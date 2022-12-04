Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show “Sesame Street” has died at the age of 90.
McGrath’s passing was confirmed by his family who posted on his Facebook page on Sunday: "The McGrath family has some sad news to share. Our father Bob McGrath, passed away today. He died peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.”
Sesame Workshop tweeted Sunday evening that it “mourns the passing of Bob McGrath, a beloved member of the Sesame Street family for over 50 years.”
McGrath was a founding cast member of "Sesame Street" when the show premiered in 1969, playing a friendly neighbour Bob Johnson. He made his final appearance on the show in 2017, marking an almost five-decade-long figure in the “Sesame Street” world.
The actor grew up in Illinois and studied music at the University of Michigan and Manhattan School of Music. He also was a singer in the 60s series “Sing Along With Mitch” and launched a successful singing career overseas in Japan.
“A revered performer worldwide, Bob’s rich tenor filled airwaves and concert halls from Las Vegas to Saskatchewan to Tokyo many times over,” Sesame Workshop said. “We will be forever grateful for his many years of passionate creative contributions to Sesame Street and honoured that he shared so much of his life with us.”
He is survived by his wife, Ann Logan Sperry, and their five children.
MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Canadian patient receives groundbreaking treatment for a disabling disorder, with a parathyroid transplant into her arm
Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor. Dawn Ethier, a mother of four and police officer in Ottawa, is the first in North America and one of perhaps two in the world given new parathyroid glands that have eliminated her debilitating symptoms.
Most Canadians back invocation of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests: Nanos
As the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show 'Sesame Street' has died at the age of 90.
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
Ex-Blue Jays first baseman McGriff elected to Hall of Fame as Bonds, Clemens left out again
Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
Police identify woman who was fatally shot outside Mississauga gas station
Peel police have identified the 21-year-old woman who was fatally shot outside a Mississauga gas station overnight.
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
Canada
-
Most Canadians back invocation of Emergencies Act during 'Freedom Convoy' protests: Nanos
As the inquiry into the federal government's decision to use the Emergencies Act during the 'Freedom Convoy' protests nears the finish line, a new survey has found that two in three Canadians say they support, at least to some degree, the invocation of the Act.
-
Girl Guides of Canada announces two potential new names for Brownies program
Girl Guides of Canada is asking its members to vote on two new name options for its Brownies program -- comets or embers.
-
Feds assessing potential repatriation of Canadian women and children held in Syria: document
The federal government is looking at potentially helping to secure the release of 19 Canadian women and children being held in northeastern Syria, a recently filed court document says.
-
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
World
-
Donald Trump rebuked for call to suspend U.S. Constitution over election
Former U.S. President Donald Trump faced rebuke Sunday from officials in both parties after calling for the “termination” of parts of the U.S. Constitution over his lie that the 2020 election was stolen.
-
Shootings at power substations cause North Carolina outages
Two power substations in a North Carolina county were damaged by gunfire in what is being investigated as a criminal act, causing damage that could take days to repair and leaving tens of thousands of people without electricity, authorities said Sunday.
-
Iran says hijab law is under review, as state media dismisses claims feared morality police has been abolished
Iran's Attorney General Mohammad Jafar Montazeri said Thursday that Iran's parliament and judiciary are reviewing the country's mandatory hijab law, according to pro-reform outlet Entekhab.
-
Why is it taking so long for Ukraine to join NATO? Experts weigh in
After Russia annexed four regions of Ukraine in September amid its ongoing invasion of the eastern European country, Ukraine announced it had signed an accelerated application to join the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. Will Ukraine become a NATO member anytime soon? CTVNews.ca turned to experts on Russia's war in Ukraine to better understand.
-
U.S. intel chief thinking 'optimistically' for Ukraine forces
The head of U.S. intelligence says fighting in Russia's war in Ukraine is running at a 'reduced tempo' and suggests Ukrainian forces could have brighter prospects in coming months.
-
Survivors of Brussels suicide attacks seek closure at trial
Jaana Mettala was six months pregnant and on her way to work when the bomb exploded in the heart of Brussels' European Union quarter. She suffered severe burns, but Mettala and her baby survived -- 32 other people did not.
Politics
-
Feds 'not going to waste a lot of time' on Alberta sovereignty bill debate: LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc says the federal government is taking a wait-and-see approach to whether it may intervene when it comes to Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s sovereignty act, but that it is not the focus at the moment.
-
Alberta premier says changes coming to sovereignty bill
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says her government is crafting changes to be debated next week to reverse the part of a bill that gives her cabinet unfettered power to rewrite laws behind closed doors without legislature approval.
-
'Left in the dark': Government delays place financial pressure on Afghan refugees, say advocates
Refugee advocates are raising concerns that Afghan refugees granted asylum in Canada are being burdened by escalating costs stemming from the government’s delay in processing their claims.
Health
-
Canadian patient receives groundbreaking treatment for a disabling disorder, with a parathyroid transplant into her arm
Canadian doctors say they have cured a patient with a severe and disabling disorder with a parathyroid transplant from a deceased donor. Dawn Ethier, a mother of four and police officer in Ottawa, is the first in North America and one of perhaps two in the world given new parathyroid glands that have eliminated her debilitating symptoms.
