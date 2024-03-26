Hugh Grant says he's considered a career in politics
British actor Hugh Grant has admitted that he thought about embarking on a career in politics before reconsidering due to the abuse faced by politicians.
Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his role in political satire miniseries “The Regime,” Grant, who has played politicians on screen, was asked whether he had ever entertained the thought of entering politics in real life.
“It has crossed my mind. But what I really see close up is that it’s almost impossible to actually get anything done. It’s just impossible. You’ve got to bring so many people with you,” he said.
Grant said that he had discussed it with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein’s mother Susanne Eberstein, a former member of the Swedish parliament, who had advised him not to enter politics because “it’s all horse trading” and “the incoming abuse is unthinkable.”
The actor recalled how he had been involved in a tactical voting campaign during the 2019 UK election in a bid to stop the Conservative Party being re-elected, saying he suffered “terrifying” abuse.
“What was interesting was the abuse that came in from the right. I never know if they’re real or if they’re bots. But they’re good. They’re brilliant at what they do. And it was absolutely terrifying,” said Grant.
The abuse “was really extreme and shocking and threatening to one’s family,” he added.
“So, I do see that you have to be either very brave or insane to go into politics in the digital age.”
In “The Regime” Grant plays Edward Keplinger, the former chancellor of a fictional country in Central Europe whose cobalt mines mean that representatives of bigger nations – including a US senator (Martha Plimpton) – take an interest in its stability and future.
Kepliner has been deposed and imprisoned by now chancellor Elena Vernham, played by Kate Winslet, in the six-part HBO miniseries from writer Will Tracy (whose credits include “The Menu” and “Succession”) and directors Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs (whose credentials include “The Queen” and “The Crown,” respectively).
MORE POLITICS NEWS
IN DEPTH
Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84
Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.
Who is supporting, opposing new online harms bill?
Now that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's sweeping online harms legislation is before Parliament, allowing key stakeholders, major platforms, and Canadians with direct personal experience with abuse to dig in and see what's being proposed, reaction is streaming in. CTVNews.ca has rounded up reaction, and here's how Bill C-63 is going over.
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
The first public hearings on foreign interference in Canada have begun. What you need to know
The public hearings portion of the federal inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions got underway this week. Heading into this process, here's what you need to know.
TREND LINE What Nanos' tracking tells us about Canadians' mood, party preference heading into 2024
Heading into a new year, Canadians aren't feeling overly optimistic about the direction the country is heading, with the number of voters indicating negative views about the federal government's performance at the highest in a decade, national tracking from Nanos Research shows.
Opinion
opinion Don Martin: Poilievre has the field to himself as he races across the country to big crowds
It came to pass on Thursday evening that the confidentially predictable failure of the Official Opposition non-confidence motion went down with 204 Liberal, BQ and NDP nays to 116 Conservative yeas. But forcing Canada into a federal election campaign was never the point.
opinion Don Martin: How a beer break may have doomed the carbon tax hike
When the Liberal government chopped a planned beer excise tax hike to two per cent from 4.5 per cent and froze future increases until after the next election, says political columnist Don Martin, it almost guaranteed a similar carbon tax move in the offing.
opinion Don Martin: Pierre Poilievre's road to apparent victory will soon start to get rougher
Pierre Poilievre and his Conservatives appear to be on cruise control to a rendezvous with the leader's prime ministerial ambition, but in his latest column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin questions whether the Conservative leader may be peaking too soon.
opinion Don Martin: The Trudeau lessons from Brian Mulroney's legacy start with walking away
Justin Trudeau should pay very close attention to the legacy treatment afforded former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died on Thursday at age 84, writes columnist Don Martin.
opinion Don Martin: ArriveCan debacle may be even worse than we know from auditor's report
It's been 22 years since a former auditor general blasted the Chretien government after it 'broke just about every rule in the book' in handing out private sector contracts in the sponsorship scandal. In his column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin says the book has been broken anew with everything that went on behind the scenes of the 'dreaded' ArriveCan app.
