ADVERTISEMENT

Entertainment

Trump vows to turn the Kennedy Center around as he seeks to remake arts and culture in America

By The Associated Press

Published

President Donald Trump speaks during a Kennedy Center board dinner in the State Dining Room at the White House, Monday, May 19, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)


















Politics
Business
Health
Entertainment
Sports
Lifestyle
Climate & Environment
Sci-Tech
Autos
Photos

Shopping Trends

The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.