Hugh Grant says he's considered a career in politics

    Hugh Grant, here in December 2023, says he's considered a career in politics. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via CNN Newsource) Hugh Grant, here in December 2023, says he's considered a career in politics. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via CNN Newsource)
    British actor Hugh Grant has admitted that he thought about embarking on a career in politics before reconsidering due to the abuse faced by politicians.

    Speaking to Entertainment Weekly about his role in political satire miniseries “The Regime,” Grant, who has played politicians on screen, was asked whether he had ever entertained the thought of entering politics in real life. 

    “It has crossed my mind. But what I really see close up is that it’s almost impossible to actually get anything done. It’s just impossible. You’ve got to bring so many people with you,” he said.

    Grant said that he had discussed it with his wife Anna Elisabet Eberstein’s mother Susanne Eberstein, a former member of the Swedish parliament, who had advised him not to enter politics because “it’s all horse trading” and “the incoming abuse is unthinkable.”

    The actor recalled how he had been involved in a tactical voting campaign during the 2019 UK election in a bid to stop the Conservative Party being re-elected, saying he suffered “terrifying” abuse.

    “What was interesting was the abuse that came in from the right. I never know if they’re real or if they’re bots. But they’re good. They’re brilliant at what they do. And it was absolutely terrifying,” said Grant.

    The abuse “was really extreme and shocking and threatening to one’s family,” he added.

    “So, I do see that you have to be either very brave or insane to go into politics in the digital age.”

    In “The Regime” Grant plays Edward Keplinger, the former chancellor of a fictional country in Central Europe whose cobalt mines mean that representatives of bigger nations – including a US senator (Martha Plimpton) – take an interest in its stability and future.

    Kepliner has been deposed and imprisoned by now chancellor Elena Vernham, played by Kate Winslet, in the six-part HBO miniseries from writer Will Tracy (whose credits include “The Menu” and “Succession”) and directors Stephen Frears and Jessica Hobbs (whose credentials include “The Queen” and “The Crown,” respectively).

