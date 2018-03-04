List of winners for the 90th Academy Awards presented Sunday by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences:

  • Best Picture: "The Shape of Water."
  • Actor: Gary Oldman, "Darkest Hour."
  • Actress: Frances McDormand, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
  • Supporting Actor: Sam Rockwell, "Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri."
  • Supporting Actress: Allison Janney, "I, Tonya."
  • Directing: "The Shape of Water," Guillermo del Toro.
  • Foreign Language Film: "A Fantastic Woman," Chile.
  • Adapted Screenplay: "Call Me by Your Name."
  • Original Screenplay: "Get Out."
  • Production Design: "The Shape of Water."
  • Cinematography: "Blade Runner 2049."
  • Sound Mixing: "Dunkirk."
  • Sound Editing: "Dunkirk."
  • Original Score: "The Shape of Water," Alexandre Desplat.
  • Original Song: "Remember Me" from "Coco."
  • Documentary Feature: "Icarus."
  • Documentary (short subject): "Heaven Is a Traffic Jam on the 405."
  • Film Editing: "Dunkirk."
  • Makeup and Hairstyling: "Darkest Hour."
  • Animated Short Film: "Dear Basketball."
  • Live Action Short Film: "The Silent Child."
  • Animated Feature Film: "Coco."
  • Visual Effects: "Blade Runner 2049."
  • Costume Design: Mark Bridges, "Phantom Thread."