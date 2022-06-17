French film titan Trintignant, of 'A Man and a Woman,' dies
French film legend and amateur race car driver Jean-Louis Trintignant, who earned acclaim for his starring role in the Oscar-winning film “A Man and a Woman” a half a century ago and went on to portray the brutality of aging in his later years, has died. He was 91.
Trintignant died in his home in southwest France, according to Bertrand Cortellini, who operated a vineyard with the actor and visited him Thursday before his death. He did not divulge details. French news reports said Trintignant had prostate cancer.
In a career that started when he was 19, Trintignant appeared in more than 100 films. He was one of France's premier actors in the post-war era - and one of the last remaining performers of his generation.
Tributes poured in after his death was announced Friday.
Born Dec. 11, 1930 in Piolenc in southern France, Trintignant started out acting in the theater but gained broader fame in cinema, notably starring with Brigitte Bardot in “And God ... Created Woman” in 1956.
He starred in Italian films and several films by legendary French director Claude Lelouch, most famously “A Man and a Woman” in 1966, which won the Oscar for best foreign film. Trintignant played a race car driver - a passion he pursued off-screen - in a complex romance alongside Anouk Aimee.
Trintignant continued acting on stage and on screen into his 80s, and earned new international attention in Michael Haneke's 2013 Oscar-winning drama “Amour,” a raw depiction of an aging couple after one of them has a stroke.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
Combative Putin dismisses 'stupid' Western sanctions 'blitzkrieg'
Russian President Vladimir Putin accused the West on Friday of colonial arrogance and trying to crush his country with "stupid" sanctions that amounted to an economic "blitzkrieg".
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
Why the COVID Alert App never took off in Canada
Health Canada announced on Friday that the COVID Alert app has been shut down, citing low usage, falling case counts and hospitalizations as well as the lack of PCR testing across Canada.
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
Ukraine gets possible path to EU, aid pledges from Britain
The European Union's executive arm recommended putting Ukraine on a path to membership Friday, a symbolic boost for a country fending off a Russian onslaught that is killing civilians, flattening cities and threatening its very survival.
Canada
-
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned Canada Day protests
Ottawa police say they are aware of planned protests for Canada Day and they won’t allow a repeat of the ‘Freedom Convoy’ occupation that took over downtown earlier this year.
-
92-year-old charged following investigation into historic sexual abuse at Manitoba residential school
Manitoba RCMP have charged a 92-year-old Winnipeg man in connection with alleged sexual abuse that happened at a residential school more than 50 years ago.
-
Philippine militants accused of beheading Canadian tourists surrender
Two long-wanted Abu Sayyaf militant commanders accused of beheading two kidnapped Canadian tourists and a German in the southern Philippines have surrendered to authorities, officials said Friday.
-
Search for missing woman, dog near Kelowna's flooded Mission Creek paused over safety concerns
Safety concerns have forced a pause in the search for a Kelowna, B.C., woman who might have been swept away in the raging waters of Mission Creek.
-
Lightning strike destroys 2 homes near Montreal during severe thunderstorm
Two homes were destroyed and a third was badly damaged after a lightning strike on Montreal's North Shore during a severe thunderstorm that swept through southern Quebec Thursday afternoon.
-
'Our lives have come to a screeching halt': Canada's immigration backlog reaches 2.4M
The immigration backlog in Canada has reached 2.4 million people, with over 250,000 applications added in a one-month span alone, according to recent data from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
World
-
U.K. approves extradition of Assange, who plans to appeal
The British government on Friday ordered the extradition of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face spying charges, a milestone - but not the end - of a decade-long legal saga sparked by his website's publication of classified U.S. documents.
-
U.S. Capitol riot: How can Donald Trump be held to account?
As the Jan. 6 committee puts together its damning case, it is already beginning to wrestle with a fundamental riddle that has long applied to Trump's business and political career. How can he be made to pay a price for his actions?
-
Russian superyacht Amadea arrives in Honolulu from Fiji
A Russian-owned superyacht seized by the United States arrived in Honolulu Harbor on Thursday flying an American flag.
-
Man, 71, held in Alabama church shooting that killed 2
A 71-year-old man fatally shot two elderly people and wounded a third with a handgun during a potluck dinner at an Alabama church where he occasionally attended services, police said Friday.
-
Biden hosts climate meeting amid high gas price pressure
Equating the oil and gas industry to Big Tobacco, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Friday that "fossil fuel producers and financiers have humanity by the throat." But President Joe Biden wasn't quite itching for a fight.
-
Bloody toll of Mexican criminals' fixation on exotic pets
Mexican narcos' fascination with exotic animals was on display this week after a spider monkey dressed up as a drug gang mascot was killed in a shootout, a 450-pound (200 kilogram) tiger wandered the streets in the Pacific coast state of Nayarit, and a man died after trying to pet a captive tiger in a cartel-dominated area of western Michoacan state.
Politics
-
Liberals table bill responding to Supreme Court decision on 'extreme intoxication'
Justice Minister David Lametti tabled a bill today in response to a Supreme Court ruling that allowed voluntary extreme intoxication as a defence for serious crimes.
