Formula One welcomes Brad Pitt but is wary of protesters at British Grand Prix

SILVERSTONE, England -

Brad Pitt is joining the Formula One paddock for his new movie.

He might stand as much chance as anyone else of beating Max Verstappen.

Verstappen will be aiming for his eighth win in 10 races this year on Sunday as he surges toward winning the title for a third straight year.

His Red Bull team has won 19 of the last 20 races going back to July 2022.

As F1 welcomes Pitt for a weekend of filming around the British Grand Prix, race organizers and police are wary of possible environmental protests.

Activists representing the Just Stop Oil group ran onto the track at last year's race, passing close to cars shortly after the race was red-flagged for a first-lap crash.

Since then, Just Stop Oil protesters have made their mark on British events including Wimbledon and Ashes cricket.

The group wants the British government to block all new oil, gas and coal extraction projects.

Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton signaled he would back a "peaceful" protest but expressed concern for the safety of drivers and protesters if anyone makes it onto the Silverstone track again.

McLaren driver Lando Norris said there should be "pretty severe" consequences if lives are put at risk.

Six activists who stormed the track at last year's race were spared prison sentences in March.

Local police have said they will deploy facial recognition technology.