

Brooklyn Neustaeter, CTVNews.ca Staff





Selma Blair has made her first public appearance since announcing her multiple sclerosis diagnosis.

The 46-year-old actress arrived at the Vanity Fair 2019 Oscars party on Sunday evening, walking the red carpet in a pale pastel gown with the help of a personalized cane.

“This is love. How did I get so lucky?” Blair wrote on Instagram with a photo of her custom, monogramed cane. She continued, “I burst into tears. These gifts to get me through…”

Blair announced her diagnosis to her fans in October 2018, taking to social media to offer insight into her life with the illness.

“I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it,” she wrote. “And I laugh and I don’t know exactly what I will do precisely but I will do my best.”

There is no known cure for MS and treatment typically involves slowing down the progression of the disease and managing its symptoms.