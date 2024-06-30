Zelenskyy appeals to West to relax targeting limits for Ukraine as glide bombs hammer front line

28-year-old man dead in Saturday night shooting involving Edmonton police officer
An investigation is underway after an officer-involved fatal shooting Saturday night in the Fraser community.
Drone footage from Ukraine's military released Sunday has shown what appears to be bodies in a civilian area in the embattled town of Toretsk in the east of the country.
The town in the war-torn Donetsk region has come under heavy Russian bombardment in recent days, prompting a scaled-up evacuation effort by Ukrainian rescue services.
Local officials said that powerful Russian glide bombs have also been used in the town, the latest eastern front flash point as Russian attacks continue to put stretched Ukrainian front-line units on the defensive.
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that Russia had dropped more than 800 glide bombs in Ukraine in the past week alone.
"Ukraine needs the necessary means to destroy the carriers of these bombs, including Russian combat aircraft, wherever they are. This step is essential," he wrote in an online post.
Police rescuers in Toretsk helped older residents out of their homes, carrying one woman out of her bed and onto a stretcher.
Evacuee Oksana Zharko, 48, left her home with family members and her cat in a plastic carrier box.
"It's a terrible situation, because for three days we could not evacuate," she told The Associated Press while leaving the town in a police van.
"Yesterday there was an attack and our house was destroyed — very strong, there are no walls left. Everyone is stressed, emotional, in tears. It's very scary."
Russian attacks in recent weeks have focused on the town of Chasiv Yar further north as Ukrainian commanders in the area say their resources remain stretched, thanks largely to a monthslong gap in military assistance from the United States.
Ukraine is still struggling to stabilize parts of its front line after desperately needed military assistance was approved by the United States in April.
Zelenskyy called on countries assisting Ukraine to further relax restrictions on using Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia.
"Clear decisions are needed to help protect our people," he said. "Long-range strikes and modern air defence are the foundation for stopping the daily Russian terror. I thank all our partners who understand this."
Earlier, Russian missiles slammed into a town in southern Ukraine, killing seven civilians, including children, and wounding dozens, local authorities reported.
Ukrainian officials published photos of bodies stretched out under picnic blankets in a park in Vilniansk, and deep craters in the blackened earth next to the charred, twisted remains of a building.
At least 38 people were wounded in Saturday evening's attack, authorities said, and declared a day of mourning on Sunday. Vilniansk is in the Zaporizhzhia region, less than 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the local capital and north of the front lines, as Russian forces continue to occupy part of the province.
Russia-appointed officials in Donetsk, which is partially occupied and illegally annexed by Moscow, said that Ukrainian shelling on Sunday wounded a four-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl. According to Russia's Emergencies Ministry, four of its staff also came under shelling Sunday as they attempted to put out a fire in the Kremlin-occupied local capital, also called Donetsk.
The Russian Defence Ministry on Sunday reported its forces overnight shot down three dozen Ukrainian drones over six regions in Russia's southwest. It later said that a total of 72 were downed on Saturday and during the night.
Debris from one drone fell on a village in the Kursk region, blowing out windows and damaging roofs and fences, according to a Telegram post by regional Gov. Aleksey Smirnov.
Most of us have felt the freedom and delight that comes with stripping down to a swimsuit on a sunny day and wading into a cool sea, the horizon twinkling in the distance.
Canadian creators and publishers want the government to do something about the unauthorized and usually unreported use of their content to train generative artificial intelligence systems.
Police say charges are pending after a boy was killed and his mother and sister were injured in a crash in south Edmonton on Thursday.
Several U.S. military bases across Europe were put on a heightened state of alert over the weekend, with the level of force protection raised to its second-highest state amid concerns that a terrorist attack could target U.S. military personnel or facilities, according to two U.S. officials.
Voters across mainland France cast ballots Sunday in the first round of early parliamentary elections that could put the government in the hands of nationalist, far-right parties for the first time since the Nazi era.
There is ongoing research to better understand the relationship between social connection and healthy aging, and why the brains of super agers look different compared with their peers.
The city is entering the final stages of resuming water service through its repaired feeder main, as water consumption continues to fall below the city’s threshold level.
A pedestrian in his 70s was struck and killed at an intersection in Brossard, on Montreal's South Shore.
One of the country's largest Pride events will culminate Sunday with a massive celebration. The Toronto Pride Parade will wind through the streets of the Ontario capital, with thousands expected to attend.
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
Relatives of a 13-year-old boy who was shot and killed by police in central New York were demanding justice as members of their immigrant community from Myanmar aimed Sunday to press local officials for accountability.
The sound you might have heard after the presidential debate this past week was of voters falling between a rock and a hard place.
Storms in Switzerland and northern Italy caused extensive flooding and landslides, leaving at least four people dead, authorities said Sunday.
