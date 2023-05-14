Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It's a showcase of the world's best cinema. It's a red-carpet spectacular. It's a French Riviera hive of dealmaking.
But by at least some metrics, Cannes -- following a canceled 2020 festival, a much-diminished 2021 edition and a triumphant 2022 return -- is finally all the way back.
"Let's just say it's gotten very hard to get restaurant reservations again," says Christine Vachon, the veteran producer and longtime collaborator of Todd Haynes.
When the 76th Cannes Film Festival opens Tuesday with the premiere of "Jeanne du Barry," a historical drama by Maiwenn starring Johnny Depp, the gleaming Cote d'Azur pageant can feel confident that it has weathered the storms of the pandemic and the perceived threat of streaming. (Netflix and Cannes remain at an impasse.)
Last year's festival, a banner one by most judgments, produced three Oscar best-picture nominees ("Top Gun: Maverick," "Elvis" and the Palme d'Or winner "Triangle of Sadness" ), again proving Cannes as the premiere global launching pad for films big and small.
A BLOCKBUSTER CANNES
This year's festival is headlined by a pair of marquee premieres: Martin Scorsese's Osage Nation 1920s epic "Killers of the Flower Moon," with Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert De Niro, and James Mangold's "Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny," starring Harrison Ford in his final performance as the character.
But as blockbuster as Cannes can be, even those films suggest the wide spectrum of cinema on hand. Both Scorsese and Mangold were first in Cannes decades ago to premiere their early breakthrough films in the Directors Fortnight sidebar. Scorsese with 1973's "Mean Streets," Mangold with 1995's "Heavy."
This time, though, they'll debut much bigger films, sure to be the hottest tickets on the Croisette. Scorsese has his $200 million epic for Apple TV+. And Mangold will premiere, as he says, "a more splendiferous project" than his minimalist debut.
The "Indy" celebration will include a tribute to Ford. He, along with Michael Douglas, will be given honorary Palme d'Ors. To Mangold, it's a chance for Ford to embrace the franchise's international following. The "Indiana Jones" films' essence, the director says, is rooted in golden-age cinema.
"These are things where you're taking your guidance from the classics," Mangold says. "That's something that's really appreciated by the French about American cinema. In many ways, they revere the old pictures more than even the audience in the United States do. That makes it a really wonderful platform."
A RECORD HIGH FOR FEMALE FILMMAKERS
This year, 21 films are competing for the Palme d'Or, which will be decided by a jury led by last year's winner, Swedish writer-director Ruben ├ûstlund. Seven are directed by women, a new high for Cannes in its nearly eight decades of existence. Among the most anticipated is Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher's "La Chimera," starring Josh O'Connor and Isabella Rossellini.
The festival, running through May 27, will unspool against the backdrop of labor unrest on both sides of the Atlantic. France has been beset in recent months by protests over pension reforms, including raising the retirement age. In the U.S., screenwriters are on strike to seek better pay in the streaming era.
The prospect of a prolonged work stoppage could potentially drive up prices for finished films at Cannes, the world's top movie market. Among the titles seeking distribution is Haynes' "May December," which stars Natalie Portman as a journalist who embeds with a couple (Julianne Moore, Charles Melton) once renown for their age discrepancy.
Though arthouses have struggled to match the box-office recovery at multiplexes, Vachon, a producer on "May December," says her company, Killer Films, and the indie stalwart Haynes are accustomed to "pivoting endlessly and finding opportunities no matter what the sea winds bring."
AUTEURS AND A-LISTERS
As usual, this year's competition lineup returns plenty of Cannes heavyweights, including Hirokazu Kore-eda ("Monster"), Wim Wenders ("Perfect Days"), Nuri Bilge Ceylan ("About Dry Grasses"), Ken Loach ("The Old Oak") and Nanny Moretti ("A Brighter Tomorrow").
Jonathan Glazer's "The Zone of Interest," shot in Auschwitz, is one of the festival's most eagerly awaited films. It's his first since 2013's "Under the Skin." Pedro Almodovar will premiere the short "Strange Way of Life," with Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke. Wes Anderson, flanked by another starry ensemble, will debut "Asteroid City."
