
Clark County Court records in Nevada showed the pair obtained a marriage license that was processed Saturday. A marriage license is not proof of marriage.
Representatives for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to messages.
In April, Lopez made their engagement public in a video posted to her fans showing off a green engagement ring. The court filing showed that Lopez plans to take the name Jennifer Affleck.
Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, famously dated in the early 2000s before rekindling their romance last year. They earlier starred together in 2003's "Gigli" and 2004's "Jersey Girl." Around that time, they became engaged but never wed.
Affleck married Jennifer Garner in 2005, with whom he shares three children. They divorced in 2018.
Lopez has been married three times before. She was briefly married to Ojani Noa from 1997-1998 and to Cris Judd from 2001-2003. She and singer Marc Anthony were married for a decade after wedding in 2004 and share 14-year-old twins together
Those with tickets to attend the Pope's mass northeast of Quebec City at the end of this month will have a very early start to their day, but a spokesman who questioned whether the schedule would be too hard on Indigenous elders now says it's the best plan.
