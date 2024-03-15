Cara Delevingne's Los Angeles home destroyed in fire: 'My heart is broken today'

'I was stunned': DNA tests reveal hidden family secret for B.C. woman
A B.C. woman spoke with CTV News about how she came across a life-changing discovery in her family, and what pushed her to want to learn more.
A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of actress and model Cara Delevingne early Friday morning, leaving two people injured.
The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to the Studio City home in the Hollywood Hills just before 4 a.m. local time. They found heavy flames at the back of the house, which spread to the attic of the home, the fire department said in a news release.
One firefighter was taken to the hospital in fair condition, the department said, and one person inside the home suffered minor smoke inhalation.
It took 94 firefighters more than two hours to extinguish the blaze in the two-story home, by which time the roof had collapsed, according to fire officials.
CNN has reached out to a representative for Delevingne seeking comment.
The “Carnival Row” star is currently performing in London’s West End production of “Cabaret,” with a show scheduled on Saturday. Delevingne acknowledged the fire on her Instagram Stories on Friday.
“My heart is broken today,” she wrote in text on top of a photo of her two cats. In a video also posted to her Stories, fire trucks are seen parked alongside a road near the home.
Delevingne thanked the firefighters in another slide, writing, “I cannot believe it. Life can change in the blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”
She later shared a second photo of her two white felines with an update confirming that the cats “are alive.” Delevingne went on to again express her gratitude for the firefighters.
LAFD said the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Cara Delevingne is seen in Los Angeles in December 2023. A house fire devoured the Los Angeles-area home of Delevingne early March 15, leaving two people injured. (Mario Anzuoni/Reuters via CNN Newsource)