-
Scientists discover microplastics in aquatic life, human blood, breast milk
In recent years, scientists have discovered increasing amounts plastic particles in deep oceans, Arctic snow, drinking water, and even breast milk.
-
CHEO calls in Red Cross as it deals with surge in respiratory patients
Help will arrive at the children's hospital in Ottawa next week as it continues to see "unprecedented volumes" of young patients suffering from respiratory viruses. A team of staff from the Red Cross will begin working at the hospital in the next week.
Sci-Tech
-
Scientists build 'baby' wormhole as sci-fi moves closer to fact
Researchers say they have forged two miniscule simulated black holes in a quantum computer and transmitted a message between them through what amounted to a tunnel in space-time.
-
As Musk is learning, content moderation is a messy job
Since the world's richest man paid $44 billion for Twitter, the platform has struggled to define its rules for misinformation and hate speech, issued conflicting and contradictory announcements, and failed to fully address what researchers say is a troubling rise in hate speech.
-
Rolls-Royce successfully tests hydrogen-powered jet engine
Britain's Rolls-Royce said it has successfully run an aircraft engine on hydrogen, a world aviation first that marks a major step towards proving the gas could be key to decarbonising air travel.
Entertainment
-
Bob McGrath, 'Sesame Street' legend, dies at 90
Bob McGrath, an actor, musician and children’s author widely known for his portrayal of one of the first regular characters on the children’s show 'Sesame Street' has died at the age of 90.
-
Celebrities on the mental-health toll of fame in the social media age
It's that much harder for celebrities to escape the glare of the spotlight when social media has given them a direct line to the public's adoration -- and acrimony. The online overexposure has driven some A-listers to go on social media hiatus or log off permanently in the name of preserving their mental health.
-
Deborah Cox, Tatiana Maslany among those honoured at Canada's Walk of Fame
R&B singer Deborah Cox and actor Tatiana Maslany were among the group of Canadians recognized at Canada's Walk of Fame gala event for excellence in their respected fields.
Business
-
No OPEC+ oil shakeup as Russian price cap stirs uncertainty
The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and allied producers including Russia did not change their targets for shipping oil to the global economy amid uncertainty about the impact of new Western sanctions against Russia that could take significant amounts of oil off the market.
-
Canada's inverted yield curve adds to BoC rate hike dilemma
As the Bank of Canada considers ditching oversized interest rate hikes, it is dealing with an economy likely more overheated than previously thought but also the bond market's clearest signal yet that recession and lower inflation lie ahead.
-
Food delivery robots hit Canadian sidewalks, but many challenges delay mass adoption
The value proposition for Serve Robotics -- a spinoff of Uber's 2020 food delivery acquisition Postmates that created a fleet of zero-emission robots -- is simple: with slim restaurant margins, a labour crunch and climate change worries 'why move a two-pound burrito in a two-ton car?' But the company faces several roadblocks the path to ubiquity.
Lifestyle
-
'It's surreal': Kingston, Ont. teen to sing the national anthem at the Raptors game Wednesday
A Kingston, Ont. teenager is getting another chance to live her dream as she is set to sing the national anthem before the crowd at a Toronto Raptors game.
-
A Florida woman is suing Kraft for US$5M, saying Velveeta microwave mac and cheese takes longer to make than advertised
The label on a cup of Velveeta's microwaveable mac and cheese says the meal only takes three and a half minutes to prepare. But a Florida woman says this is false -- and she's suing the manufacturer for US$5 million.
-
Tips to deal with shrinkflation at the mall as some shoppers question discounts
At first glance, it might seem like the deals have never been better as posters in store windows and online ads trumpet a steady stream of holiday sales. But some consumers say the discounts are more hype than real.
Sports
-
Ex-Blue Jays first baseman McGriff elected to Hall of Fame as Bonds, Clemens left out again
Former Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Fred McGriff has been elected to the Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.
-
'I am not a criminal': Habs goalie Carey Price speaks against controversial firearms bill
Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price has taken a stance against Ottawa's controversial Bill C-21, which would refine the definition of prohibited assault-style firearms -- drawing the ire of Canadian hunters who say the definition would outlaw weapons used within their practice. Meanwhile, the Liberals have repeatedly stated their intention is not to go after hunters but to restrict certain firearms designed for the 'battlefield.'
-
FIFA official Arsene Wenger knocks teams protesting at World Cup
FIFA official Arsene Wenger took a shot at World Cup teams who tried to make political statements in Qatar, saying Sunday they lacked focus for their first games.
Autos
-
'Part of him with me': Sask. man fixing up grandpa's classic truck after finding it for sale on social media
A 24-year-old man from Preeceville, Sask. was reunited with his grandfather's classic, custom-made Ford truck after finding it on social media and plans to restore it to its former glory.
-
November auto sales in Canada up from year ago: DesRosiers report
A report by DesRosiers Automotive Consultants says light vehicle sales in November rose 4.1 per cent compared with last year. The firm estimates 114,966 light vehicle were sold last month.
-
Elon Musk delivers first Tesla Semi truck five years later, still no details
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Elon Musk unveiled the company's first heavy-duty Semi truck on Thursday at an event in the electric automaker's Nevada plant, making its first foray into the trucking industry.