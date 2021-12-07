BARRIE -- Canada’s Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has been named one of the world’s most powerful women by Forbes Magazine.

Freeland, who also serves as the country’s finance minister, ranked 97th on Forbes’ 100 Most Powerful Women list for 2021, released Tuesday. She is the only Canadian who made the magazine’s top 100 list.

Freeland was just one of many politicians who made the Forbes list for 2021. U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris was second on the list, while European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen ranked eighth.

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi came in at number 15, while New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern was number 34 on the list.

Queen Elizabeth also made the list, coming in at number 70.

Here’s a look at which women made the top 10 list:

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris President of the European Central Bank Christine Lagarde CEO of General Motors Mary Barra Philanthropist Melinda French Gates Chairman and CEO of Fidelity Investments Abigail Johnson Executive Chairman of Santander Ana Patricia Botin President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen President of the Republic of China Tsai Ing-wen Chair and CEO of Accenture Julie Sweet

The list also includes a number of women who work in the media and entertainment fields.

Oprah Winfrey took the 23rd spot, while Rihanna came in at number 68.

Reese Witherspoon made the list at number 74, while Beyoncé Knowles came in just behind her at 76.

Thirty-one-year-old Taylor Swift was the youngest women to make the list. She sits in the 78th spot.