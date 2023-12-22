Entertainment

    • Charlie Sheen's neighbour arrested after being accused of assaulting actor in Malibu home

    FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, actor Charlie Sheen reacts during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File) FILE - In this Oct. 19, 2016, file photo, actor Charlie Sheen reacts during the fifth inning of Game 4 of the National League baseball championship series between the Chicago Cubs and the Los Angeles Dodgers in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)
    LOS ANGELES -

    Charlie Sheen’s neighbour was arrested after being accused of assaulting the actor in a Malibu home this week, authorities said.

    Electra Schrock was arrested for assault with a deadly weapon, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday. She was also taken into custody for force likely to create bodily injury and burglary.

    Authorities arrived at the residence Wednesday afternoon after receiving a battery-disturbance call.

    Schrock, 47, was expected to appear in court Friday.

    Representatives for Sheen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Sheen, 58, is known for his role on “Two and a Half Men.” He starred in films including “Wall Street,” “The Three Musketeers” and “Major League.”

