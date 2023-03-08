Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong.
The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors. One was a martial arts icon, the other an actor who stood out during the silent film era despite playing women who were either submissive or dragon ladies. Both are credited with demonstrating Asians could be more than just extras for movies about China or Chinatown.
Although Wong was born in 1905 in Los Angeles and Lee in 1940 in San Francisco, their families like to imagine they crossed paths.
"They may have. Well, they may have seen each other at like a party or something," said Anna Wong, the elder Wong's niece and namesake.
"My father was an actor when he was a child in Hong Kong. So, you know, he may have seen some of her films that came across," Shannon Lee chimed in. "He loved to see Hollywood films as well when he was young."
Lee and Wong had never met before doing a recent joint Zoom interview with The Associated Press. They discovered parallel experiences protecting the legacy of a family member who happens to be an icon of both Hollywood and Asian America.
They have seen their relatives' popularity ebb and flow over decades. They have grappled with bogus long-lost child claims, weird licensing requests and on-screen portrayals out of their control. But they've also seen how the fascination continues: There are museum exhibits, TV show projects and an American quarter tribute.
With "Everything Everywhere All at Once" poised to snag trophies at the Oscars on Sunday -- particularly for Asian cast members Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan -- both women reflected on how things have changed since the blatantly racist practices that permeated Wong and Lee's heydays.
Lee has a "soft spot" for Yeoh because she came from kung fu cinema like her father. She's thrilled for Yeoh's recognition, especially because for so long Hollywood used Bruce Lee to justify casting Asians only as characters there just to karate chop.
"Of course she's doing action in the film but being recognized for her artistry and her acting and for all of that is really heartwarming for me to see," she said. "And Ke as well who ... as a young kid was very sort of stereotyped and he was put in a box because of it."
It's especially phenomenal when compared with Anna May Wong's era, according to her niece.
"Back in those days, no one had an Asian man and an Asian woman in the lead roles," Wong said. "It's crazy how far we've come. But then again, how far are we?"
While Lee was 4 when her father died, Wong never met her aunt. She knew her as "the pretty lady" in the pictures her father -- Anna May Wong's brother -- kept around the house.
"When he started telling me about the pretty lady, I was wanting to realize who she was," Wong said. "And then I became obsessed with her films and seeing all kinds of things."
Both grew up hearing stories of how Anna May Wong and Bruce Lee fought hard against stereotypes, yet were sometimes stuck in unwinnable situations.
After gaining fame in movies like "The Thief of Bagdad" and "Shanghai Express," Anna May Wong suffered one of the greatest disappointments of her life in 1937. She lost the lead role of a Chinese villager in "The Good Earth" to Luise Rainer, who was white. Rainer went on to win a best actress Oscar.
The younger Wong brings this up on the lecture circuit. Millennial audiences "find it completely irrational to say, `Okay, so let's take a Caucasian person and make them up to look like an Asian person and ... no one will notice,"' Wong said.
"It's actually a good thing that today's generation thinks that that's crazy," Lee added.
Even earning a lead role didn't necessarily mean a big payday for Asian talent. Before Bruce Lee went to Hong Kong and made hits like "The Big Boss" and "Fist of Fury," he was Kato in "The Green Hornet." The TV series premiered in 1966, only lasting a season and carrying a massive pay disparity.
"When you look at the pay stubs and then they say what everyone's getting paid, he's like way down on the bottom," Lee said. "Hopefully, there's changes happening there."
Neither actor was ever nominated for an Oscar. But the 2020 Netflix miniseries "Hollywood" depicted an alternate universe where Anna May Wong -- played by Michelle Krusiec -- won an Oscar. It created a nuisance for her niece and a reminder of a sad time in the actor's life.
"After that series came out, people said, `Do you have her Oscar?"' Wong said. "I'm thinking, 'You know that that series was fictionalized, right?"'
Quentin Tarantino's 2019 flick "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" featured a fictitious scene of Bruce Lee picking (and losing) a fight with Brad Pitt's stuntman character. His daughter criticized the cameo as nothing but "horrible tropes," even penning an op-ed in The Hollywood Reporter.
"With this one film now everybody's like, `Oh, that's what Bruce Lee was really like,"' Lee told the AP. "No, that was not what he was like at all."
Anna May Wong died in 1961 at 56 and Bruce Lee died in 1973 at 32. All these years later, the interest in them hasn't abated.
In a total coincidence, both families recently signed on as producers of biopics. Lee is working with Oscar-winning director Ang Lee (no relation), Wong with "Crazy Rich Asians" star Gemma Chan.
"Ang is a very earnest, gracious man. I think he wants to make a really great film," said Lee, who's been working on her movie for several years. "I would say in this moment I am cautiously optimistic."
