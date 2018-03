Eva Marie Saint proved that age is just a number Sunday night, when the 93-year-old actress took the stage and owned the spotlight at the 90th Academy Awards.

“I’m older than the Academy,” she remarked. “I’m very proud of that. Just keep moving.”

The actress won her first Oscar 63 years ago for “On The Waterfront.”

Saint was on stage to present the award for Best Costume Design, although the occasion caused her to harken back to the days when she would wear one simple outfit for movies such as “On the Waterfront” and “North by Northwest.”

The veteran actress’ sense of humour drew high praise on social media.

“Lawd, I could only hope to be the same in my 90s,” wrote one woman.

This woman is 93 years old.



I repeat...



NINETY



THREE



YEARS



OLD.



Still funny, still sharp, still chic.



Lawd, I could only hope to be the same in my 90s. | #EvaMarieSaint #Oscars — Miss TLC (@IAmMissTLC) March 5, 2018

Every single one of us needs to start doing whatever #evamariesaint has been doing. 93 years young. Amazing. — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) March 5, 2018