Channing Tatum is a creepy tech billionaire in new trailer for Zoe Kravitz's 'Blink Twice'
Channing Tatum stars in the 'Blink Twice' trailer. (From MGM via CNN Newsource)
Share
Blink and you’ll miss the new trailer for director Zoë Kravitz’s upcoming thriller starring Channing Tatum.
Kravitz unveiled the first trailer for "Blink Twice," her directorial debut, on Tuesday and it’s every bit as creepy as the title sounds.
"So, everybody’s dead," Tatum says at the start of the trailer for the psychological thriller. "Let’s start from the beginning."
Tatum, who plays a tech billionaire, is seen in the trailer charming actress Naomi Ackie’s character Frida and her friend (Alia Shawkat) at a swanky party. It’s not long before the duo score an invite to his private island, where the goal seems to be spending every moment partying, fine dining and basking in the sun. Until it’s not.
“There’s something weird going on here,” says a character played by Christian Slater, who also stars in the film.
Indeed, there is. Frida’s friend seemingly goes missing, people forget chunks of time and things appear to get violent and bloody.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday.
One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said Wednesday.
A Canadian expert warns eradicating an ever-increasing population of wild pigs in Manitoba likely won't be possible, but new money from the provincial and federal governments will help in the fight to get the invasive species under control.
One of the two pilots aboard an airplane carrying fuel reported there was a fire on the airplane shortly before it crashed and burned outside Fairbanks, killing both people on board, a federal aviation official said Wednesday.
Ukraine for the first time has begun using long-range ballistic missiles provided secretly by the United States, bombing a Russian military airfield in Crimea last week and Russian forces in another occupied area overnight, American officials said Wednesday.
Five military horses spooked by noise from a building site bolted during routine exercises on Wednesday near Buckingham Palace, threw off four riders and caused chaos as they galloped loose through central London streets and collided with vehicles during the busy morning rush hour.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is accusing Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre of welcoming 'the support of conspiracy theorists and extremists,' after the Conservative leader was photographed meeting with protesters, which his office has defended.
It's a midweek lunchtime on an unassuming residential street in Vauxhall, south London. There aren't many people about – the occasional dog walker, a few runners, a couple of delivery drivers. I'’s pretty much what you’d expect on a drizzly work day.
Blink and you'll miss the new trailer for director Zoe Kravitz's upcoming thriller starring Channing Tatum. Kravitz unveiled the first trailer for 'Blink Twice,' her directorial debut, on Tuesday and it’s every bit as creepy as the title sounds.
The hugely popular Chinese app TikTok may be forced out of the U.S., where a measure to outlaw the video-sharing app has won congressional approval and is on its way to U.S. President Biden for his signature. In India, the app was banned nearly four years ago.
Josef Newgarden’s win in IndyCar’s season-opening race at St. Petersburg was disqualified Wednesday because Team Penske manipulated its push-to-pass system during the race, making Pato O’Ward the winner.
The founder of an embattled psilocybin mushroom dispensary in Vancouver's Mount Pleasant neighbourhood has vowed to keep the business running, despite an order from the city's chief licensing inspector.
An alleged impaired driver who police say fled the scene of a single-vehicle collision in Pickering over the weekend has been arrested and charged after being caught on camera running through backyards and attempting to hide from police.
A Canadian expert warns eradicating an ever-increasing population of wild pigs in Manitoba likely won't be possible, but new money from the provincial and federal governments will help in the fight to get the invasive species under control.
Saskatchewan police caught 454 impaired drivers around the province in March. Of those, 142 are facing Criminal Code charges and the other 312 faced licence suspensions, according to a news release from Saskatchewan Government Insurance (SGI).
The speed you travel on sections of 400 series highways in our region is increasing. The province says it will raise the speed limit to 110 km/h on multiple sections, including some in the London region.
If musicians are the sole focus of a commercial event, those performers should be paid for their efforts. That's according to a local musician who set up an online petition after the Town of Essex issued a call for artists to perform at their annual summer concert series for free.
Newfoundlander Christian Sparkes has shot several films around his home province, but with his new psychological thriller 'The King Tide' he saw an opportunity to wander into one unique town that had eluded him over the years.