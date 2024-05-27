Former 'General Hospital' actor Johnny Wactor fatally shot in Los Angeles

Former “General Hospital” actor Johnny Wactor was fatally shot in downtown Los Angeles while interrupting thieves Saturday, according to his agent and CNN affiliate KABC.

The actor, who played Brando Corbin in the hospital soap opera, was shot as he left work early Saturday morning, his mother told KABC,

In a statement to CNN, Wactor’s agent David Shaul described him as a spectacular human being, “not just a talented actor who was committed to his craft but a real moral example to everyone who knew him.”

Wactor represented hard work and tenacity, and strove to be the best he could be, Shaul said. “Our time with Johnny was a privilege we would wish on everyone. He would literally give you the shirt off his back. After over a decade together, he will leave a hole in our hearts forever.”

Wactor’s mother, Scarlett Wactor, spoke to CNN affiliate KABC and confirmed his death.

She said her son had been walking with one of his coworkers after working at a downtown rooftop bar when he saw what he thought was someone working on a car.

Her son initially thought his car was being towed, and he approached the person to ask, Scarlett Wactor told KABC. Instead, the suspect looked up and opened fire, she added.

The shooting occurred around 3:25 a.m. PT Saturday, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told CNN.

Three men were trying to steal a catalytic converter when the victim interrupted them, Im said. One of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim before the men drove off in a vehicle.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, Im said.

The LAPD did not confirm the victim was Wactor.

Wactor starred in “General Hospital” as Brandon Corbin from 2020 to 2022, according to IMDB. Other acting credits include “Criminal Minds” and “Siberia.”