Female suicide bombers targeted a wedding, a funeral and a hospital in coordinated attacks in northern Nigeria that killed at least 18 people, local authorities said Sunday.
Some police services in Canada are using facial recognition technology to help solve crimes, while other police forces say human rights and privacy concerns are holding them back from employing the powerful digital tools.
A New Democrat member of Parliament has paid back a portion of the thousands of dollars she spent on a Christmastime trip for herself and her family that was paid for with public money.
Calls have intensified for Justin Trudeau to resign as head of the party he almost single-handedly pulled back from the brink after a decimating electoral defeat in 2011.
Scientists may be a step closer to that reality, thanks to new research that has identified six subtypes — or 'biotypes' — of major depression via brain imaging combined with machine learning.
Double check your sunscreen products before slathering up this long weekend, as Health Canada has recalled several lots across the country.
As Florida's ban on "lab-grown" meat is set to go into effect next week, one manufacturer hosted a last hurrah — at least for now — with a cultivated meat-tasting party in Miami.
Two NASA astronauts will stay longer at the International Space Station as engineers troubleshoot problems on Boeing's new space capsule that cropped up on the trip there. NASA on Friday did not set a return date until testing on the ground was complete and said the astronauts were safe.
Martin Mull, whose droll, esoteric comedy and acting made him a hip sensation in the 1970s and later a beloved guest star on sitcoms including 'Roseanne' and 'Arrested Development,' has died, his daughter said Friday. He was 80.
A court ruling on Friday put an involuntary manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin on track for trial in early July as a judge denied a request to dismiss the case on complaints that key evidence was damaged by the FBI during forensic testing.
While the Nicole Kidman-Zac Efron pairing should provoke curiosity, the tired beats of this romantic (and only occasional) comedy don’t rub together well enough to generate many sparks.
Business owners have found that offering summer hours – a reduced schedule on Fridays, usually between Victoria Day and Labour Day — can be a way to boost employee morale. Workers are able to deal with summer childcare gaps, return to the office refreshed and feel like their job values them, owners say.
In a country traditionally dominated by two national airlines, a new set of aviation rivalries has emerged. Porter is increasingly moving in on Air Canada's home turf of Central Canada as well as cross-country routes, while WestJet seeks to counter the threat of Flair Airlines in a shift from the decades-old industry dynamic of sparring between the two biggest carriers.
Are you retired and looking for some ideas to help make some extra money? Personal finance contributor Christopher Liew has some tips to help you earn some income in your golden years.
It's a conundrum parents are faced with every summer: What should their children do during their break?
German police said Sunday they believe a man who scaled the roof of the stadium as Germany played Denmark at Euro 2024 was a would-be photographer and they have no evidence he intended to hurt anyone.
George Russell clinched Mercedes' first win of the season at Formula 1's Austrian GP after taking advantage of a late clash between McLaren driver Lando Norris and championship leader Max Verstappen in a Red Bull on Sunday.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. doesn't see himself as the Toronto Blue Jays clubhouse leader, but his recent hot streak is certainly leading by example.
Transport Canada recalled various vehicles over the last week, including Kia, Toyota, Volkswagen and Porsche cars.
It used to be cash was king and that you could get a better deal if you paid for a car in full, but now many dealers want you to finance your purchase so they can make more money.
Several stolen vehicles believed to have been used in organized and serious crime, including one homicide, have been found in Alberta during an investigation into an auto theft ring.
When Zhya Aramiy was living in Turkey and Iraq, he had to keep his Pride flags hidden away.
A rave at the Ontario Science Centre was the place where Greg LeBlanc says his relationship first began with his husband Mark in 1997.
A grandfather and grandson duo proudly graduated alongside each other at the same northern Manitoba school.
A large basking shark was captured close to the shoreline on Nova Scotia's Eastern Shore.
The world's largest hockey stick could soon become the world's most in-pieces hockey stick as a Vancouver Island community prepares to tear down and carve up the Canadian landmark.
For half a decade, a Saskatoon family has been trying to bring their orphaned niece to Canada, they say now it’s a matter of life or death.
Dozens of WestJet flights to and from Vancouver International Airport were cancelled Sunday, as a strike by airline mechanics continues.
A wave of relief washed over Brian White on Saturday night. After going two months without scoring, the Vancouver Whitecaps striker finally put a ball into the back of the net.
A Maple Ridge, B.C. resident says her mother and mother-in-law’s first trip to Canada has ended on a frustrating note after their flight home was suddenly cancelled amid a strike at WestJet.
One person is dead after a triple shooting at a party in Hamilton early Sunday morning, police say.
Demerio Houston did his part and then watched as Rene Paredes emerged as the overtime hero.
Gatineau Fire says though no injuries were reported, over 200 people were evacuated from their apartments Saturday night after a fire broke out in an apartment building in the Aylmer sector of Gatineau, Que.
