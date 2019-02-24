

Doha Hanno , Special to CTVNews.ca





The Oscars’ red carpet spouted a variety of looks—including the tuxedo gown.

Singer and actor Billy Porter made a statement when he wore a dramatic velvet tuxedo gown to the 91st Academy Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday.

“This look was interesting because it’s not drag. I’m not a drag queen, I’m a man in a dress,” Porter told Vogue magazine.

Porter explained to Vogue that even though people might not agree with other’s choices, it’s important to remember to respect each other.

The piece was designed by Christian Siriano and featured a bow tie, a classic ruffle-cuff white shirt, tuxedo jacket and, of course, a full-length, velvet black gown.

Porter’s attire prompted an outpouring of reaction on social media.

On his way to appearing on our @ABCNetwork #Oscars red carpet show, @theebillyporter stopped to "pose" for this shot. pic.twitter.com/EF0bqDOpd8 — The Academy (@TheAcademy) February 24, 2019

Jennifer Hudson also wore a suit and gown hybrid while performing her hit song, “I’ll Fight.” The long tuxedo gown trailed behind her as she sang.

Chadwick Boseman stepped out of the conventional suit and into something a little more bold. He wore wide-legged trousers with a sequined train and matching blazer.

Porter also wore a hand-beaded embroidered jacket with an attached fuchsia-lined cape to last month’s Golden Globes. It was designed by Randi Rahm and took six months to make.