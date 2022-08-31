Family of fallen U.S. Marine re-files defamation lawsuit against Alec Baldwin in New York

Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File) Actor Alec Baldwin attends the 2019 PEN America Literary Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

PM Trudeau shuffles two cabinet ministers Tassi and Jaczek

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reassigned ministers Filomena Tassi and Helena Jaczek in a small internal cabinet shuffle at Rideau Hall on Wednesday. The slight reworking of the Liberals' front bench was made to accommodate a request from Tassi to spend more time in Southern Ontario for family reasons.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau takes questions from reporters alongside Minister responsible for the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario Filomena Tassi, right, and Minister of Public Services and Procurement Helena Jaczek, after a minor cabinet shuffle where the two ministers swapped roles, at Rideau Hall in Ottawa, on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social