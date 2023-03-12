Fashionable celebrity looks from the 95th Academy Awards
The Academy Awards unveiled a new champagne-coloured carpet for its 95th Oscars ceremony, but that didn't stop Hollywood's biggest stars from dazzling in their designer outfits.
“Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett turned heads in a violet Moschino gown, and Michelle Yeoh, star of the film “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” stunned in a Dior couture dress with white feathers.
Check out some of the celebrity looks below:
ANGELA BASSETT
“Black Panther” actress Angela Bassett attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a violet Moschino gown on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage)
MICHELLE YEOH
Michelle Yeoh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a Dior couture dress with white feathers on March 12, 2023, in Hollywood, Calif. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
JANELLE MONAE
Janelle Monáe attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a strapless Vera Wang look on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
BRANDEN FRASER
Brendan Fraser and Jeanne Moore attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LILY SINGH
Lilly Singh dons Christian Siriano at the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kayla Oaddams/WireImage )
FLORENCE PUGH
Florence Pugh attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in Valentino Haute Couture on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
JAMIE LEE CURTIS
Jamie Lee Curtis attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a long-sleeve gown by Dolce & Gabbana on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
HALLE BERRY
Halle Berry attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a white halter gown by Tamara Ralph on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
DWAYNE ‘THE ROCK’ JOHNSON
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a pink Dolce & Gabbana suit on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
AUSTIN BUTLER
Austin Butler attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a sleek black suit on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)
HALLE BAILEY
Halle Bailey attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a soft blue gown by Dolce & Gabbana on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)
MALALA YOUSAFZAI
Malala Yousafzai attends the 95th Annual Academy Awards in a silver sequined gown by Ralph Lauren on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Montreal native Adrien Morot wins best hair and makeup Oscar for 'The Whale'
Canadian makeup artist Adrien Morot has won an Oscar for his transformation of actor Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale.'
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
Kenya’s only hockey team hopes to graduate from rooftop practices to IIHF
Being a hockey superstar is a pretty common dream for those growing up in Canada, but it’s also a dream shared by the members of the Ice Lions, the only hockey team in Kenya, which is striving to get international recognition.
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
Canada
-
Supreme Court of Canada restores voyeurism conviction against B.C. hockey coach
The Supreme Court of Canada has overturned a British Columbia court ruling and restored two voyeurism convictions against a former Metro Vancouver minor hockey coach.
-
Dellen Millard, Mark Smich murder appeals reopen wounds for victim's family, 10 years later
When Dellen Millard and Mark Smich make their appeals before Ontario's highest court starting Monday, they will be entitled to reduced sentences for their multiple murder convictions -- cutting 50 years and 25 years off their respective parole ineligibility periods.
-
WATCH
WATCH | Suspect in northeast London, Ont. standoff in custody, two officers injured
A London, Ont. man has been arrested in relation to an investigation in the northeast end of the city that commenced early Saturday morning. Throughout the course of the day, police negotiated with a barricaded man, who they believed to be in possession of a gun, inside of an apartment building located at 621 Kipps Lane.
-
Tim Hortons mistakenly told an Ontario man he'd won $10K. Now, he wants to sue
Some Ontario residents who were misled by a glitch in Tim Horton’s Roll Up To Win Contest, and mistakenly told they had won $10,000, are now exploring their legal options against the Canadian coffee chain.
-
After 90 RCMP Musical Ride performances, Noble finds new home with King Charles
King Charles III has a brand new horse — a gift from the RCMP in honour of his coronation.
-
W5 Investigates
W5 Investigates | Pivot Airlines crew seeking justice after 'cocaine cargo' detainment
CTV W5 investigates what authorities knew about plans to smuggle cocaine out of the Dominican Republic on a Toronto-bound Pivot Airlines flight. The airline's crew is demanding justice following their eight-month detention.
World
-
U.S. and South Korea drills begin after North Korea submarine missile test
The South Korean and U.S. militaries launched their biggest joint military exercises in years Monday, as North Korea said it conducted submarine-launched cruise missile tests in apparent protest of the drills it views as an invasion rehearsal.
-
Thousands take part in new Greece protest over train crash
Thousands of people protested on Sunday against safety deficiencies in Greece's railway network nearly two weeks after dozens were killed in the country's deadliest train crash.
-
Russian advance stalls in Ukraine's Bakhmut, think tank says
Russia's advance seems to have stalled in Moscow's campaign to capture the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, a leading think tank said in an assessment of the longest ground battle of the war.
-
Anti-Trump GOP voters mostly loyal in 2022, but not entirely
While former U.S. president Donald Trump holds a tight grasp on much of the GOP base, there is a notable minority of Republican voters who do not consider themselves MAGA members.
-
Italy estimates 680K migrants might cross sea from Libya
Intelligence reports indicate nearly 700,000 migrants are in Libya awaiting an opportunity to set out by sea toward Italy, a lawmaker from Premier Giorgia Meloni's far-right party said Sunday, but a UN migration official called the number not credible.
-
India government opposes recognizing same-sex marriage: court filing
The Indian government opposes recognizing same-sex marriages, it said in a filing to the Supreme Court on Sunday, urging the court to reject challenges to the current legal framework lodged by LGBT couples.
Politics
-
New parental benefit will be arriving 'in the coming months'
The federal government is preparing to implement a new parental benefit that will offer parents who adopt or grow their families with the help of a surrogate more time at home with their baby, CTV News has learned.
