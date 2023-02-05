Drake, Michael Buble among early Grammy winners

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Drake, Michael Buble among early Grammy winners

Two Canadian pop superstars are early winners at this year's Grammy Awards. Toronto rapper Drake picked up best melodic rap performance for his appearance on Future's 'Wait for U' while Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé won best traditional pop vocal album for 'Higher.'

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social