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince William
With both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate, absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before.
opinion Tom Mulcair: Just give it time, and Poilievre's stances can turn on a dime
Pierre Poilievre has discovered the charm of saying one thing and its opposite in successive interviews, says former NDP leader Tom Mulcair in his column for CTVNews.ca, adding that it's a technique that could start to raise questions in the minds of the voting public about what the Conservative leader actually stands for.
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring true
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
WATCH Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided. A legal analyst explains why
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
opinion Will Trump's campaign of darkness and disarray succeed?
Despite the polls showing a neck-and-neck race for control of the White House, political analyst Eric Ham says it's becoming abundantly clear that Donald Trump's only pathway back to the presidency is by making the race ugly. Very ugly.
Environment Canada issues warnings over heavy snowfall and freezing rain
Environment Canada has issued weather advisories for four provinces over freezing rain, poor air quality and heavy snowfall.
Canada
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
-
Ontario to table 2024 budget today. Here’s what you need to know
The Doug Ford government will table the 2024 Ontario budget on Tuesday.
-
Manitoba agrees to pay $530M in settlement over children's allowance
The Manitoba government has agreed to pay $530 million to settle three class-action lawsuits over child welfare benefit payments in an agreement that plaintiffs say should send a message to other provinces.
-
RCMP investigating after 4 people found dead near Neudorf, Sask.
RCMP's Major Crimes unit is investigating following the discovery of four bodies at a rural residence near the village of Neudorf, Sask.
-
Ottawa police chief addresses mistaken arrest of Orleans man
It's been more than a month since an Orleans man was chased, shocked with a stun gun and beaten by Ottawa police officers in a case of mistaken identity. Ahead of Monday's Ottawa Police Board Services Board meeting, Chief Eric Stubbs addressed the incident, citing 'deep regret'.
-
'Young child' dies after UTV falls through ice on B.C. lake: RCMP
A young child died in B.C.'s Cariboo region over the weekend when a utility task vehicle fell through the ice on Tyee Lake, according to authorities.
World
-
Here's what we know about the Baltimore bridge collapse
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early on Tuesday after a container ship smashed into a pylon, sending eight people into frigid water below.
-
Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Missouri
Joe Biden wins the Democratic presidential primary in Missouri.
-
Father and wife's illnesses focus attention on future king, Prince William
With both his father, King Charles, and his wife, Kate, absent from public duties as they undergo treatment for cancer, Prince William has come under the media and public spotlight like never before.
-
New Zealand joins the U.S. and the U.K. in alleging it was targeted by China-backed cyberespionage
Hackers linked to the Chinese government launched a state-sponsored operation that targeted New Zealand's Parliament in 2021, the country's security minister said Tuesday.
-
Spraying manure and throwing beets, farmers in tractors again block Brussels to protest EU policies
Farmers threw beets, sprayed manure at police and set hay alight on Tuesday as hundreds of tractors again sealed off streets close to the European Union headquarters, where agriculture ministers sought to ease a crisis that has led to months of protests across the 27-member bloc.
-
The U.S. allowed a Gaza ceasefire resolution to pass at the UN. What does that mean for the war?
Following several failed attempts over five months of Israel’s devastating war in Gaza, the United Nations Security Council on Monday finally passed a resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire. The United States, which had been the only remaining hurdle to such a call, decided not to strike down the resolution.
Politics
-
CFIB says 200,000 small businesses took new loans to meet CEBA repayment deadline
Roughly 200,000 small businesses took on new debt to refinance their Canada Emergency Business Account loans to access the forgivable portion of the loan, says the Canadian Federation of Independent Business.
-
First airlift for Canadians fleeing Haiti is complete after weather delay
A spokeswoman for Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly says 18 Canadians were brought out of Haiti by helicopter this morning.
-
United States implored Canada behind the scenes to keep supporting UNRWA: Hussen
The United States ambassador to the United Nations implored Canada last month to keep funding the UN relief agency for Palestinians, International Development Minister Ahmed Hussen says.
Health
-
U.S. detects avian flu in milk, says dairy supplies are safe
Samples of milk collected from sick cattle in Kansas and Texas tested positive for avian flu, but the U.S. milk supply is safe, the Department of Agriculture said on Monday.
