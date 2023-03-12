Fashionable celebrity looks from the 95th Academy Awards

The Academy Awards unveiled a new champagne-coloured carpet for its 95th Oscars ceremony, but that didn't stop Hollywood's biggest stars from dazzling in their designer outfits.

“Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett turned heads in a violet Moschino gown, and Michelle Yeoh, star of the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” stunned in a Dior couture dress with white feathers.

Check out some of the celebrity looks below:

ANGELA BASSETT

“Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a violet Moschino gown on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)

MICHELLE YEOH

Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a Dior couture dress with white feathers on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

JANELLE MONAE

Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a strapless Vera Wang look on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

BRANDEN FRASER

Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

LILY SINGH

Lilly Singh dons Christian Siriano at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )

FLORENCE PUGH

Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Valentino Haute Couture on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

JAMIE LEE CURTIS

Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a long-sleeve gown by Dolce & Gabbana on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)

HALLE BERRY

Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a pink Dolce & Gabbana suit on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

AUSTIN BUTLER

Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a sleek black suit on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

HALLE BAILEY

Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

MALALA YOUSAFZAI

Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a silver sequined gown by Ralph Lauren on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)