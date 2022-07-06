Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Carlos Santana suffered heat exhaustion during a Michigan concert
Legendary musician Carlos Santana suffered a medical emergency Tuesday night during a performance in Michigan, according to his management team.
Santana was "over-taken by heat exhaustion and dehydration," according to a statement by his management team posted on his official Facebook page. He was performing at Pine Knob Music Theatre, an outdoor amphitheater in Clarkston, which is about 40 miles outside of Detroit.
Temperatures in Clarkston reached up to 32 C Tuesday, nearly five degrees above average, according to CNN meteorologist Robert Shackelford.
"He had just started a song that was about joy and love," concertgoer Alisa Zee told CNN. "He called for healing for the world. It was during that song that he collapsed."
In videos recorded by fans, the 74-year-old musician sits on the corner of the stage and stops playing the guitar.
As medical personnel attended to Santana, the stage crew held up a black tarp to block the view of the stage. As he was removed off the stage, fans are heard in a video cheering for the musician. Zee said the artist waved at fans as he was taken off stage.
"Carlos was taken to the emergency department at McLaren Clarkston for observation and is doing well," reads the statement on his Facebook page.
Following the incident, Santana also posted a short message on Facebook, where he thanked his fans for their "precious prayers."
"Forgot to eat and drink water so i dehydrated and passed out," he wrote.
The musician was set to perform with Earth, Wind and Fire on Wednesday night in Pennsylvania, but that concert has been postponed, according to the statement.
Santana performed Monday as part of CNN's 'The Fourth in America' concert.