-
Doctors say unfair salaries driving them away from family medicine in Canada
Dr. Garni Tatikian is having second thoughts about her future as a family doctor because of what she calls unfair salaries. Tatikian was among the Canadian health-care workers who shared their experiences with CTVNews.ca about the problems driving some to consider leaving the profession or quit altogether.
-
'Another step closer': Western University researchers work on cure for AIDS
Researchers at Western University are another step closer to finding an "effective and affordable targeted treatment strategy for an HIV cure," according to the school.
Sci-Tech
-
B.C. warns of 'identical' government payment website made by 'malicious actors'
The British Columbia government is warning people about a scam involving its PayBC website, where an "identical fake website" is collecting personal and credit card information.
-
New York owl Flaco was exposed to pigeon virus and rat poison before death, tests show
New York City's celebrity owl Flaco was suffering from a severe pigeon-borne illness and high levels of rat poison when he crashed into a building and died last month, officials at the Bronx Zoo said Monday.
-
Big brands could pivot easily if TikTok goes away. For many small businesses, it's another story
If content creators and corporate executives made TikTok videos about the platform’s possible U.S. demise, disco diva Gloria Gaynor’s "I Will Survive" could supply the soundtrack.
Entertainment
-
WATCH
WATCH Sean 'Diddy' Combs' homes were raided. A legal analyst explains why
Two sprawling properties belonging to music mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs in Los Angeles and Miami. It may not be the last raid planned by U.S. Homeland Security Investigations, according to a legal analyst.
-
Arnold Schwarzenegger says he got a pacemaker fitted last week
Arnold Schwarzenegger has revealed that he underwent surgery last week to get a pacemaker fitted and is 'doing great.'
-
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Business
-
Need to improve Canadian productivity has reached emergency level, BoC official says
A senior Bank of Canada official says the need to improve productivity has reached an emergency level as the economy faces a future where inflation may be more of a threat than in the past few decades.
-
Financial mythbusting 101: Don't get stuck on financial advice that doesn't ring true
Financial experts say they encounter myths every day in their line of work. Popular examples are that home ownership is the only way to get rich or budgeting rules that are outdated.
-
Trump's Truth Social is now a public company. Experts warn its multibillion-dollar valuation defies logic
As Donald Trump's social media company begins trading publicly Tuesday, would-be investors might ask themselves if the stock is too pricey and potentially too volatile.
Lifestyle
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
-
PowerPoint parties are still bringing friends together, one hyper-specific subject at a time
PowerPoint nights involve little more than an HDMI-compatible TV, a slideshow and a willingness to razz your friends or reveal your hidden passions.
Sports
-
Schroder leads Nets past Raptors 96-88; Toronto backup investigated by NBA
Dennis Schroder's return to Toronto was supposed to be his chance to get a measure of revenge against his former teammates but his comeback was overshadowed by off-court issues affecting the Raptors.
-
Blue Jays relievers Romano, Swanson likely to start season on IL
Toronto Blue Jays relievers Jordan Romano and Erik Swanson are expected to begin the season on the injured list in a significant blow to the back end of the team's bullpen.
-
Vancouver Canucks kept from clinching playoff spot after loss to L.A. Kings
The Vancouver Canucks will have to wait to officially clinch a post-season berth after dropping a 3-2 decision to the L.A. Kings in a playoff-type game Monday.
Autos
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
What some Ontarians are doing to protect their vehicles from auto theft
Recent unconventional guidance from a Toronto police officer has sparked a wider discussion about car theft across the province.
-
Statistics Canada reports retail sales down in January as new car sales fell
A retreat in new car purchases helped push the country's retail sales down 0.3 per cent to $67 billion in January, Statistics Canada said Friday.
Local Spotlight
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
Ontario to table 2024 budget today. Here’s what you need to know
The Doug Ford government will table the 2024 Ontario budget on Tuesday.
Business owner disappointed in police efforts to locate $500K worth of stolen e-bikes
The owner of an e-bike business says he has doubts police will find the roughly $500,000 worth of product that was stolen from a shipping container last week, while police say he “complicated” their investigation by posting video of the theft.