-
Trade Minister Mary Ng did not consider resigning, repaying money after ethics breach
Canada's minister for international trade says she never considered resigning after the federal ethics commissioner found she broke rules by awarding a contract to a friend.
-
'We all have a role to play': Governor General Mary Simon speaks out against online hate and what can be done to fight it
Governor General Mary Simon is standing up against the online hate directed at her in the hopes of creating 'a world where true equity and respect are not the exception, but the norm.'
Health
-
How a Toronto-made AI therapist could bridge the gap in Canada’s mental health-care system
Artificial intelligence is increasingly being incorporated into people's daily lives, including in mental health care in Canada. Many telehealth companies are using AI to give personalized health care to patients, and most use text as a main form of communication.
-
Almost nowhere on Earth is safe in terms of air quality: study
When it comes to air quality, almost nobody on Earth is safe, according to a new study that found only 0.001 per cent of the global population isn’t being exposed to levels of particulate matter above the World Health Organization’s threshold for safety.
-
Mediterranean and MIND diets reduced signs of Alzheimer's in brain tissue, study finds
People who consumed foods from the plant-based Mediterranean and brain-focused MIND diets had fewer of the hallmark signs of Alzheimer's — sticky beta-amyloid plaques and tau tangles in the brain — when autopsied, a new study found.
Sci-Tech
-
Can the dogs of Chornobyl teach us new tricks on survival?
More than 35 years after the world's worst nuclear accident, the dogs of Chornobyl roam among decaying, abandoned buildings in and around the closed plant – somehow still able to find food, breed and survive.
-
Cashback, reward apps helping Canadians save, but where is the data going?
Some Canadians are using apps to save on their grocery bills and trips to the mall. But perks are often offered in exchange for tracking purchases or completing surveys. So, where does this information go and who is really profiting from it?
-
As Twitter failures go from bad to worse, users wonder how long it can stay online
Twitter recently suffered its third service disruption in less than a month and, according to Internet watchdog NetBlocks, its sixth major outage in 2023, compared to nine tracked throughout all of 2022. The outages threaten to drive away users and advertisers.
Entertainment
-
Montreal native Adrien Morot wins best hair and makeup Oscar for 'The Whale'
Canadian makeup artist Adrien Morot has won an Oscar for his transformation of actor Brendan Fraser in 'The Whale.'
-
Ruth Carter becomes 1st Black woman to win two Oscars
Ruth E. Carter made history: The costume designer behind the 'Black Panther' films has become the first Black woman to win two Oscars.
-
'Everything Everywhere All at Once' caps off dominating night at Oscars with best picture win
The metaphysical multiverse comedy 'Everything Everywhere All at Once' wrapped its fingers around Hollywood's top prize Sunday, winning best picture at the 95th Academy Awards, along with awards for Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis.
Business
-
Canadian regulator seizes assets of Toronto branch of Silicon Valley Bank
Canada’s banking regulator says it has temporarily seized assets of the Canadian branch of Silicon Valley Bank.
-
Can the chaos from Silicon Valley Bank's fall be contained?
U.S. policymakers continue to try and figure out whether the government -- and its taxpayers -- should bail out a failed bank that largely served Silicon Valley, with all its wealth and power.
-
As Biden weighs Willow, he blocks other Alaska oil drilling
As President Joe Biden prepares a final decision on the huge Willow oil project in Alaska, he will prevent or limit oil drilling in 16 million acres in Alaska and the Arctic Ocean, an administration official said on Sunday.
Lifestyle
-
Fashionable celebrity looks from the 95th Academy Awards
Hollywood's biggest stars dazzled the champagne-coloured carpet at the 95th Academy Awards.
-
Does money buy you happiness? Researchers join forces to reveal the answer
A recent study finds the relationship between money and happiness may be more complex than previously thought. For most people, researchers said, more money meant more happiness, but noted 'if you're rich and miserable, more money won't help.'
-
Jackie Kennedy's former D.C. home hits the market -- at a price fit for a queen
You can live like American royalty in the capital kingdom of Washington, D.C. For just US$26.5 million.
Sports
-
Manitoba's Dunstone beats Wild Card 1's Bottcher in Brier semifinal
Manitoba's Matt Dunstone earned a berth in the Tim Hortons Brier final with a 7-5 victory over Wild Card 1's Brendan Bottcher on Sunday afternoon at Budweiser Gardens.
-
How BBC host's tweet, suspension upended U.K.'s sports weekend
The BBC's sports coverage was hit with a second day of severe disruptions Sunday as dozens of staff refused to work in solidarity with top soccer host Gary Lineker, who was suspended by the broadcaster after he tweeted criticism of the British government's asylum policy.
-
Kenya’s only hockey team hopes to graduate from rooftop practices to IIHF
Being a hockey superstar is a pretty common dream for those growing up in Canada, but it’s also a dream shared by the members of the Ice Lions, the only hockey team in Kenya, which is striving to get international recognition.
Autos
-
Tesla taps Asian partners to address 4680 battery concerns
It's crunch time at Tesla Inc., where Elon Musk is looking to crack the code for making better, cheaper batteries.
-
Ottawa company teaching autonomous vehicles to 'see' snow, drive in bad weather
When a major snowstorm hits Ottawa, most residents retreat indoors, griping about the weather and the heaping piles of snow they'll soon have to shovel. But for Fahed Hassanat and his team at Sensor Cortek, a big dumping of snow is cause for excitement.
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.