Quebecois director and producer Jean-Marc Vallee, who won an Emmy for directing the hit HBO series "Big Little Lies" and whose 2013 drama "Dallas Buyers Club" earned multiple Oscar nominations, has died.

He was 58.

His representative Bumble Ward said Sunday that Vallee died suddenly in his cabin outside Quebec City over the weekend.

Vallee was acclaimed for his naturalistic approach to filmmaking, directing stars including Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Amy Adams and Jake Gyllenhaal over the past decade.

He directed Emily Blunt in 2009's "The Young Victoria" and became a sought-after name in Hollywood after "Dallas Buyers Club," featuring Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto, earned six Academy Awards nominations, including best picture.

Producing partner Nathan Ross said in a statement that Vallee "stood for creativity, authenticity and trying things differently."

"He was a true artist and a generous, loving guy. Everyone who worked with him couldn't help but see the talent and vision he possessed," the statement said. "He was a friend, creative partner and an older brother to me.

"The maestro will sorely be missed but it comforts knowing his beautiful style and impactful work he shared with the world will live on."

Vallee was born in Montreal and studied filmmaking at the College Ahuntsic and the Universite du Quebec a Montreal.

His breakout feature film was "C.R.A.Z.Y." which he wrote, directed and co-produced in 2005. The coming-of-age Quebec drama led to a string of high-profile projects.

Vallee received the Directors Guild of America Award and the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Directing in 2017 for the HBO Limited Series "Big Little Lies," which he also executive produced. The series won eight Emmys and four Golden Globes in total.

He also directed and executive produced the HBO limited series "Sharp Objects" which was nominated for eight Emmys.

Cameron Bailey, CEO of the Toronto International Film Festival, called Vallee a "prodigious talent" on Twitter.

Bailey said Vallee was the only filmmaker to both open TIFF, with "Demolition" in 2015 and close the festival, with "The Young Victoria" in 2009.

"I'll miss his fire," Bailey said in the tweet.

Canadian actor Jay Baruchel said on Twitter that Vallee was "a profoundly gifted artist whose passions and efforts have advanced the medium of cinema."

Vallee is survived by his sons, Alex and Emile, and siblings Marie-Josee Vallee, Stephane Tousignant and Gerald Vallee.

-- With files from The Associated Press

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2021.