Billie Lourd honors mom Carrie Fisher on Mother's Day: 'With the magic of life comes the reality of grief'

Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pictured at right and on Lourd's dress, poses alongside "Star Wars" characters C-3PO and R2-D2 at a posthumous ceremony honouring Fisher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello) Billie Lourd, daughter of the late actress Carrie Fisher, pictured at right and on Lourd's dress, poses alongside "Star Wars" characters C-3PO and R2-D2 at a posthumous ceremony honouring Fisher with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles on Thursday, May 4, 2023. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Canada

World

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social