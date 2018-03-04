Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant sparked excitement and anger following his Oscar win for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” with some condemning his big moment in light of past rape allegations against him.

The five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and former league MVP drew high praise from his former teammates and competitors in the sports world following the win.

However, the 39-year-old’s win was not without controversy. Many suggested honouring Bryant at the Oscars was problematic during the Academy’s push against sexual harassment. Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old in 2003, although the case was dropped the following year when his accuser refused to testify at trial.

Bryant wrote “Dear Basketball,” which won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.