There's also the upcoming HBO series "The Idol," from "Euphoria" filmmaker Sam Levinson starring the Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp; "Firebrand" with Alicia Vikander as Catherine Parr and Judd Law as Tudor King Henry VIII; and the Pixar movie "Elemental," which closes the festival.
Steve McQueen, the "12 Years of Slave" filmmaker, will debut the longest film playing at Cannes and one of its most thought-provoking. "Occupied City," which McQueen made with his wife, Dutch author Bianca Stigter, is a four hour-plus documentary that combines narration detailing violent incidents across Amsterdam during the Nazi occupation with present-day footage from those locations.
McQueen, too, began his feature filmmaking career at Cannes. His 2008 debut," Hunger," won the Camera d'Or, a prize for best first film. "It's never as good as the first time," McQueen says.
"But it's the most important film festival," continues McQueen. "Our film is asking questions. This is where you want to premiere films that challenge and films that ask questions. You're right on the front line."
POTENTIAL BREAKTHROUGHS
While many eyes will be on reactions to the new Scorsese or "Asteroid City," Cannes will, as it does every year, bring new directors to wider film audiences. Senegalese filmmaker Ramata-Toulaye Sy's "Banel & Adama" is the rare first feature in Palme competition.
Argentine filmmaker Rodrigo Moreno, 50, will be making his first trip to Cannes with "The Delinquents," a heist drama sprinkled with existentialism and cinematic flourishes. It's one of the highlights of the Un Certain Regard section.
The film took Moreno five years to make, partially because of the pandemic. But its Cannes selection is a long time coming in another way. Moreno's first feature as a solo director was invited to both Un Certain Regard and main competition at Berlin. The producers chose Berlin.
"At this point of my career. I'm focused on: If this allows me to keep on working and make the next film, to me, that's OK. It's the only thing I really want," says Moreno.
"The shooting of this film spanned almost five years, which is crazy," he adds. "But the nice side of that is that every year, I had to shoot. The one thing I knew was that a new year began, and I had to shoot. And the following, I had to shoot."
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
Study: Political climate in the first 25 years of life can determine critical thinking ability
Does critical thought require a democratic society? A new study suggests it does, particularly within the first 25 years of someone’s life – a window of ‘developmental thinking’ that is shaped by political, social and economic factors.
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia
This week's summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world's most serious crises.
Wagner mercenary boss suggests Russia may have downed its own military aircraft
The head of Russia's feared Wagner private army suggested Sunday that four Russian military aircraft that reportedly crashed in a region that borders Ukraine may have been shot down by Russia's own forces.
Turkiye's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race early Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.
Colorado's Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive
Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos.
Smith says she'll consider changes amid concerns wildfires politicized in election
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she will consider making changes amid questions over whether she is politicizing Alberta’s wildfire crisis by using party news conferences to deliver fire updates meant for the broader public.
Canada
-
Alberta wildfires: What you need to know on Sunday
Eighty-eight wildfires were burning in Alberta's forests on Sunday afternoon, according to Alberta Wildfire. Of those, 24 were classified as out of control.
-
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
-
Police procession escorts fallen OPP officer's body home to Rockland, Ont.
A police procession escorted the body of OPP Sgt. Eric Mueller from Ottawa to Rockland, Ont. on Saturday. The OPP officer was killed in the line of duty on Thursday.
-
Mournful Mother's Day for bereaved families as cemetery labour standoff continues
Bereaved families are calling on Quebec’s premier to get involved in a labour dispute that has kept Canada’s biggest cemetery closed for five months. The wrought-iron gates of Montreal’s Notre-Dames-Des-Neiges cemetery have been shut to the public since mid-January due to a strike by operations and maintenance workers, with the exception of a few days in early spring.
-
Controversy after Quebec teachers replace Mother's Day with celebration of parents
The controversial decision by teachers at a Quebec school to replace Mother's Day events with a celebration of parents has caused ripples all the way to the provincial legislature, but supporters say such moves can benefit children.