Costco begins using verification scanners at some Ottawa stores
At least one Costco store in Ottawa has implemented a digital card scanner for member entry, a departure from the traditional in-person card check, in an effort to crack-down on shoppers who have not paid a membership fee.
How to safely view the solar eclipse using household materials
With the solar eclipse just a week away, it’s time to think about how to safely view the celestial show.
Calgary's Tegan and Sara call out Alberta government at Junos
Calgary singer-songwriters Tegan and Sara were honoured at this year's Juno Awards for their efforts to support 2SLGBTQ+ youth.
Canadian military expects to secure contract for B.C. drone base by end of 2024
The Department of National Defence expects to have a contract in place by the end of this year to build a new military drone base in British Columbia.
Alberta testing water tech as possible extreme drought looms
Alberta is spending millions of dollars on technology projects to help conserve, track and manage water usage as the province faces the risk of extreme drought conditions into the spring and summer.
Meet this Saskatchewan sculptor who looks to nature for artistic inspiration
Beauty is in the eye of the beholder and when you throw in nature and mix it with art, the results can be stunning. That's the case with Saskatchewan artist Rich Loffler, who has a way of bringing life to everything he works on.
Vancouver
-
Stabbing near Metrotown sends man to hospital, another arrested
A stabbing near Burnaby's Metrotown sent one person to hospital early Tuesday morning.
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Burnaby refinery pays $31K firefighting bill after January incident that led to foul stench
A Burnaby refinery has paid back a bill of more than $31,000 connected to an incident that caused a foul stench and led to a public safety advisory earlier this year.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman shocked when U.S. car rental company forces her to buy its car insurance
An Ontario woman is out more than $900 after a U.S. car rental company said it no longer accepts Canadian car insurance.
-
Two more belugas dead at Marineland, bringing total whale deaths to 17 since 2019
Two more beluga whales have died at Marineland, the Niagara Falls, Ont., tourist attraction, bringing the total number of whale deaths since 2019 to 17.
-
Police punched man accused of running over colleague during arrest, court hears
Jurors are hearing a Toronto police officer punched the man accused of running over his colleague in the face during arrest.
Calgary
-
Federal government offers $23M to build 2 Calgary apartment complexes
The federal, provincial and municipal governments teamed up Tuesday morning to announce $23 million in funding for two new affordable apartment buildings in the city.
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries
Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Why this recent snowfall won't fix southern Alberta drought conditions
The Calgary area was the literal and figurative ground zero for the bulk of last week’s snow.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa police officer docked 10 days pay for off-duty fight with teens
An Ottawa police constable who was found guilty of discredible conduct for an off-duty fight with a group of teenagers in 2021 will have to forfeit 10 days, or 80 hours of pay.
-
St. Lawrence Seaway management offer assurances on safety of seaway bridges
The St. Lawrence Seaway Management Corporation is offering assurances bridges along the seaway between Montreal and Lake Ontario are safe, after a bridge collapsed in Baltimore overnight.
-
9 tickets issued for open alcohol in Ottawa parks over two years
Bylaw Services officers have issued nine tickets for open alcohol in public parks over the past two years, as debate continues on whether the city should allow people to enjoy an alcohol beverage in parks during the summer.
Montreal
-
13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal
The RCMP says it has arrested 13 people as part of a 'major operation' against a 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal.
-
Is there lead in your water pipes? Check out Montreal's interactive map to find out
If you're worried that your plumbing may contain traces of lead, the City of Montreal has created an interactive map to help put your mind at ease.
-
Freezing rain warnings for parts of Quebec, Montreal to see light rain
Wintry weather is not over yet for parts of Quebec.
Edmonton
-
Pancholi backs out of NDP leadership race to throw support behind Nenshi
Edmonton MLA Rakhi Pancholi no longer believes it's she who should be the Alberta NDP's next leader, but Naheed Nenshi.