Wong almost walked away from her project when several self-proclaimed "Anna May Wong experts" reached out to producers -- but they reassured her they're "not going to take these people on when we can have an actual relative of Anna May Wong."
They both also receive (and often deny) steady merchandising proposals like Anna May Wong teacups and Bruce Lee football helmets, snack bowls and tin guitars.
"I guess I have to say it does speak to the love that people have. So I'm grateful for that," Lee said.
Both women hope people take away lessons in perseverance when looking at Bruce Lee's and Anna May Wong's lives. They were "symbols of what's possible," Lee said.
"For them to have gotten the opportunity to get on the screen, in the first place meant that they had extremely big energy, amazing work ethic and then they were able to accomplish the impossible in some way," she added.
------
Tang is a member of The Associated Press' Race and Ethnicity team.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
opinion | These are the strategies the wealthy use to reduce their taxes
As tax deadlines approach, one of the top questions on people’s minds is, 'How can I reduce my taxes?'
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
Rural municipalities in Canada lead the way in 4-day work weeks to combat high turnover rates
A growing number of rural municipalities in Canada are adopting four-day work weeks in an attempt to attract and retain more talent.
World marks Women's Day but abuses, inequality still rampant
Millions of people around the world planned to demonstrate, attend conferences and enjoy artistic events Wednesday to mark International Women's Day, an annual observance established to recognize women and to demand equality for half of the planet's population.
Canada
-
Bank of Canada holds key interest rate at 4.5 per cent
The Bank of Canada maintained its policy rate at 4.5 per cent, following eight consecutive rate hikes since March. The pause was signalled by the central bank in January, in order to assess the full impacts its monetary policy is having on the Canadian economy.
-
'Record-high number' of people in Canada don't think they'll ever afford a home: survey
As home prices and interest rates remain elevated, a record number of non-homeowners think they’ll never afford a house, according to a new report released by Mortgage Professionals Canada on Tuesday.
-
4.3-magnitude earthquake recorded off Vancouver Island
A minor earthquake was recorded off the west coast of Vancouver Island on Wednesday morning.
-
Grocery store CEOs will face questions on food prices at Commons committee today
The CEOs of Canada's largest grocery store chains will be before a parliamentary committee today to answer questions about the rapid rise in food prices.
-
RCMP told feds it could offer advice to Winnipeg police on landfill search: document
A newly released document shows the head of the RCMP told Ottawa the national police force could offer guidance to the Winnipeg police on searching a landfill for the remains of two First Nations women.
-
Ontario mayors seek help, clarity from Ottawa to support Roxham Road asylum seekers
The mayors of three Ontario cities are calling on the federal government to help them support asylum seekers being transferred to their communities after entering the country through an unofficial border crossing in Quebec.
World
-
Turkiye cannot recover ancient 'Stargazer' idol from Christie's: U.S. court
Turkiye cannot recover a 6,000-year-old marble idol from Christie's and hedge fund billionaire Michael Steinhardt after waiting an unreasonably long time to claim it had been looted, a U.S. appeals court ruled on Wednesday.
-
Tens of thousands march in Greece to protest train disaster
Tens of thousands marched Wednesday in Athens and cities across Greece to protest the deaths of 57 people in the country's worst train disaster, which exposed significant rail safety deficiencies.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan's daughter christened, will use royal title
Prince Harry and his wife Meghan announced Wednesday that their daughter had been christened in a private ceremony in California, publicly calling her a princess and revealing for the first time that they will use royal titles for their children.
-
Tyre Nichols death spurs Justice Department police review
The Justice Department announced Wednesday that it will review the Memphis Police Department policies on use of force, de-escalation policies and specialized units in response to the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols during an arrest.
-
4 killed when 2 small planes collide over Florida lake
A pilot and and a 19-year-old student pilot were among four people killed when two small planes collided in midair over a central Florida lake, sheriff's officials said.
-
TikTok could be a valuable tool for China if it invades Taiwan, FBI director says
The Chinese government could use TikTok to control data on millions of people and harness the short-form video app to shape public opinion should China invade Taiwan, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday.
Politics
-
Senate showdown ahead? Minister rejects some Bill C-11 amendments
After taking weeks to consider the Senate's changes to the Liberals' contentious online streaming legislation known as Bill C-11, Canadian Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez has confirmed he's rejecting several of the amendments made, prompting a potential legislative showdown.
-
Longtime Liberal MP Marc Garneau is resigning his seat in the House
Longtime politician and former astronaut Marc Garneau has announced he is resigning his seat in the House of Commons. The Quebec Liberal MP revealed his resignation Wednesday morning to his Quebec caucus colleagues.
-
Chinese Canadians walk tightrope in political arena amid foreign interference debate
Chinese Canadian figures across the political spectrum say they worry, with varying emphasis, about interference by Chinese authorities, a lack of nuance, racism and the use of the debate to push wedges into ethnic Chinese communities.
