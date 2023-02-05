Canadians Drake, Michael Buble, Tobias Jesso Jr. among early Grammy winners

Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP) Drake performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social