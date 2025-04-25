ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Vindication at last for woman who posed as man to join British magicians’ club

By Reuters

Published

1960s' hand of magician pulling white rabbit out of black top hat. (Photo by H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStock/Getty Images) (H. Armstrong Roberts/ClassicStoc)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.