Drake, Michael Buble among early Grammy winners

TORONTO -

Two Canadian pop superstars are early winners at this year's Grammy Awards.

Toronto rapper Drake picked up best melodic rap performance for his appearance on Future's "Wait for U" while Vancouver crooner Michael Bublé won best traditional pop vocal album for "Higher."

Both awards were among the trophies handed out at a pre-broadcast ceremony that streams on the Grammys website.

Meanwhile, Vancouver-born jazz pianist and composer Kris Davis and fellow Canadian Matthew Stevens were part of the team that won a Grammy for best jazz instrumental album with "New Standards Vol. 1."

The 65th Grammy Awards air tonight at 8 p.m. ET on Citytv and CBS.

Other nominees include Romania-born, Canada-raised pop wizard Serban Ghenea has six nominations, including four in the album of the year category as part of the teams behind projects by Coldplay, Lizzo, Adele and Mary J. Blige.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2023.