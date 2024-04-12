Entertainment

    • 'Golden Bachelor' couple Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist split 3 months after wedding

    Just three months after marrying in a live televised ceremony, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have announced their plans to divorce. (John & Joseph Photography/Disney via CNN Newsource) Just three months after marrying in a live televised ceremony, Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist have announced their plans to divorce. (John & Joseph Photography/Disney via CNN Newsource)
    Share

    The sun has set on “The Golden Bachelor’s” Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s marriage.

    Just three months after marrying in a live televised ceremony, the two announced their plans to divorce on “Good Morning America” Friday.

    “Theresa and I have had a number of heart-to-heart conversations,” Turner said, “We’ve looked closely at our situation, our living situation, so forth and we’ve come to the conclusion mutually that it’s probably time for us to dissolve our marriage.”

    Nist added, “We have received so much love and support from so many people who watched ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ and I don’t think we can tell you how many people told us that it gave them so much hope. We want none of that to change for anybody.”

    “The Golden Bachelor” featured Turner, 72, looking for love after his wife Toni passed away. The two had their wedding ceremony officiated by host Jesse Palmer.