Health
-
WHO fires director in Asia accused of racist misconduct
The World Health Organization has fired its top official in the Western Pacific after the Associated Press reported last year that dozens of staff members accused him of racist, abusive and unethical behavior that may have compromised the UN health agency's response to the coronavirus pandemic.
-
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
-
Previous COVID infection linked to lower brain oxygen levels, cognitive problems: study
In a new Canadian study, researchers found that not only did participants who previously had COVID-19 perform worse on two specific cognitive tasks, but brain imaging showed that during these tasks, there was a lack of oxygen reaching the sections of the brain that would normally be fully engaged.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists have revived a 'zombie' virus that spent 48,500 years frozen in permafrost
Warmer temperatures in the Arctic are thawing the region's permafrost — a frozen layer of soil beneath the ground — and potentially stirring viruses that, after lying dormant for tens of thousands of years, could endanger animal and human health.
-
World's first 3D-printed rocket can be built in just 60 days
The rocket scheduled to launch from Florida Wednesday looks a lot like others, but at its base is a subtle giveaway: "Printed in the U.S.A."
-
TikTok could be a valuable tool for China if it invades Taiwan, FBI director says
The Chinese government could use TikTok to control data on millions of people and harness the short-form video app to shape public opinion should China invade Taiwan, FBI Director Christopher Wray told the Senate Intelligence Committee Wednesday.
Entertainment
-
Bruce Lee, Anna May Wong heirs talk legacy, roles for Asians
Almost every working Asian actor in Hollywood can trace their path back to Bruce Lee and Anna May Wong. The Chinese American screen legends are typically talked about the way one talks about revered ancestors.
-
Rihanna sent flowers to senior citizens who replicated her Super Bowl performance
Rihanna sent a gesture of appreciation to a few special fans who recreated her Super Bowl performance on TikTok. She provided inspiration to a group of residents of Arcadia Senior Living in Bowling Green, Kentucky, who went viral with their own version of Rihanna's show.
-
Founder of Chicago beef shop that inspired 'The Bear' dies
The founder of the Chicago Italian beef shop that inspired FX's 'The Bear,' Joseph Zucchero, has died at 69, his son said.
Business
-
Statistics Canada reports $1.9B merchandise trade surplus for January
Statistics Canada says the country posted a merchandise trade surplus of $1.9 billion in January, helped by exports of wheat, canola oil and soybeans.
-
EU watchdog: Not enough safeguards on pandemic recovery fund
Insufficient checks and safeguards on how EU member countries spend a massive aid program designed to help them bounce back from the crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic are creating possibilities for fraud and mismanagement, the bloc's financial watchdog warned on Wednesday.
-
Rural municipalities in Canada lead the way in 4-day work weeks to combat high turnover rates
A growing number of rural municipalities in Canada are adopting four-day work weeks in an attempt to attract and retain more talent.
Lifestyle
-
You can now live on a cruise ship for US$30K per year
Life at Sea Cruises is launching a three-year, 130,000-mile (209,000-kilometre), escape-your-daily-life cruise for a relatively affordable US$30,000 per person per year.
-
Hershey debuts plant-based Reese's Cups, chocolate bars
The Hershey Co. says that Reese's Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be its first vegan chocolates sold nationally in the U.S. A second plant-based offering, Hershey's Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt, will follow in April.
-
Watch: Alligator returned to Texas zoo 20 years after its alleged theft
An alligator that was allegedly stolen from a Texas zoo more than 20 years ago is now back where it came from.
Sports
-
Ja Morant sidelined as NBA investigates gun, strip club video
Ja Morant's skyrocketing basketball career is on hold following a series of off-court decisions by the young NBA star involving a gun in a strip club, actions which have temporarily derailed his meteoric rise.
-
Pau Gasol gets emotional as Lakers retire his No. 16 jersey
When Pau Gasol joined the Los Angeles Lakers just over 15 years ago, the Spanish 7-footer banished his ego, redoubled his work ethic and immediately turned this team into contenders who eventually became champions.
-
Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?
UFC President Dana White is selling slap fighting as the next big thing in combat sports, putting his money and the resources of one of the world's foremost mixed martial arts organizations behind the Power Slap League.
Autos
-
Moment a truck crashes through bus stop, several lawns during driver's medical episode
Dash cam footage captured the terrifying moment that a truck left the street in Adelaide, South Australia, careened across sidewalks, and smashed into a bus stop.
-
U.S. investigates Tesla for steering wheels that can fall off
U.S. auto safety regulators have opened an investigation into Tesla's Model Y SUV after getting two complaints that the steering wheels can come off while being driven.
-
Drivers strike over plan to remove aging Philippine jeepneys
Philippine transport groups launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest a government program drivers fear would phase out traditional jeepneys, which have become a cultural icon, and other aging public transport vehicles.