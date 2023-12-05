GTA 6 leak: 'Grand Theft Auto' trailer reveals game’s release date

New York -

A trailer for “Grand Theft Auto VI,” the next installment of the wildly popular and violent game franchise, has been released early online after it had leaked.

The trailer reveals that the sixth chapter is coming in 2025, according to developer Rockstar Games.

The highly anticipated trailer surpassed 32 million views within its first few hours on YouTube.

The trailer was originally supposed to go up on Tuesday, December 5 at 9 a.m. PST. However, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Rockstar Games said, "Our trailer has leaked so please watch the real thing on YouTube."

GTA 6, the next chapter of the action-adventure franchise, has been a long time coming. GTA 5 was released in 2013.

The trailer features a female protagonist, Lucia, who appears to go a crime spree through crowded beaches, city highways and clubs with her partner in a Bonnie-and-Clyde scenario.

Rockstar Games, owned by Take-Two Interactive, has struggled with leaks. In 2022, hackers leaked unreleased footage from its next iteration of GTA. The video gaming community was rocked by the emergence online of screenshots and game-play videos, which the company confirmed were real and had been leaked as the result of a “network intrusion.”

“We recently suffered a network intrusion in which an unauthorized third party illegally accessed and downloaded confidential information from our systems, including early development footage for the next Grand Theft Auto,” Rockstar Games announced at the time in a statement posted to what was then Twitter.

– CNN’s Catherine Thorbecke contributed to this report.