-
Freeland’s 'affordability plan' will help Canadians with inflation, but not immediately: economist
To help Canadians deal with rising inflation, the federal government has pointed to measures already rolled out in April's budget, as well as previous ones. However, one economist says officials could have rolled out new policies that would have a greater and more immediate an impact on families.
-
House of Commons lifting vaccine mandate
The House of Commons is dropping its COVID-19 vaccine mandate on June 20, the same day that other federal vaccination requirements will be lifting.
Health
-
Canada's health-care system is 'collapsing around us,' warns CMA president
The strain placed on Canada's health-care system during the COVID-19 pandemic shows no sign of abating, and now the top official of the Canadian Medical Association is warning that problems may actually get worse.
-
For some long COVID patients, the return of their senses is gag-inducing
While many patients who lost their sense of smell and taste because of COVID-19 regained them within weeks of recovery, others took months, with recovery a much more challenging journey: coffee now smells like rotten vegetables and food now smells rancid, like raw sewage, smoke, or is sickly sweet and sour.
-
This is the age you should treat children for peanut allergies, researchers say
Research out of the University of British Columbia is giving more insight into a treatment designed to help young children overcome peanut allergies.
Sci-Tech
-
NASA observes a dying star's 'cosmic cannibalism' of nearby planets
For the first time, NASA astronomers say they have observed a dead star ripping up a planetary system and consuming materials from other planets, which they say offers insights into the beginning and end of life here on Earth.
-
Large-scale study of domestic cat DNA identifies markers for disease
In what researchers call the largest-ever study of domestic cat DNA, new research suggests genetic variants linked to disease in felines are present in more pedigreed breeds than previously thought.
-
This European airline just ordered a fleet of airships
As the quest for less environmentally damaging aviation continues, one Spanish airline has thrown its hat into the ring by ordering new hybrid airships -- which pack as much of a punch visually as they are said to do environmentally.
Entertainment
-
Movie reviews: 'Lightyear' is a heart-warming origin story with poignant moments
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Lightyear,' 'Spiderhead,' 'The Phantom of the Open' and 'Brian and Charles.'
-
Building made famous by TV show Schitt's Creek hits the market for $2.35M
A landmark building made famous by the hit Canadian TV show Schitt's Creek has landed on the market and could be yours for $2.35 million.
-
Eurovision 2023 won't be held in Ukraine; U.K. may step in
The organizer of the Eurovision Song Contest said Friday that it will start talks with the BBC on possibly holding next year's event in the U.K. after concluding that it can't be held in Ukraine. Kyiv said it disagreed with the decision and called for 'additional negotiations.'
Business
-
When could 'demand destruction' trigger gas price relief?
Experts are torn on when or even if drivers might see significant 'demand destruction' — an economics term for a sustained decline in demand for a product due to excessively high prices — at the pumps.
-
Recession concerns have older Canadians worried about retirement, pension plans
Concerns about a possible recession are growing for Canadians, especially for those who may be on the verge of retirement as inflation continues to soar, markets decline and the Bank of Canada signals yet another interest rate hike.
-
Global stocks rebound after Wall Street fall on economy fears
Global stocks and Wall Street futures rebounded Friday after tumbling the previous day on fears economic activity will be depressed by interest rate hikes to cool inflation.
Lifestyle
-
Lotto Max winner loses out on $1M after missing ticket expiry date
The winner of a $1-million Lotto Max prize has forfeited their money after the expiry date for the ticket passed.
-
Having coffee before shopping may impact what you buy and how much you spend: study
A new study out of the University of South Florida has found that drinking coffee before going shopping can impact the products consumers purchase, as well as how much they spend.
-
Fun fashion for all: Montreal students strut designs they created themselves
Students at Montreal's Mackay Centre School who are deaf, physically disabled and/or have a communication disorder, are creating their own outfits as part of an accessible fashion show.
Sports
-
Canada's Andrew Wiggins a huge part of Warriors' NBA championship win
Canadian basketball star Andrew Wiggins, once saddled with a reputation as a talented player who shied away from the spotlight, has turned that perception on its head after playing a key role in helping the Golden State Warriors win the NBA championship Thursday night.
-
Vancouver, Toronto among host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup
Vancouver and Toronto have been announced as among the hosts of the 2026 FIFA World Cup with venues hosting matches across Canada, the U.S. and Mexico.
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
Autos
-
For fans and businesses, Montreal F1 marks return to normal
For racing fans in downtown Montreal checking out luxury cars and enjoying the celebrations around the return of the Canadian Grand Prix, this weekend could not come soon enough.
-
Gas in Ontario expected to fall to average price not seen since May
The cost of gas is expected to roll back to an average price unseen since May in southern Ontario, one analyst says.
-
Rising rates and new surcharges: How high gas prices are affecting cabs and ride share
As fuel prices set new record highs this weekend, taxi and ride share drivers have seen their fares rise as well in recent months as boards and companies approve increased rates and add temporary surcharges.