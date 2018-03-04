Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant sparked excitement and anger following his Oscar win for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” with some condemning his big moment in light of past rape allegations against him.

The five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and former league MVP drew high praise from his former teammates and competitors in the sports world following the win.

Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol — SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 5, 2018

Congratulations to my good friend @kobebryant for winning the Oscar for best animated short film. Well deserved! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 5, 2018

People who have less Academy Awards than Kobe Bryant: Glenn Close

Sigourney Weaver

Harrison Ford

Johnny Depp

Edward Norton

Michael Jordan — Casey Jost (@CaseyJost) March 5, 2018

However, the 39-year-old’s win was not without controversy. Many suggested honouring Bryant at the Oscars was problematic during the Academy’s push against sexual harassment. Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old in 2003, although the case was dropped the following year when his accuser refused to testify at trial.

So Harvey Weinstein gets kicked out of Hollywood and Kobe Bryant gets two jerseys retired and wins an Oscar in the same #metoo year. Simply amazing. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2018

Interesting dynamic of Kobe Bryant winning at the #MeToo Oscars — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 5, 2018

The fact that virtually the same audience that kicked the #MeToo movement into high gear just gave Kobe Bryant a standing ovation is extremely confusing to me. — CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 5, 2018

Kobe Bryant winning an oscar is a good reminder that #MeToo is... not enough — �� (@alyssakeiko) March 5, 2018

Bryant wrote “Dear Basketball,” which won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.