-
Cocaine seizures at Canada's borders spike as pandemic wanes
Cocaine seizures at Canada’s borders rose sharply when restrictions loosened, according to new figures released by the Canadian Border Services Agency.
World
-
Israeli ceasefire with militants in Gaza appears to hold, despite new rocket launch
A fragile ceasefire between Israeli forces and militants in the Gaza Strip appeared to be holding on Sunday after a five-day clash that killed 33 Palestinians and two people in Israel.
-
Turkiye's Erdogan says he could still win, would accept presidential election runoff
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who has ruled his country with an increasingly firm grip for 20 years, was locked in a tight election race early Monday, with a make-or-break runoff against his chief challenger possible as the final votes were counted.
-
Poland's ruling party leader promises voters more benefits ahead of fall election
The leader of Poland's conservative ruling party on Sunday promised voters a range of new benefits, including a large increase in cash benefit for families with children.
-
Herders in Kenya kill 10 lions, including Loonkiito, one of the country's oldest
One of Kenya's oldest wild lions was killed by herders and the government has expressed concern as six more lions were speared at another village on Saturday, bringing to 10 the number killed last week alone.
-
Border crossings are off from last week's highs as U.S. pins hopes for order on mobile app
Pandemic-era limits on asylum known as Title 42 have been rarely discussed among many of tens of thousands of migrants massed on Mexico's border with the United States. Their eyes were -- and are -- fixed instead on a new U.S. government mobile app that grants 1,000 people daily an appointment to cross the border and seek asylum while living in the U.S.
-
Family with disabled children among hundreds of Gaza's homeless after latest fighting with Israel
When Najah Nabhan learned that her home was about to be bombed by Israel, she knew she had to get out quickly. What she didn't know was how she would get her four children with special needs out of the building in time.
Politics
-
Federal byelections to be held in Manitoba, Quebec, Ontario next month
Voters will be heading to the polls for federal byelections next month in four electoral districts in Manitoba, Quebec and Ontario.
-
Mendicino concedes there could be new 'Chinese police stations' in Canada, insists RCMP will shut them down
Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino concedes there may be new so-called 'Chinese police stations' in Canada after saying last month they'd all been shut down, but he insists the RCMP will close any new sites if they do exist.
-
How an 'energizer bunny,' cheeseburgers and $14 billion helped Canada woo Volkswagen
The $14-billion deal that will see Volkswagen, the world's largest automaker, set up a manufacturing presence in Canada for the first time in history, took a year of negotiations on both sides of the Atlantic Ocean.
Health
-
Canada is experiencing a ketamine shortage. What this means for clinics treating depression
Use of a powerful drug best known to some by its black market names was recently approved as a treatment for depression, but a shortage means many Canadians aren't able to access it.
-
Traditional Indigenous tea from Canada could combat drug-resistant malaria: study
A plant long used by Indigenous people for medicinal tea has been shown to be effective against the parasite that causes malaria, according to a new study.
-
Portugal to ban smoking in most places, restrict tobacco sales
Portugal's government on Thursday presented legislation to extend a ban on smoking to outdoor areas including covered terraces and to restrict tobacco sales, as it hopes to raise a tobacco-free generation by 2040.
Sci-Tech
-
AI presents political peril for 2024 with threat to mislead voters
Sophisticated generative AI tools can now create cloned human voices and hyper-realistic images, videos and audio in seconds, at minimal cost. When strapped to powerful social media algorithms, this fake and digitally created content can spread far and fast, potentially taking dirty political campaign tricks to a new low.
-
Astronomers detect largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed
A team of astronomers from the University of Southampton in England have identified the largest cosmic explosion ever witnessed.
-
Study: Political climate in the first 25 years of life can determine critical thinking ability
Does critical thought require a democratic society? A new study suggests it does, particularly within the first 25 years of someone’s life – a window of ‘developmental thinking’ that is shaped by political, social and economic factors.
