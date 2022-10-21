Cardi B absolved in racy mixtape artwork lawsuit

Cardi B, left, is trailed by fans as she exits federal court in the $5 million copyright infringement lawsuit against her, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Cardi B, left, is trailed by fans as she exits federal court in the $5 million copyright infringement lawsuit against her, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022, in Santa Ana, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social