-
LIVE @ 12:30
LIVE @ 12:30 Alberta health minister announces funding for acute care, surgeries
Alberta's health minister is scheduled Tuesday to make an announcement about surgery capacity and acute care.
-
Alberta launches 4 investigations into Contentment Social Services, clients relocated
The province has taken steps to help clients of Contentment Social Services (CSS) who were being housed in a Leduc hotel.
Atlantic
-
Police investigating deadly tent fire in Saint John
Two people have died following a tent fire Monday afternoon in Saint John, N.B.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
-
N.B., federal government sign $430M health-care, long-term care agreements
The federal government will spend more than $430 million on the New Brunswick health-care and long-term care systems due to two new bilateral agreements.
Winnipeg
-
2 charged after video of infant being sexually abused posted online
Two adults have been arrested and charged after a video of an infant being sexually abused was posted online.
-
Here’s what the province is forecasting for spring flood season
Manitoba’s Hydrologic Forecast Centre has issued its March flood outlook.
-
Winnipeg police arrest Calgary man for human trafficking
The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) has made an arrest in a human trafficking investigation.
Regina
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
-
Sask. government facing continued pressure to cut provincial gas tax
The Saskatchewan government faced more opposition pressure Monday to cut the provincial gas tax after Ontario announced a continued reduction of its gas tax for the remainder of 2024.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
Kitchener
-
Serious injuries after crash at major Kitchener intersection
One person has been seriously hurt after crash at a major Kitchener intersection Tuesday morning.
-
Cambridge, Ont. family evicted without notice after landlord loses property
Documents show the landlord lost the home to lenders days after the lease started, but no one told the tenants.
-
Received a text about a traffic ticket? It's fake, say police
Waterloo regional police are warning about a scam after a member with the service received a text urging them to pay a speeding ticket immediately to avoid being called to court and additional fines.
Saskatoon
-
'I was just like, holy cow!': Saskatoon dumpster divers reclaim wasted valuables
There’s a group of people in Saskatoon that proudly call themselves dumpster divers, and they’re turning the city’s trash into treasure.
-
'Hoping for the best': Sask. teens caught in the middle of teachers' labour dispute
Roman Iula and his peers were supposed to be putting the final touches on their routine for Saskatoon high school dance and cheer city finals.
-
Sask. residents can now track the status of their upcoming surgery online
Saskatchewan residents will soon have more access to surgical information online including scheduled dates and their surgeon's name with the launch of a new feature on MySaskHealthRecord accounts.
Northern Ontario
-
'Building a total loss": North Bay firefighters battle blaze downtown
A building in downtown North Bay is destroyed after a fire broke out overnight and 2,000 patients from a nurse practitioner-led clinic have been displaced as a result.
-
Mother of 2021 victim in Sudbury triple fatal arson fire breaks down speaking of final phone call
Christine Wright testified on Day 5 of the trial for Liam Stinson in Sudbury. He’s charged with three counts of first-degree murder in connection with the April 2021 fatal fire on Bruce Ave that killed three people, including Jamie-Lynn Rose, Wright’s daughter.
-
'Secret' RCMP report forecasts a bleak future in Canada
A 'secret' Royal Canadian Mounted Police report paints a dark picture of Canada's future due to climate change, misinformation, a global recession and other troubling trends.
London
-
'Quit dumping on us': London farmer tired of illegal trash
A London farmer is calling out illegal dumping in the city. Mark Rimmelzwaan farms near the border with Elgin County where he and his neighbours are tired of finding piles of trash on and near their fields.
-
Stolen vehicle crashes after police try to initiate stop
The Special Investigations Unit has been called in following an overnight crash in London. Around 12:35 a.m. on Tuesday, police saw a speeding vehicle without headlights, in the south end of the city.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Ship's crew warned of power issues before it collided with a Baltimore bridge, governor says; 6 remain missing
A massive container ship lost power early Tuesday before crashing into the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, causing it to collapse into the frigid Patapsco River along with people and vehicles, officials said.
Barrie
-
Young driver hospitalized & charged after totalling car in south end Barrie
A young driver hospitalized after totalling his vehicle faces a careless driving charge.
