TORONTO -- Beloved Canadian children's author Robert Munsch says that he has been diagnosed with dementia.

The 76-year-old revealed his health issues over the weekend, saying they are "ongoing."

"I can’t drive, I can’t ride a bicycle, I can’t write. So it’s been really whittling away on who I thought I was," Munsch said in a CBC radio interview.

CTVNews.ca reached out to Munsch for comment, but was told by Scholastic Canada his CBC appearance is the "only interview he is doing."

The Guelph, Ont. writer, originally born in Pittsburgh, is best known for classics including "The Paper Bag Princess," "Love You Forever," and "50 Below Zero," among nearly 100 others.

Munsch has been open about his health in the past, saying he has struggled with mental health and addiction issues most of his adult life. He notes on his website that he was diagnosed as obsessive-compulsive and manic-depressive "several years ago," and has attended twelve-step recovery meetings for more than 25 years.

Despite his dementia diagnosis, Munsch said he still remembers all of his stories.

"My stories, strangely enough, are all there," Munsch said. "The stories will be the last thing to go, I think."

He is considered one of Canada's most successful authors with more than 80 million copies sold in North America alone.

One of Munsch's best-known books, "Love You Forever," has sold more than 30 million copies worldwide since it was published in 1986. Another popular title, "The Paper Bag Princess," has sold more than seven million copies.

His books have been translated into 20 different languages.

In addition to his notable books, Munsch is also a member of the Order of Canada, has a star on Canada's Walk of Fame in Toronto, and had two public schools in Ontario named after him.