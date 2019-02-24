

Jeremiah Rodriguez, CTVNews.ca Staff





This was our Oscars Live Blog! For a full recap on all the big winners, the surprises, and who delivered the best speech check out the archived live blog below.

Best Picture, the top prize of the night went to "Green Book" directed by Peter Farrelly, with Rami Malek and Olivia Colman taking home the prizes for Best Actor and Best Leading Actress respectively.

Superhero films won big tonight with "Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse" and "Black Panther" each taking home at least one Oscar. It goes without saying that comic book movies are nothing to be trifled with during Oscar season.

And, after years of getting passed over on Oscar night, director Spike Lee finally took home a statue for Best Adapted Screenplay for "BlacKkKlansman."

Netflix also showed it is a force to be reckoned with after "Roma" won the Oscars for Best Director, Best Foreign Language Film and Best Cinematography.

The night seemed to have went off without a hitch despite the lack of a formal host. Many presenters stepped up with funny banter and several show-stopping musical performances including a duet between Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.

---