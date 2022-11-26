'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Actress/singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California in 1983. (Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images) Actress/singer Irene Cara poses for a portrait in Los Angeles, California in 1983. (Harry Langdon/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

'Fame' and 'Flashdance' singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Oscar, Golden Globe and two-time Grammy winning singer-actress Irene Cara, who starred and sang the title cut from the 1980 hit movie 'Fame' and then belted out the era-defining hit 'Flashdance ... What a Feeling' from 1983's 'Flashdance,' has died. She was 63.

