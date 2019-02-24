Marie Kondo sparks joy on the Oscars' red carpet
Doha Hanno, Special to CTVNews.ca
Published Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:40PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 24, 2019 9:58PM EST
Organizer extraordinaire, Marie Kondo, is sparking joy at this year’s Oscars.
The popular organization expert from the Netflix original “Tidying Up with Marie Kondo” made her first red carpet appearance wearing a bedazzled pink lace gown.
Kondo has written several books on tidying up, selling millions of copies worldwide. She invented the KonMari organizing method, which entails gathering all of one’s belongings, keeping the items that “spark joy” and getting rid of the rest.
Kondo was invited to the event by “Access,” an on-air entertainment news show that also helped Kondo find her dress.
“It’s my first time, I’m nervous!” Kondo said in a behind-the-scenes “Access” video. “I’m looking for a dress that sparks joy.”
People took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Kondo’s appearance: