

Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca





Organizer extraordinaire, Marie Kondo, is sparking joy at this year’s Oscars.

The popular organization expert from the Netflix original “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” made her first red carpet appearance wearing a bedazzled pink lace gown.

Kondo has written several books on tidying up, selling millions of copies worldwide. She invented the KonMari organizing method, which entails gathering all of one’s belongings, keeping the items that “spark joy” and getting rid of the rest.

Kondo was invited to the event by “Access,” an on-air entertainment news show that also helped Kondo find her dress.

“It’s my first time, I’m nervous!” Kondo said in a behind-the-scenes “Access” video. “I’m looking for a dress that sparks joy.”

Kondo also launched her first product today-- a series of storage boxes designed to help people organize things that "spark joy" in their lives.