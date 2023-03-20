Ben Affleck and Matt Damon talk 'Air' and working together in their 50s
Ben Affleck and Matt Damon truly love working together.
The Boston-born buddies, who have known each other for over forty years, have a new movie, "Air," coming to theatres on April 5. It details the origin story of Michael Jordan's partnership with Nike.
Part of the appeal of the project, they said, was the chance to work together again.
"That was one of the things that we kind of wanted to do," Affleck told CBS News, "The idea of, like, why aren't we hanging out and spending more time together, since we managed to stay friends this whole time?"
"Plus, we hit our 50s," Damon added. "I mean, you can see the end of the tunnel!"
The two rose to fame together in "Good Will Hunting," winning the Oscar for best original screenplay for the film in 1997.
The two friends recently launched a production company together, Artists Equity, and continue to enjoy their collaborating.
"It kinda felt like just us and getting to do the thing that we wanted to do," Affleck said of making "Air." "I loved it. I miss it every day since. It was the best, like, work experience of my life, without question."
Affleck plays Nike founder Phil Knight in the film and also directed the project.
"My favorite thing about Ben is, he put me in a fat suit when I finally get to work with him," Damon joked.
Jordan himself wanted Viola Davis to play his mother, Affleck said.
"Which is kinda like choosing Michael Jordan for your basketball team," added Damon.
Ottawa board of health member sees outpouring of support after body-shaming message
A member of the city of Ottawa's board of health is speaking out about body shaming after receiving a letter that said she shouldn't serve on the board because of her weight.
'Targeted inflation relief' coming in 2023 federal budget, Freeland says
The coming 2023 federal budget will 'exercise fiscal restraint' while also making 'significant' investments in health and building Canada's clean economy, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland said Monday.
2 staff members, student suspect injured in stabbing at Halifax-area high school
Two staff members and a student -- who is also the suspect -- have been injured in a stabbing at a high school in Bedford, N.S., according to the Halifax Regional Centre for Education (HRCE).
Patients seeking PRP therapy for COVID-related hair loss, but does it work?
Experts say a growing number of people are seeking out platelet-rich plasma therapy to treat COVID-19-related hair loss. But how well does the treatment actually work?
'Absolutely disgusting': B.C. councillor speaks out after Sikh international student swarmed, beaten
An international student was swarmed and beaten by a group of people who ripped off his turban and dragged him across the sidewalk by his hair in Kelowna, B.C., Friday evening, according to a local politician.
Unanswered questions: Montreal mayor calls for meeting with Airbnb after fatal fire
Mayor Valerie Plante said Monday she requested a meeting with an Airbnb executive after a building in Old Montreal — a short-term rental hot spot — was destroyed by a fire that has left six people missing.
W5 Investigates | How did a healthy teen die at a minor hockey camp?
The parents of young Ontario hockey player Ben Teague have been searching for answers since he died while at a team retreat in 2019. The mystery about what happened and the code of silence in hockey culture is explored in CTV W5's 'What Happened to Ben,' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
Conservatives forcing MPs to vote on striking new foreign interference study
In an effort to keep the foreign interference story at the forefront, and to do an apparent end run around the Liberal filibuster blocking one study from going ahead, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre forced the House to spend Monday debating a motion instructing an opposition-dominated House committee to strike its own review.
Rattles sold at Canadian dollar stores recalled due to choking threat
A toy purchased at dollar stores by tens of thousands of Canadians is being recalled due to a potential choking hazard.
-
-
-
BREAKING | 3 people rushed to hospital after shooting at Fairview Mall parking lot in Toronto
Three people are in hospital after a shooting in the parking lot of Fairview Mall in Toronto on Monday afternoon.
-
-
Nexus program to resume by April 24 after yearlong standoff
The federal government says the Nexus trusted-traveller program will fully ramp back up within five weeks, allowing frequent border crossers to complete their applications and speed up their trips.
-
Manitoba funding centralized hub to handle province's 'high rates' of missing persons reports
Manitoba is planning to create an integrated missing persons response unit, sharing information between police agencies, Child and Family Services (CFS), and Indigenous advocates when someone goes missing.