Entertainment
-
Cannes Film Festival readies a blockbuster edition, with Indy, 'Flower Moon,' Depp and more
The Cannes Film Festival, which will kick off Tuesday, is such a colossal extravaganza that taking measure of its ups and downs is notoriously difficult. It's a showcase of the world's best cinema. It's a red-carpet spectacular. It's a French Riviera hive of dealmaking.
-
Sweden celebrates Eurovision win; Ukrainian duo defiant after Russian strike on hometown
Liverpool cleaned up from the Eurovision Song Contest on Sunday, as Sweden celebrated victory and Ukraine remained defiant after a night of Russian bombardment, including a strike on the hometown of the country's competitors.
-
Head of Japanese entertainment company mired in sex abuse scandal apologizes, promises fix
The head of a major Japanese boys-group talent agency has released a YouTube video apologizing for the sexual abuse allegedly perpetrated by her predecessor and promised to prevent a recurrence.
Business
-
Guest nations at the G-7 reflect outreach to developing countries, worries over China, Russia
This week's summit of the Group of Seven wealthy democracies in Hiroshima will include eight other guest nations, part of a complicated, high-stakes diplomatic gambit meant to settle the world's most serious crises.
-
Canadian plywood makers seek duties as cheap Chinese rivals carve out half the market
Carlos Zarate, president of the Canadian Hardwood Plywood and Veneer Association, warns of an industry in decline, but not due to falling demand for things like kitchen cabinets, decorative wood panels and furniture. Association members are unable to compete with plywood products imported from China at low prices.
-
Before Musk picked Yaccarino as Twitter CEO, she challenged him on policies, and his own tweets
On Friday, Elon Musk announced that NBC Universal's Linda Yaccarino will serve as the new CEO of Twitter. Yaccarino is a longtime advertising executive credited with integrating and digitizing ad sales at NBCU. Her challenge now will be to woo back advertisers that have fled Twitter since Musk acquired it last year for US$44 billion.
Lifestyle
-
Daughters without moms find support in each other's grief
There are many kinds of support these days for children who have lost their mother, from the organized to the grassroots. Grief can be talked about and shared more publicly, experts say, and is acknowledged to last a long time.
-
Most Canadians would seek a new job if their pay was regularly delayed, survey finds
A new survey conducted by Angus Reid for the National Payroll Institute has found that the majority of Canadians are would seek another job if they encounter regular pay delays and inaccuracies.
-
Bobi, the world's oldest dog, celebrates 31st birthday
Bobi, a Portuguese pooch who was declared the world's oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his 31st birthday on Thursday, according to a news release from Guinness.
Sports
-
Colorado's Feltner has skull fracture, concussion from line drive
Colorado pitcher Ryan Feltner has a skull fracture and concussion after getting hit by a line drive off the bat of Philadelphia's Nick Castellanos.
-
Tatum sets Game 7 record with 51 points, Celtics beat 76ers 112-88
Jayson Tatum scored 51 points -- the most in a Game 7 in NBA history -- and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 112-88 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the second straight year.
-
Ko wins Founders Cup for third time in five years, beating Minjee Lee in playoff
Trailing by four shots heading into the final round of the Founders Classic, Jin Young Ko got a little inspiration about comeback wins watching fellow South Korean Sung-jae Im rally from a big deficit to win on the KPGA Tour.
Autos
-
Bolivian EV startup hopes tiny car will make it big in lithium-rich country
The 'Doctor in your house' program was launched last month by Bolivia's capital of La Paz using a fleet of six EV's manufactured by Quantum Motors, the country's sole producer of electric cars, by a group of entrepreneurs who believe EVs will transform the auto industry in Bolivia, a lithium-rich country, where cheap, subsidized imported gasoline is still the norm.
-
Tennessee company refuses U.S. request to recall 67 million potentially dangerous air bag inflators
A Tennessee company is heading for a legal battle with U.S. auto safety regulators after refusing a request that millions of potentially dangerous air bag inflators be recalled.
-
Tesla to recall 1.1 million cars in China over potential safety risks, Chinese regulator says
Tesla will recall more than 1.1 million cars in China due to potential safety risks, the country's top market regulator said on Friday.