Many streets are going to be closed to traffic during the Canada Day celebrations Monday, says the Government of Canada on its website.
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is asking people who might have witnessed, or have video recording, of what they call a serious assault that happened in the early hours of Sunday morning in Quinte West, Ont. to come forward.
Quebec merchants are facing another deadline to comply with new French language rules found in Bill 96 related to the size of French script on signage.
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating two separate assaults that led to stabbings where both victims were sent to the hospital.
A dead person was found in Mill Creek Ravine on Saturday and Edmonton police are investigating the death as suspicious.
Colchester County District RCMP said a man involved in a stabbing Sunday morning in Tatamagouche, N.S., has been arrested.
The recent construction of seasonal homes at a Cape Breton golf course is proving to be a hole-in-one on the national stage.
A young filmmaker is celebrating after winning an award for his documentary “Visible.”
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) crews remain at the scene of a blaze in the city’s Centennial neighbourhood on Sunday morning.
Water towers in Manitoba have seen a transformation over the years. While some of these pieces of infrastructure, which were designed to bring water to residents, have faded and disappeared over time, others have begun a new life – places that showcase history, where memories are made and a sense of pride is born.
Paredes kicked a 52-yard field goal to lead the Calgary Stampeders (2-1) to an exciting 22-19 win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers (0-4) in front of 22,386 fans at McMahon Stadium on Saturday night.
A death investigation is underway in Regina after a man died from his injuries on Saturday night.
Gamers from all across Saskatchewan battled it out over the weekend, making for a fun showdown at the Lazy Owl in Regina.
After a group of hikers became stranded by an unexpected rise in water levels, RCMP officers on-scene took to the skies to track them down.
Members of a pro-Palestinian encampment at the University of Waterloo have broken their silence surrounding a lawsuit and injunction filed by the school.
Officials say no one was hurt after flames destroyed the front porch of a Kitchener home on Friday.
The strike at a Cargill meat processing plant in Guelph has now entered its second month, leaving many employees in a difficult situation.
WestJet service out of Saskatoon is grinding to a halt on Canada Day long weekend after the airline’s mechanics walked off the job on Friday, citing the company’s “unwillingness to negotiate.”
A Saskatoon staple, Nestor's bakery, which was founded nearly a century ago and has served Ukrainian baked goods on 20th street, will be changing ownership.
Following a 12-hour marathon meeting on Thursday which saw nearly 50 speakers both in favour and against the fund, councillors were back at City Hall Friday to ask administration what they were being faced with and vote on the changes.
A Greater Sudbury senior says she will be homeless after being evicted from her apartment.
Fire crews were called to the scene of a detached garage fire in the 100-block of Springbank Drive late Saturday night.
A man has been charged by Owen Sound police after allegedly attacking someone with a knife.
Cloudy conditions will linger before the sun comes out this long weekend.
Review buses, parking and firework regulations information for city services affected on Canada Day.
Eyewitness photos and video show an OPP cruiser that caught on fire amid an aggravated assault investigation in Orillia.
Six people are in hospital after a crash near Alliston Saturday morning.
One man is in custody after a lengthy standoff with Windsor police.
As Bob Stevenson approaches his 100th birthday, he continues to drive independently, tend to his garden daily, and make time to visit his 92-year-old fiancée.
The Windsor Police Service (WPS) has arrested two suspects who allegedly stabbed one another during a dispute.
Dozens of WestJet flights have been cancelled at airports across B.C. Saturday after the airline's mechanics' union went ahead with strike plans Friday evening.
Police have released surveillance video of two vandalism incidents at a rainbow crosswalk in Langford, B.C., and are appealing to the public to help identify the suspects involved.
Is Canada's democracy truly under threat? Political scientists say while Canadian politics and institutions are facing a myriad of concerns, the situation isn't dire overall.
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
With the recent moisture and cooler temperatures, fire bans and restrictions in the Lethbridge area are no longer in effect.
Plenty of tourists will descend on Lethbridge to see what the city offers. Locals, too, will have no shortage of activities this weekend.
The 122-year-old Raymond Stampede is set to get underway this weekend, but this year’s event will occur at a new location.
Sault police did nothing wrong when a man had a medical crisis while in a police cell, Ontario’s police watchdog has concluded.
Municipal officials and provincial police are baffled by the theft of some unique deer in the northern Ontario community of Elliot Lake.
Many areas in northeastern Ontario are under a severe thunderstorm watch – with some now under severe thunderstorm warnings, Environment Canada said Saturday.
It was a battle ripped from the pages of a storybook: Ten soldiers held off hundreds of German troops to save a small French village in the First World War.
A judge dismissed all sexual misconduct charges against a Newfoundland lawyer Thursday, saying repeated inconsistencies and falsehoods in the complainant's accounts eroded her credibility and left him unable to believe her allegations.
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.