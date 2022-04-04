CTV News won four prizes at the 2022 Canadian Screen Awards on Monday.

CTV National News’ Chief Anchor and Senior Editor Lisa LaFlamme won the award for Best News Anchor, National. LaFlamme also won the award in 2021.

CTV News' W5 host Avery Haines won the award for Best Host or Interviewer, News or Information for her work on the 2021 episode "A Town Divided." The program investigated a preacher who made headlines for defying public health laws during the COVID-19 pandemic, sending shockwaves through a small Ontario town.

CTV W5 producers Stephen Bandera and Shelley Ayres also won the Barbara Sears Award for Best Editorial Research with the 2021 episode, “Flight 752”, which focused on the flight that was downed by a missile launched by Iran’s military, killing 176 people, many of whom were travelling on to Canada. The episode, set a year after the tragedy, looked at where the investigation was, and what unanswered questions were still circulating.

The team behind CTV News Toronto at 6 also took home a Canadian Screen Award for Best Local Newscast.

The Canadian Screen Awards honours the best in television, film and digital production.

The full list of winners and nominees can be found on the academy's website.