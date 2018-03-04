Kobe Bryant draws 'MeToo' criticism after Oscar win
Published Sunday, March 4, 2018 10:31PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, March 4, 2018 10:34PM EST
Former Los Angeles Lakers superstar Kobe Bryant sparked excitement and anger following his Oscar win for the animated short film “Dear Basketball,” with some condemning his big moment in light of past rape allegations against him.
- Reading on an app? Tap here for the mobile experience
The five-time NBA champion, 18-time NBA All-Star and former league MVP drew high praise from his former teammates and competitors in the sports world following the win.
Congrats to KOBE first Oscar that’s big bro #dearbasketball. Proud of you, Big honor for you and your family. I’m jealous lol— SHAQ (@SHAQ) March 5, 2018
Salute @kobebryant on that Oscar!! #WeAreMoreThanShutUpDribble #UJustContinueToSitBackAndWatch— LeBron James (@KingJames) March 5, 2018
Congratulations to my good friend @kobebryant for winning the Oscar for best animated short film. Well deserved!— Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) March 5, 2018
Congratulations @kobebryant!! More hardware for the Mamba. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/3RY30WUYA6— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 5, 2018
People who have less Academy Awards than Kobe Bryant: Glenn Close— Casey Jost (@CaseyJost) March 5, 2018
Sigourney Weaver
Harrison Ford
Johnny Depp
Edward Norton
Michael Jordan
Kobe Bryant retired and still winning trophies �� #Oscars #DearBasketball pic.twitter.com/76oERMt6Mq— LakeShowYo™ (@LakeShowYo) March 5, 2018
However, the 39-year-old’s win was not without controversy. Many suggested honouring Bryant at the Oscars was problematic during the Academy’s push against sexual harassment. Bryant was accused of raping a 19-year-old in 2003, although the case was dropped the following year when his accuser refused to testify at trial.
So Harvey Weinstein gets kicked out of Hollywood and Kobe Bryant gets two jerseys retired and wins an Oscar in the same #metoo year. Simply amazing.— Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 5, 2018
Interesting dynamic of Kobe Bryant winning at the #MeToo Oscars— Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) March 5, 2018
The fact that virtually the same audience that kicked the #MeToo movement into high gear just gave Kobe Bryant a standing ovation is extremely confusing to me.— CJ Turtoro (@CJTDevil) March 5, 2018
Kobe Bryant winning an oscar is a good reminder that #MeToo is... not enough— �� (@alyssakeiko) March 5, 2018
Bryant wrote “Dear Basketball,” which won the Oscar for Best Animated Short Film.