-
Charges laid after reported shooting in Wasaga Beach
Two men from Wasaga Beach face weapons charges after reports of a shooting on Mosley Street early Wednesday afternoon.
-
RVH cancer care centre renamed
The Simcoe Muskoka Regional Cancer Centre has been officially renamed the David and Catherine Hudson Regional Cancer Centre.
Windsor
-
Damage estimated at $100,000 after 'suspicious' trailer fire at Leisure Lake
Leamington fire officials say there was about $100,000 damage after a fire at an RV resort and campground.
-
Robbery suspect sought in west end
Windsor police officers are looking for a suspect after a robbery at a west end store.
-
Complaints of ATVs and dirt bikes on highways and private property
Windsor police say they have received numerous reports of ATVs, dirt bikes, and similar vehicles on highways and private property.
Vancouver Island
-
Police watchdog investigating crash that seriously injured cyclist in Langford, B.C.
A Victoria-area cyclist suffered serious injuries after a collision with an unmarked RCMP vehicle last week, prompting an investigation by British Columbia's police watchdog.
-
Time of essence amid efforts to reunite orphaned B.C. orca calf with its pod
Intense efforts are underway to reunite an orca calf with its family pod after its mother was stranded and died in a tidal lagoon near the remote northern Vancouver Island village of Zeballos.
-
Former Victoria lawyer disbarred for misconduct, ordered to pay $49K in legal costs
The Law Society of British Columbia has disbarred a former Victoria lawyer who misappropriated $100,000 from a client and made false and misleading claims to those he had represented, according to a decision by the society's disciplinary tribunal.
Kelowna
-
'Absolutely worth it': Meet the B.C. woman who paid $50,000 to clone her dead cat
Kris Stewart has her hands full with two rambunctious, 10-week-old kittens after cloning her beloved cat Bear.
-
B.C. funds nearly 600 new affordable rental homes in the Interior, North
The latest funding to flow through British Columbia's Community Housing Fund will add nearly 600 rental homes to communities in the Interior and northern B.C.
-
'Potential fraudsters' may be collecting money for fake charity, Kelowna RCMP warn
Mounties in Kelowna are warning members of the public of "potential fraudsters" they say are collecting money for a charity that may not exist.
Lethbridge
-
Recent snowfall in Lethbridge will help drought, but benefits depend on melt rate: expert
Around 35 centimetres of snow fell in Lethbridge over the past six days, and while experts say it will help avoid a potential drought, it all matters on how slowly it melts.
-
Dog killed in Lethbridge hit-and-run, witnesses sought by police
Lethbridge police are looking for video of a hit-and-run on Sunday afternoon that saw a woman and her dog hit by a vehicle, killing the dog.
-
Lethbridge unveils first-aid trauma kit at Enmax Centre
The City of Lethbridge is providing a lifesaving kit at the Exmax Centre as part of a public awareness campaign aimed at promoting first-aid during emergencies.
Sault Ste. Marie
-
Sault Ste. Marie chocolate shop on global cocoa shortage
How bad weather and disease in West Africa is affecting a northern Ontario chocolate shop as Easter approaches.
-
Sudbury's Tracy Fleury wins gold at world curling championship
Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan and third Tracy Fleury had every reason to be confident entering the final at the World Women's Curling Championship.
-
Trucking company, director fined $140K for violating Environmental Protection Act
A trucking company based in Alberta has been fined $125,000 for environmental offences in northwestern Ontario that date back to 2021.
N.L.
-
With help from Pitbull, Newfoundland cabbie shows spoons aren't just for folk music
Harold Butler opened a kitchen drawer one night and found the instrument that would one day land him on national television.
-
N.L. fishermen declare victory, head home after protests in St. John's
Fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador are declaring victory in their negotiations with the provincial government, and are heading home after a recent protest that brought out riot police in St. John's.
-
Fish protesters meet riot police outside N.L. legislature, budget delivered in half-empty assembly
Newfoundland and Labrador's provincial government delivered its annual budget to a half-empty legislature Thursday, as opposition politicians boycotted the speech and protesters stared down riot police outside.