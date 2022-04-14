Hallmark Movies and Mysteries is diversifying its content.

The cable channel is set to feature a romance with a lead who has Down Syndrome.

"Never Have I Ever" actress Lily D. Moore is set to star in "Color My World With Love" as Kendall, "a talented artist with Down syndrome who creates beautiful paintings in the impressionist style that reflect the reality of her subjects as she sees them."

Things take a romantic turn when she meets Brad, played by David DeSanctis, in a cooking class.

Erica Durance, Benjamin Ayres and Karen Kruper also star.

"Thanks to the support of her mother, Emma (Durance), and grandmother, Bev Kruper), Kendall is happy and thriving," according to a press release provided to CNN. "Her life takes an exciting turn when she meets Brad (DeSanctis) in a cooking class at the local center for diverse learners and romance blooms. Emma has spent the last 22 years trying to protect her daughter and has reservations about Kendall and Brad's new relationship, especially when it quickly moves in a serious direction."

"Everyone has a dream to fall in love and get married one day, even people with disabilities," Moore said in a statement. "I hope viewers take away that 'Color My World With Love' is about painting your own story through your emotions and that we all have endless possibilities."

"Color My World With Love" is set to air later this year.